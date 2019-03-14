go-music
MUSIC

THURSDAY

The Roadshow — Featuring Matthew West, Tenth Avenue North, Matt Maher, Leanna Crawford and Michael W. Smith, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena

The Expendables — With Ballyhoo, Kash’d Out, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Kaki King — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall

Blues Jam Session — 7 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe

FRIDAY

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

The Brevet — With My Body Sings Electric, Modern Suspects, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Pikes Peak Opera League Young Voice Concert — 7 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

“Just as I Am” — African Children’s Choir, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church

40oz Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Laura Veirs — 8 p.m., The Side Door

Brandon Henderson — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Gravel, Pretty Vague — 9 p.m., Peak 31

6035 — 9 p.m., Cleats Bar and Grill

Soulsmith — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Boundaries — With Chain of Torment, Bliss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Craig Walter — 7 p.m., Prime25

Dose — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Hoptown — 7 p.m., Swirl Wine Bar

Sing and Shout: Bach and Haydn — 7 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church

Starburn — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Heavy Diamond Ring — Featuring members of Paper Bird, 8:30 p.m., The Side Door

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

GOYA! — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Martini Shot — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Broxson Brothers Band — 2 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill

Veronika String Quartet — 2 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Sing and Shout: Bach and Haydn — 2:30 p.m., First Christian Church

Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

A Brass Affair — With the Air Force Academy Band, 7 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, Cañon City

Night Beats — With Danny Dodge, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Austin Lucas — With Mark lee Wilkins, Nic Clark, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

TUESDAY

Y&T — With Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

WEDNESDAY

Judiciary — With Low End, Drain, Fortune’s Fool, Chain of Torment, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Arkansauce — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

MARCH 21

Indubious — With Policulture, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

The Lollygags — 9 p.m., The Side Door

MARCH 22

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Enterprise Earth — With Aethere, Crown Magnetar, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

The CO Spring Break Bash 2019 — With Colorblind, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Three Dog Night — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Soulsmith Unlimited — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Funk Club No. 3 — With Jason Heller, 9 p.m., The Side Door

Deathride, Grindscape, Blinddryve, Train After the Wolf — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Leftover Salmon’s Boogie at the Broadmoor — The Broadmoor (See schedule at

boogieatthebroadmoor.com)

MARCH 23

OMB Peezy — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Light the Torch, Mark Morton — With Moon Tooth, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

“Sergei Vassiliev — Mozart Clarinet Concerto” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Face Vocal Band — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

6035 — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Cracked Sky — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Leftover Salmon’s Boogie at the Broadmoor — The Broadmoor (See schedule at

boogieatthebroadmoor.com)

MARCH 24

All Gospel Show — With 4Given, 2 p.m., Immanuel Organ Gym

“Sergei Vassiliev — Mozart Clarinet Concerto” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Axe — 7 p.m., Peak 31

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

Leftover Salmon’s Boogie at the Broadmoor — The Broadmoor (See schedule at

boogieatthebroadmoor.com)

MARCH 25

Safe and Sound — With Moral Law, Bliss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

MARCH 26

“A Brass Affair” — With the Air Force Academy Band, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

MARCH 27

Woodshed Red — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

MARCH 28

Teenage Bottlerocket — With Pegboy, Tightwire, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Demons in the Trap — With Ashley All Day, Johnny Oz, KXNG, Yung Simmie, OmenXIII, 7:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

