MUSIC
THURSDAY
Mojomama — Paint the Town Blue Series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park
Ryan Flores — 6 p.m., Flatiron’s American Bar & Grill
The Summer Music Festival Children’s Concert — 11 a.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center
The Summer Music Festival Pre-Concert Recital “Tangos from Around the World” — 6:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Steely Dead — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Long Beach Dub Allstars — With The Aggrolites, Tomorrows Bad Seeds, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Swing Factory Band — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
Mike Zito — 8 p.m., The Gold Room
FRIDAY
The Summer Music Festival Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
Chelsea Grin — With Slaughter to Prevail, Enterprise Earth, Traitors, Bodysnatcher, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
Funkiphino — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
Cowboy Dave — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
The Rocket Man Show — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Shivers Concert Series — 8 p.m., Antlers hotel
Tusk — Tribute to Fleetwood Mac — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
6035 — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Figure — With Detrace, 8:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Lo-Fi Conspiracy — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
SATURDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
The Summer Music Festival Student Concerto Readings — 2 p.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center
Joe and Katie Uveges — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church
Our Father — With Worry, Pit Viper, Mindz Eye, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Peter Mulvey — 7 p.m., Friends House Concerts, Skyway
The Rocket Man Show — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Tusk — Tribute to Fleetwood Mac — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Starburn — Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Eighty3 — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
SUNDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Glenn Miller Orchestra — 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
The Summer Music Festival “On the Fringe” Concert — 5 p.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center
Jacob Jolliff Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Comrades & Bridges Will Break — With Dead Set, Convert, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
The Summer Music Festival Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Little London Winds — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
TUESDAY
Anglum Mock & Greene — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn
The Summer Music Festival Artists Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
WEDNESDAY
The Summer Music Festival Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Davenports — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House
Dotsero — Monument Concerts in the Park Series, 7 p.m., Limbach Park Bandshell, Monument
JUNE 20
The Summer Music Festival Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
The SoulCasters — Paint the Town Blue Series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park
Jamie Fontaine and the Level — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Burnt Lips — Flying Horse Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park
Inman Brothers Band — Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center
Lila Mori Trio — Third Thursday Jazz Cabaret Series, 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Bar and Grill
Squirrel Nut Zippers — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
JUNE 21
The Summer Music Festival Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Martini Shot — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
Eyes Set to Kill — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Buckstein — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
Dizzy Wright — With D-Stylz & High Key, J Knack, Mega Deville, Lyric Croft, Juughead Jones, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Brandon Henderson — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
MissFire — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
JUNE 22
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
The Flying W Wranglers — MacKenzie Place Fresh Air Concert, 11 a.m., Mackenzie Place
Xiuhtezcatl — With Write Minded, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Summer Music Festival Orchestra Concert — 7:30 p.m., Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center
Gregory Alan Isakov — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Big Sky — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Bullitt Breed — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
JUNE 23
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
I Don’t Know How But They Found Me — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
