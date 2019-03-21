go-music
Courtesy of Pngtree
MUSIC

THURSDAY

Joe and Katie Uvegas — 6:30 p.m., Black Forest Brewing Co.

Indubious — With Policulture, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

The Lollygags — 9 p.m., The Side Door

FRIDAY

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Enterprise Earth — With Aethere, Crown Magnetar, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

The CO Spring Break Bash 2019 — With Colorblind, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Wood Belly — 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center

Three Dog Night — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Soulsmith Unlimited — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Dance Monkey Dance — 8:30 p.m., Alchemy

Funk Club No. 3 — With Jason Heller, 9 p.m., The Side Door

Deathride, Grindscape, Blinddryve, Train After the Wolf — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Soapdish — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Leftover Salmon’s Boogie at The Broadmoor — The Broadmoor (See schedule at

boogieatthebroadmoor.com)

SATURDAY

OMB Peezy — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Light the Torch, Mark Morton — With Moon Tooth, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

“Sergei Vassiliev — Mozart Clarinet Concerto” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Face Vocal Band — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

6035 — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Cracked Sky — 9 p.m., Peak 31

The Drones — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Leftover Salmon’s Boogie at the Broadmoor — The Broadmoor (See schedule at

boogieatthebroadmoor.com)

SUNDAY

All Gospel Show — With 4Given, 2 p.m., Immanuel Organ Gym

“Sergei Vassiliev — Mozart Clarinet Concerto” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Axe — 7 p.m., Peak 31

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

Leftover Salmon’s Boogie at the Broadmoor — The Broadmoor (See schedule at

boogieatthebroadmoor.com)

MONDAY

Safe and Sound — With Moral Law, Bliss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

TUESDAY

“A Brass Affair” — With the Air Force Academy Band, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

WEDNESDAY

Woodshed Red — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Hoptown — 7 p.m., Jack Quinn Irish Alehouse and Pub

MARCH 28

Teenage Bottlerocket — With Pegboy, Tightwire, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Demons in the Trap — With Ashley All Day, Johnny Oz, KXNG, Yung Simmie, OmenXIII, 7:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

MARCH 29

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

SOB X RBE — With Sneakk, Peacoat Gange, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Seckond Chaynce — 7 p.m., Peak 31

Lisa McCall Band — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

My Name is Harriett — With Swelter and Burn, 8 p.m., The Modbo

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Seckond Chaynce, DJ Strizzo, Long Cut — 9 p.m., Peak 31

MARCH 30

Ozomatli — With Autonomous, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Mr. Knowitall — With Stray Suns, The Eternal Temples, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Lost Junction — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Daddy’s New .45 — 9 p.m., Peak 31

MARCH 31

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

APRIL 1

The Veer Union — With NeverWake, Hells Circus, Gravel, Letters from the Sun, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

APRIL 3

B Positive — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

APRIL 4

Down by Law — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

René Marie — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

