THURSDAY

The Symbols — Paint the Town Blue Series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park

Joe Uveges — 6 p.m., Flatiron’s American Bar & Grill

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Salsa Brava

New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs — 6 pm., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

La Baraka Jazz — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek

D.R.I. — With Pit Viper, Scrotus, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Bare Bones Trombone Choir — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

FRIDAY

Tejon Street Corner Thieves — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center

Wood Belly — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

Groove N Motion — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument

101st Army Country Band — 6 p.m., Homestead Ranch, Peyton

The Expendables — With P-Nuckle, Project 432, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Kaki King — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall

Little London Belles — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Shaky Hand String Band — 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center

Robert Earl Keen — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Carvin Jones Band — 9 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Dancing in the Sun — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Sulfer — A Tribute to Slipnot — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Alicia Baker — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church

The Other Band — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek

Cloud Temple — With Get the Axe, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Kaki King — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall

Baroque Music from the British Isles — With Parish House Baroque, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church

Lucas Hoge — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Phat Daddy & the Phat Horn Doctors — 8 p.m., Club Tilt & Grill

Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Punch Clock Heroes — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

TUESDAY

Tenderfoot Bluegrass — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn

WEDNESDAY

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., McKenzie’s Chop House

The Mississippi Mudders — Summer Concerts in the Glen Series, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church

Levi and Rifkin — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

JULY 4

Balanced Rock — Flying Horse Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park

Colorado Springs Philharmonic — Summer Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park

JULY 5

Billy Ray Cyrus — 4 p.m., Weidner Field

Voodoo Hawks — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center

Colorado Springs Philharmonic — Symphony Above the Clouds, 5:30 p.m., athletic field of Woodland Park Middle School

Inman Brothers — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

The Beatidudes — Alison Ware will open, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

Over the Rhine — 7 p.m., Ivywild School

Legendary Voices of Rock — With John Elefante, Randall Hall and Kevin Chalfant, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Other Band — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

JULY 6

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Red Not Chili Peppers — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Legendary Voices of Rock — With John Elefante, Randall Hall and Kevin Chalfant, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

JULY 7

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Vocal Arts Festival — “Let’s Make a Scene” — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

