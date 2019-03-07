MUSIC
THURSDAY
Bad Suns — With Vista Kicks, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Jeremy Facknitz Band — With John Spengler, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Fletcher’s Grove — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Briffaut and Down Time — 9 p.m., The Side Door
FRIDAY
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
YBN Nahmir — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
“E.T. — The Extra Terrestrial” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Logan Thomas — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown
The Family Elephant — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Mystic 7 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Dishwalla J. R. Richards — With SR3, Signal & Flow, Post Paradise, Alyssa Ruffin, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
“E.T. — The Extra Terrestrial” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Colcannon — 7:30 p.m., Kathryn Mohrman Theatre
Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
40oz Freedom Fighters — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House
Levi ‘n’ Rifkin — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Second Sunday Jazz Affair — With Triple Play Jazz Quintet, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center
Taylor Memorial Concert — With Katie Mahan, 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Ute Pass Chamber Players — 3 p.m., High View Baptist Church, Woodland Park
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
TUESDAY
Elisabeth Von Trapp — 7 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, Cañon City
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Blues Community Jam — 6:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
The Murderburgers — With Get Married, The Sleighs, Minus Well, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Blue Frog — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
MARCH 14
The Roadshow — Featuring Matthew West, Tenth Avenue North, Matt Maher, Leanna Crawford and Michael W. Smith, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena
The Expendables — With Ballyhoo, Kash’d Out, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Kaki King — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall
MARCH 15
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
The Brevet — With My Body Sings Electric, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
“Just as I Am” — African Children’s Choir, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church
40oz Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Laura Veirs — 8 p.m., The Side Door
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Gravel, Pretty Vague — 9 p.m., Peak 31
MARCH 16
Boundaries — With Chain of Torment, Bliss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Craig Walter — 7 p.m., Prime25
Dose — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Starburn — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Heavy Diamond Ring — Featuring members of Paper Bird, 8:30 p.m., The Side Door
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
GOYA! — 9 p.m., Peak 31
MARCH 17
Veronika String Quartet — 2 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
A Brass Affair — With the Air Force Academy Band, 7 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, Cañon City
Night Beats — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MARCH 18
Austin Lucas — With Nic Clark, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
MARCH 19
Y&T — With Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
MARCH 20
Judiciary — With Low End, Drain, Fortune’s Fool, Chain of Torment, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Arkansauce — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
MARCH 21
Indubious — With Policulture, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Lollygags — 9 p.m., The Side Door
