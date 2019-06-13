go-music
THURSDAY

Mojomama — Paint the Town Blue Series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park

Ryan Flores — 6 p.m., Flatiron’s American Bar & Grill

The Summer Music Festival Children’s Concert — 11 a.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center

The Summer Music Festival Pre-Concert Recital “Tangos from Around the World” — 6:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Steely Dead — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Long Beach Dub Allstars — With The Aggrolites, Tomorrows Bad Seeds, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Swing Factory Band — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

Mike Zito — 8 p.m., The Gold Room

FRIDAY

The Summer Music Festival Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center

Chelsea Grin — With Slaughter to Prevail, Enterprise Earth, Traitors, Bodysnatcher, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

Funkiphino — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

Cowboy Dave — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

The Rocket Man Show — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Shivers Concert Series — 8 p.m., Antlers hotel

Tusk — Tribute to Fleetwood Mac — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

6035 — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Figure — With Detrace, 8:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Lo-Fi Conspiracy — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

SATURDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

The Summer Music Festival Student Concerto Readings — 2 p.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center

Joe and Katie Uveges — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church

Our Father — With Worry, Pit Viper, Mindz Eye, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Peter Mulvey — 7 p.m., Friends House Concerts, Skyway

The Rocket Man Show — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Tusk — Tribute to Fleetwood Mac — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Starburn — Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Eighty3 — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

SUNDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Glenn Miller Orchestra — 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

The Summer Music Festival “On the Fringe” Concert — 5 p.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center

Jacob Jolliff Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Comrades & Bridges Will Break — With Dead Set, Convert, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

The Summer Music Festival Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Little London Winds — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

TUESDAY

Anglum Mock & Greene — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn

The Summer Music Festival Artists Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

WEDNESDAY

The Summer Music Festival Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Davenports — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House

Dotsero — Monument Concerts in the Park Series, 7 p.m., Limbach Park Bandshell, Monument

JUNE 20

The Summer Music Festival Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

The SoulCasters — Paint the Town Blue Series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park

Jamie Fontaine and the Level — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Burnt Lips — Flying Horse Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park

Inman Brothers Band — Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center

Lila Mori Trio — Third Thursday Jazz Cabaret Series, 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Bar and Grill

Squirrel Nut Zippers — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

JUNE 21

The Summer Music Festival Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Martini Shot — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center

Eyes Set to Kill — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Buckstein — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

Dizzy Wright — With D-Stylz & High Key, J Knack, Mega Deville, Lyric Croft, Juughead Jones, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Brandon Henderson — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

MissFire — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

JUNE 22

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

The Flying W Wranglers — MacKenzie Place Fresh Air Concert, 11 a.m., Mackenzie Place

Xiuhtezcatl — With Write Minded, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

The Summer Music Festival Orchestra Concert — 7:30 p.m., Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center

Gregory Alan Isakov — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Big Sky — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Bullitt Breed — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

JUNE 23

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

