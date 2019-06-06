MUSIC
THURSDAY
Colorado Springs Chorale — 12:15 p.m., south steps of Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
Steve Crenshaw Band — Paint the Town Blue series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park
Academy Jazz Ensemble — 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park
Soul School — Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center
Hot Buttered Rum — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
The Summer Music Festival Artists Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
FRIDAY
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Jeffery Alan Band — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5:30 p.m., First & Main Town Center
The Beatidudes — Zoe Anderson will open show, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
Shamarr Allen — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
Swing Factory Big Band — Jazz in June, 6 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park
The Summer Music Festival “On the Fringe” Series — 6:30 p.m., Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center
Reverend Horton Heat — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Z-RO — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Foreman Trio — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Fran Cosmo and Anton Cosmo — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
West King Stringband — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Southern Soul Affair — With Byrson “Cupid” Bernard, 8 p.m., The Social
Dallas Alley — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Sandy Wells — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Ashlee and the Longshot Revival — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Repeat Offender — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Manitou Women’s Music Fest — Noon, Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
Blue Steel — Music on the Mesa, 4 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa Community Center
BKG Hip-Hop Artist Showcase — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Fran Cosmo and Anton Cosmo — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
The Verdict — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Kopesetic — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Roots & Rhythm Duo — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House
Sirsy — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Second Sunday Jazz Affair — With New Vintage Jazz Band, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center
The Summer Music Festival Artists Concert — 2:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Blue Frog — With Shannon Carr, 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Through the Roots — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
The Summer Music Festival Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Avatar — With Devin Townsend, Dance with the Dead, ‘68, Fall from Silence, Cull the Herd, Hells Circus, The Dub Project, 4 p.m., The Black Sheep
Encounters with Heaven: A Concert of Heavenly Stories and Songs — 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church Sanctuary
TUESDAY
“Broadway in Love” — Senior Chorale of the Rockies, 1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Senior Center
Balanced Rock — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn
Set it Off — With Emarosa, Broadside, Lizzy Farrall, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Summer Music Festival Orchestra Concert — 7:30 p.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center
WEDNESDAY
The Summer Music Festival Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Powerman 5000 — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
John Wise and the Tribe — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House
“Broadway in Love” — Senior Chorale of the Rockies, 6:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Senior Center
JUNE 13
The Summer Music Festival Children’s Concert — 11 a.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center
Mojomama — Paint the Town Blue Series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park
Ryan Flores — 6 p.m., Flatiron’s American Bar & Grill
The Summer Music Festival Pre-Concert Recital “Tangos from Around the World” — 6:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Steely Dead — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Long Beach Dub Allstars — With The Aggrolites, Tomorrows Bad Seeds, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Swing Factory Band — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
JUNE 14
The Summer Music Festival Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
Chelsea Grin — With Slaughter to Prevail, Enterprise Earth, Traitors, Bodysnatcher, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
Funkiphino — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
Cowboy Dave — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
The Rocket Man Show — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Shivers Concert Series — 8 p.m., Antlers hotel
Tusk — Tribute to Fleetwood Mac — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
6035 — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Figure — With Detrace, 8:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Lo-Fi Conspiracy — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
JUNE 15
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
The Summer Music Festival Student Concerto Readings — 2 p.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center
Joe and Katie Uveges — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church
Our Father — With Worry, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Peter Mulvey — 7 p.m., Friends House Concerts, Skyway
The Rocket Man Show — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Tusk — Tribute to Fleetwood Mac — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Eighty3 — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
JUNE 16
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Glenn Miller Orchestra — 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
The Summer Music Festival “On the Fringe” Concert — 5 p.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Jacob Jolliff Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Comrades & Bridges Will Break — With Dead Set, Convert, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
