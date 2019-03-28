MUSIC
THURSDAY
Teenage Bottlerocket — With Pegboy, Tightwire, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Demons in the Trap — With Ashley All Day, Johnny Oz, KXNG, Yung Simmie, OmenXIII, 7:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
FRIDAY
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
SOB X RBE — With Sneakk, Peacoat Gange, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Seckond Chaynce — 7 p.m., Peak 31
Lisa McCall Band — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
My Name is Harriett — With Swelter and Burn, 8 p.m., The Modbo
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Seckond Chaynce, DJ Strizzo, Long Cut — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Repeat Offender — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Wayne Wilkinson/Charlie Zanacheilli Duo — 6 p.m., Smorbrod
Ozomatli — With Autonomous, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Mr. Knowitall — With Stray Suns, The Eternal Temples, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Willy Porter — 7:30 p.m., Friends House Concerts
Lost Junction — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Daddy’s New .45 — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Latigo — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Jazz Afternoon — With Wayne Wilkinson, Adrian Cunningham, Andy Burtschi and David Siegel, 2 p.m., The Lawrence Dryhurst Gallery
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
The Veer Union — With NeverWake, Hells Circus, Gravel, Letters from the Sun, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
TUESDAY
Dean Billmeyer Organ Concert — 7:30 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel
WEDNESDAY
B Positive — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
APRIL 4
René Marie — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall
Down by Law — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Faculty Recital — With Jerilyn Jorgensen and Cullan Bryant, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
APRIL 5
The Beatidudes — With Joe Uvegas, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
Proxima Parada — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Tom MacDonald — With Nova Rockafeller, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
APRIL 6
Last in Line — With Sabbatar, Distant Warning, Dirty Kings, Romero, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Ronny Hinson — 6:30 p.m., Heart of Worship Ministries
Jazz is PHSH — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
“Life is Beautiful” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Kyle Emerson — 9 p.m., The Side Door
APRIL 7
Wet Paint — 2:30 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts
“Life is Beautiful” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
New Horizon Band of Colorado Springs Spring Concert — 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
APRIL 8
Seth Brand — 7 p.m., Axe and the Oak Whiskey House
APRIL 10
Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
The Word Alive — With Dead Set, Fighting the Phoenix, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
Deep Peach Concert — With Paul Temple’s RadianceMatrix Tibetan Bowls, Flutes & Mantras, 7 p.m., Unity in the Rockies
APRIL 11
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Bristol Brewery Co.
Led Zeppelin 2 — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
So Percussion — 7 p.m., Shockley-Zalabak Theater
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM