MUSIC
THURSDAY
The Summer Music Festival Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
The SoulCasters — Paint the Town Blue Series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park
Jamie Fontaine and the Level — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Burnt Lips — Flying Horse Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park
Inman Brothers Band — Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center
Craig Walter — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek
Lila Mori Trio — Third Thursday Jazz Cabaret Series, 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Bar and Grill
Squirrel Nut Zippers — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
FRIDAY
The Summer Music Festival Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Martini Shot — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
Eyes Set to Kill — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Buckstein — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
Acme Bluegrass — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek
Dizzy Wright — With D-Stylz & High Key, J Knack, Mega Deville, Lyric Croft, Juughead Jones, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Brandon Henderson — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
MissFire — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
What About Jim — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
The Flying W Wranglers — MacKenzie Place Fresh Air Concert, 11 a.m., Mackenzie Place
Xiuhtezcatl — With Write Minded, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Summer Music Festival Orchestra Concert — 7:30 p.m., Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center
Gregory Alan Isakov — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Big Sky — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
6035 — 8 p.m., Townhouse Sports Grill
Bullitt Breed — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Vehicle — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
I Don’t Know How But They Found Me — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
IAM, Orthodox — With Boundaries, Fortune’s Fool, Remain and Sustain, Implied Risk, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Little London Winds — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
TUESDAY
The Mitguards — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn
WEDNESDAY
Rawbert Beard — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House
Soul School — Monument Concerts in the Park Series, 7 p.m., Limbach Park Bandshell, Monument
JUNE 27
The Symbols — Paint the Town Blue Series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park
Joe Uveges — 6 p.m., Flatiron’s American Bar & Grill
New Horizons Band of Colorado Springs — 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
La Baraka Jazz — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek
D.R.I. — With Pit Viper, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Bare Bones Trombone Choir — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
JUNE 28
Tejon Street Corner Thieves — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
Wood Belly — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
Groove N Motion — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument
101st Army Country Band — 6 p.m., Homestead Ranch, Peyton
The Expendables — With P-Nuckle, Project 432, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Kaki King — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall
Little London Belles — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Carvin Jones Band — 9 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
JUNE 29
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Sulfer — A Tribute to Slipnot — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Alicia Baker — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church
The Other Band — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek
Kaki King — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall
Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
JUNE 30
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
