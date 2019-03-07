go-music
Courtesy of Pngtree
MUSIC

THURSDAY

Bad Suns — With Vista Kicks, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Jeremy Facknitz Band — With John Spengler, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Fletcher’s Grove — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Briffaut and Down Time — 9 p.m., The Side Door

FRIDAY

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

YBN Nahmir — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

“E.T. — The Extra Terrestrial” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Logan Thomas — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown

The Family Elephant — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Mystic 7 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Dishwalla J. R. Richards — With SR3, Signal & Flow, Post Paradise, Alyssa Ruffin, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

“E.T. — The Extra Terrestrial” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Colcannon — 7:30 p.m., Kathryn Mohrman Theatre

Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

40oz Freedom Fighters — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House

Levi ‘n’ Rifkin — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Second Sunday Jazz Affair — With Triple Play Jazz Quintet, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center

Taylor Memorial Concert — With Katie Mahan, 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Ute Pass Chamber Players — 3 p.m., High View Baptist Church, Woodland Park

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

TUESDAY

Elisabeth Von Trapp — 7 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, Cañon City

WEDNESDAY

Pikes Peak Blues Community Jam — 6:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

The Murderburgers — With Get Married, The Sleighs, Minus Well, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Blue Frog — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

MARCH 14

The Roadshow — Featuring Matthew West, Tenth Avenue North, Matt Maher, Leanna Crawford and Michael W. Smith, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena

The Expendables — With Ballyhoo, Kash’d Out, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Kaki King — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall

MARCH 15

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

The Brevet — With My Body Sings Electric, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

“Just as I Am” — African Children’s Choir, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church

40oz Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Laura Veirs — 8 p.m., The Side Door

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Gravel, Pretty Vague — 9 p.m., Peak 31

MARCH 16

Boundaries — With Chain of Torment, Bliss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Craig Walter — 7 p.m., Prime25

Dose — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Starburn — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Heavy Diamond Ring — Featuring members of Paper Bird, 8:30 p.m., The Side Door

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

GOYA! — 9 p.m., Peak 31

MARCH 17

Veronika String Quartet — 2 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

A Brass Affair — With the Air Force Academy Band, 7 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, Cañon City

Night Beats — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MARCH 18

Austin Lucas — With Nic Clark, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

MARCH 19

Y&T — With Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

MARCH 20

Judiciary — With Low End, Drain, Fortune’s Fool, Chain of Torment, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Arkansauce — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

MARCH 21

Indubious — With Policulture, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

The Lollygags — 9 p.m., The Side Door

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE

