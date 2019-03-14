MUSIC
THURSDAY
The Roadshow — Featuring Matthew West, Tenth Avenue North, Matt Maher, Leanna Crawford and Michael W. Smith, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena
The Expendables — With Ballyhoo, Kash’d Out, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Kaki King — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall
Blues Jam Session — 7 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
FRIDAY
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
The Brevet — With My Body Sings Electric, Modern Suspects, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Pikes Peak Opera League Young Voice Concert — 7 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
“Just as I Am” — African Children’s Choir, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church
40oz Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Laura Veirs — 8 p.m., The Side Door
Brandon Henderson — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Gravel, Pretty Vague — 9 p.m., Peak 31
6035 — 9 p.m., Cleats Bar and Grill
Soulsmith — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Boundaries — With Chain of Torment, Bliss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Craig Walter — 7 p.m., Prime25
Dose — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Hoptown — 7 p.m., Swirl Wine Bar
Sing and Shout: Bach and Haydn — 7 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church
Starburn — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Heavy Diamond Ring — Featuring members of Paper Bird, 8:30 p.m., The Side Door
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
GOYA! — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Martini Shot — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Broxson Brothers Band — 2 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill
Veronika String Quartet — 2 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Sing and Shout: Bach and Haydn — 2:30 p.m., First Christian Church
Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
A Brass Affair — With the Air Force Academy Band, 7 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, Cañon City
Night Beats — With Danny Dodge, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Austin Lucas — With Mark lee Wilkins, Nic Clark, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
TUESDAY
Y&T — With Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
WEDNESDAY
Judiciary — With Low End, Drain, Fortune’s Fool, Chain of Torment, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Arkansauce — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
MARCH 21
Indubious — With Policulture, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Lollygags — 9 p.m., The Side Door
MARCH 22
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Enterprise Earth — With Aethere, Crown Magnetar, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
The CO Spring Break Bash 2019 — With Colorblind, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Three Dog Night — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Soulsmith Unlimited — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Funk Club No. 3 — With Jason Heller, 9 p.m., The Side Door
Deathride, Grindscape, Blinddryve, Train After the Wolf — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Leftover Salmon’s Boogie at the Broadmoor — The Broadmoor (See schedule at
MARCH 23
OMB Peezy — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Light the Torch, Mark Morton — With Moon Tooth, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
“Sergei Vassiliev — Mozart Clarinet Concerto” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Face Vocal Band — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
6035 — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Cracked Sky — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Leftover Salmon’s Boogie at the Broadmoor — The Broadmoor (See schedule at
MARCH 24
All Gospel Show — With 4Given, 2 p.m., Immanuel Organ Gym
“Sergei Vassiliev — Mozart Clarinet Concerto” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Axe — 7 p.m., Peak 31
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
Leftover Salmon’s Boogie at the Broadmoor — The Broadmoor (See schedule at
MARCH 25
Safe and Sound — With Moral Law, Bliss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
MARCH 26
“A Brass Affair” — With the Air Force Academy Band, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
MARCH 27
Woodshed Red — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
MARCH 28
Teenage Bottlerocket — With Pegboy, Tightwire, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Demons in the Trap — With Ashley All Day, Johnny Oz, KXNG, Yung Simmie, OmenXIII, 7:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM