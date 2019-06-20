go-music
Caption +

Courtesy of Pngtree
Show MoreShow Less

MUSIC

THURSDAY

The Summer Music Festival Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

The SoulCasters — Paint the Town Blue Series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park

Jamie Fontaine and the Level — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Burnt Lips — Flying Horse Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park

Inman Brothers Band — Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center

Craig Walter — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek

Lila Mori Trio — Third Thursday Jazz Cabaret Series, 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Bar and Grill

Squirrel Nut Zippers — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

FRIDAY

The Summer Music Festival Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Martini Shot — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center

Eyes Set to Kill — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Buckstein — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

Acme Bluegrass — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek

Dizzy Wright — With D-Stylz & High Key, J Knack, Mega Deville, Lyric Croft, Juughead Jones, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Brandon Henderson — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

MissFire — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

What About Jim — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

The Flying W Wranglers — MacKenzie Place Fresh Air Concert, 11 a.m., Mackenzie Place

Xiuhtezcatl — With Write Minded, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

The Summer Music Festival Orchestra Concert — 7:30 p.m., Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center

Gregory Alan Isakov — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Big Sky — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

6035 — 8 p.m., Townhouse Sports Grill

Bullitt Breed — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Vehicle — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

IAM, Orthodox — With Boundaries, Fortune’s Fool, Remain and Sustain, Implied Risk, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Little London Winds — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

TUESDAY

The Mitguards — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn

WEDNESDAY

Rawbert Beard — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House

Soul School — Monument Concerts in the Park Series, 7 p.m., Limbach Park Bandshell, Monument

JUNE 27

The Symbols — Paint the Town Blue Series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park

Joe Uveges — 6 p.m., Flatiron’s American Bar & Grill

New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs — 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

La Baraka Jazz — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek

D.R.I. — With Pit Viper, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Bare Bones Trombone Choir — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

JUNE 28

Tejon Street Corner Thieves — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center

Wood Belly — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

Groove N Motion — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument

101st Army Country Band — 6 p.m., Homestead Ranch, Peyton

The Expendables — With P-Nuckle, Project 432, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Kaki King — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall

Little London Belles — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Carvin Jones Band — 9 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

JUNE 29

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Sulfer — A Tribute to Slipnot — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Alicia Baker — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church

The Other Band — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek

Kaki King — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall

Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

JUNE 30

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments