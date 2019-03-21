MUSIC
THURSDAY
Joe and Katie Uvegas — 6:30 p.m., Black Forest Brewing Co.
Indubious — With Policulture, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Lollygags — 9 p.m., The Side Door
FRIDAY
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Enterprise Earth — With Aethere, Crown Magnetar, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
The CO Spring Break Bash 2019 — With Colorblind, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Wood Belly — 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center
Three Dog Night — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Soulsmith Unlimited — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Dance Monkey Dance — 8:30 p.m., Alchemy
Funk Club No. 3 — With Jason Heller, 9 p.m., The Side Door
Deathride, Grindscape, Blinddryve, Train After the Wolf — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Soapdish — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Leftover Salmon’s Boogie at The Broadmoor — The Broadmoor (See schedule at
SATURDAY
OMB Peezy — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Light the Torch, Mark Morton — With Moon Tooth, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
“Sergei Vassiliev — Mozart Clarinet Concerto” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Face Vocal Band — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
6035 — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Cracked Sky — 9 p.m., Peak 31
The Drones — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Leftover Salmon’s Boogie at the Broadmoor — The Broadmoor (See schedule at
SUNDAY
All Gospel Show — With 4Given, 2 p.m., Immanuel Organ Gym
“Sergei Vassiliev — Mozart Clarinet Concerto” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Axe — 7 p.m., Peak 31
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
Leftover Salmon’s Boogie at the Broadmoor — The Broadmoor (See schedule at
MONDAY
Safe and Sound — With Moral Law, Bliss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
TUESDAY
“A Brass Affair” — With the Air Force Academy Band, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
WEDNESDAY
Woodshed Red — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Hoptown — 7 p.m., Jack Quinn Irish Alehouse and Pub
MARCH 28
Teenage Bottlerocket — With Pegboy, Tightwire, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Demons in the Trap — With Ashley All Day, Johnny Oz, KXNG, Yung Simmie, OmenXIII, 7:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
MARCH 29
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
SOB X RBE — With Sneakk, Peacoat Gange, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Seckond Chaynce — 7 p.m., Peak 31
Lisa McCall Band — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
My Name is Harriett — With Swelter and Burn, 8 p.m., The Modbo
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Seckond Chaynce, DJ Strizzo, Long Cut — 9 p.m., Peak 31
MARCH 30
Ozomatli — With Autonomous, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Mr. Knowitall — With Stray Suns, The Eternal Temples, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Lost Junction — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Daddy’s New .45 — 9 p.m., Peak 31
MARCH 31
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
APRIL 1
The Veer Union — With NeverWake, Hells Circus, Gravel, Letters from the Sun, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
APRIL 3
B Positive — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
APRIL 4
Down by Law — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
René Marie — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall
