MUSIC
THURSDAY
The Symbols — Paint the Town Blue Series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park
Joe Uveges — 6 p.m., Flatiron’s American Bar & Grill
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Salsa Brava
New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs — 6 pm., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
La Baraka Jazz — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek
D.R.I. — With Pit Viper, Scrotus, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Bare Bones Trombone Choir — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
FRIDAY
Tejon Street Corner Thieves — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
Wood Belly — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
Groove N Motion — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument
101st Army Country Band — 6 p.m., Homestead Ranch, Peyton
The Expendables — With P-Nuckle, Project 432, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Kaki King — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall
Little London Belles — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Shaky Hand String Band — 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center
Robert Earl Keen — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Carvin Jones Band — 9 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Dancing in the Sun — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Sulfer — A Tribute to Slipnot — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Alicia Baker — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church
The Other Band — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek
Cloud Temple — With Get the Axe, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Kaki King — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall
Baroque Music from the British Isles — With Parish House Baroque, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church
Lucas Hoge — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Phat Daddy & the Phat Horn Doctors — 8 p.m., Club Tilt & Grill
Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Punch Clock Heroes — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
TUESDAY
Tenderfoot Bluegrass — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn
WEDNESDAY
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., McKenzie’s Chop House
The Mississippi Mudders — Summer Concerts in the Glen Series, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church
Levi and Rifkin — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
JULY 4
Balanced Rock — Flying Horse Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park
Colorado Springs Philharmonic — Summer Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park
JULY 5
Billy Ray Cyrus — 4 p.m., Weidner Field
Voodoo Hawks — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
Colorado Springs Philharmonic — Symphony Above the Clouds, 5:30 p.m., athletic field of Woodland Park Middle School
Inman Brothers — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
The Beatidudes — Alison Ware will open, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
Over the Rhine — 7 p.m., Ivywild School
Legendary Voices of Rock — With John Elefante, Randall Hall and Kevin Chalfant, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Other Band — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
JULY 6
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Red Not Chili Peppers — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Legendary Voices of Rock — With John Elefante, Randall Hall and Kevin Chalfant, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
JULY 7
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Vocal Arts Festival — “Let’s Make a Scene” — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
