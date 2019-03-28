go-music
Courtesy of Pngtree
THURSDAY

Teenage Bottlerocket — With Pegboy, Tightwire, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Demons in the Trap — With Ashley All Day, Johnny Oz, KXNG, Yung Simmie, OmenXIII, 7:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

FRIDAY

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

SOB X RBE — With Sneakk, Peacoat Gange, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Seckond Chaynce — 7 p.m., Peak 31

Lisa McCall Band — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

My Name is Harriett — With Swelter and Burn, 8 p.m., The Modbo

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Seckond Chaynce, DJ Strizzo, Long Cut — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Repeat Offender — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Wayne Wilkinson/Charlie Zanacheilli Duo — 6 p.m., Smorbrod

Ozomatli — With Autonomous, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Mr. Knowitall — With Stray Suns, The Eternal Temples, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Willy Porter — 7:30 p.m., Friends House Concerts

Lost Junction — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Daddy’s New .45 — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Latigo — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Jazz Afternoon — With Wayne Wilkinson, Adrian Cunningham, Andy Burtschi and David Siegel, 2 p.m., The Lawrence Dryhurst Gallery

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

The Veer Union — With NeverWake, Hells Circus, Gravel, Letters from the Sun, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

TUESDAY

Dean Billmeyer Organ Concert — 7:30 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel

WEDNESDAY

B Positive — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

APRIL 4

René Marie — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall

Down by Law — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Faculty Recital — With Jerilyn Jorgensen and Cullan Bryant, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

APRIL 5

The Beatidudes — With Joe Uvegas, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

Proxima Parada — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Tom MacDonald — With Nova Rockafeller, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

APRIL 6

Last in Line — With Sabbatar, Distant Warning, Dirty Kings, Romero, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Ronny Hinson — 6:30 p.m., Heart of Worship Ministries

Jazz is PHSH — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

“Life is Beautiful” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Kyle Emerson — 9 p.m., The Side Door

APRIL 7

Wet Paint — 2:30 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts

“Life is Beautiful” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

New Horizon Band of Colorado Springs Spring Concert — 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

APRIL 8

Seth Brand — 7 p.m., Axe and the Oak Whiskey House

APRIL 10

Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

The Word Alive — With Dead Set, Fighting the Phoenix, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

Deep Peach Concert — With Paul Temple’s RadianceMatrix Tibetan Bowls, Flutes & Mantras, 7 p.m., Unity in the Rockies

APRIL 11

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Bristol Brewery Co.

Led Zeppelin 2 — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

So Percussion — 7 p.m., Shockley-Zalabak Theater

