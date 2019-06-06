go-music
THURSDAY

Colorado Springs Chorale — 12:15 p.m., south steps of Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Steve Crenshaw Band — Paint the Town Blue series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park

Academy Jazz Ensemble — 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park

Soul School — Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center

Hot Buttered Rum — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

The Summer Music Festival Artists Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

FRIDAY

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Jeffery Alan Band — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5:30 p.m., First & Main Town Center

The Beatidudes — Zoe Anderson will open show, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

Shamarr Allen — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

Swing Factory Big Band — Jazz in June, 6 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park

The Summer Music Festival “On the Fringe” Series — 6:30 p.m., Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center

Reverend Horton Heat — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Z-RO — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Foreman Trio — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Fran Cosmo and Anton Cosmo — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

West King Stringband — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Southern Soul Affair — With Byrson “Cupid” Bernard, 8 p.m., The Social

Dallas Alley — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Sandy Wells — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Ashlee and the Longshot Revival — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Repeat Offender — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Manitou Women’s Music Fest — Noon, Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

Blue Steel — Music on the Mesa, 4 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa Community Center

BKG Hip-Hop Artist Showcase — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Fran Cosmo and Anton Cosmo — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

The Verdict — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Kopesetic — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Roots & Rhythm Duo — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House

Sirsy — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Second Sunday Jazz Affair — With New Vintage Jazz Band, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center

The Summer Music Festival Artists Concert — 2:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Blue Frog — With Shannon Carr, 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Through the Roots — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

The Summer Music Festival Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Avatar — With Devin Townsend, Dance with the Dead, ‘68, Fall from Silence, Cull the Herd, Hells Circus, The Dub Project, 4 p.m., The Black Sheep

Encounters with Heaven: A Concert of Heavenly Stories and Songs — 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church Sanctuary

TUESDAY

“Broadway in Love” — Senior Chorale of the Rockies, 1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Senior Center

Balanced Rock — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn

Set it Off — With Emarosa, Broadside, Lizzy Farrall, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

The Summer Music Festival Orchestra Concert — 7:30 p.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center

WEDNESDAY

The Summer Music Festival Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Powerman 5000 — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

John Wise and the Tribe — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House

“Broadway in Love” — Senior Chorale of the Rockies, 6:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Senior Center

JUNE 13

The Summer Music Festival Children’s Concert — 11 a.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center

Mojomama — Paint the Town Blue Series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park

Ryan Flores — 6 p.m., Flatiron’s American Bar & Grill

The Summer Music Festival Pre-Concert Recital “Tangos from Around the World” — 6:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Steely Dead — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Long Beach Dub Allstars — With The Aggrolites, Tomorrows Bad Seeds, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Swing Factory Band — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

JUNE 14

The Summer Music Festival Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center

Chelsea Grin — With Slaughter to Prevail, Enterprise Earth, Traitors, Bodysnatcher, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

Funkiphino — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

Cowboy Dave — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

The Rocket Man Show — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Shivers Concert Series — 8 p.m., Antlers hotel

Tusk — Tribute to Fleetwood Mac — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

6035 — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Figure — With Detrace, 8:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Lo-Fi Conspiracy — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

JUNE 15

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

The Summer Music Festival Student Concerto Readings — 2 p.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center

Joe and Katie Uveges — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church

Our Father — With Worry, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Peter Mulvey — 7 p.m., Friends House Concerts, Skyway

The Rocket Man Show — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Tusk — Tribute to Fleetwood Mac — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Eighty3 — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

JUNE 16

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Glenn Miller Orchestra — 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

The Summer Music Festival “On the Fringe” Concert — 5 p.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Jacob Jolliff Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Comrades & Bridges Will Break — With Dead Set, Convert, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

