MUSIC
THURSDAY
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Wendy St. Cyre Band — Paint the Town Blue Series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park
Slopeside — Flying Horse Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park
Mango fan Django — Third Thursday Jazz Cabaret Series, 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Bar and Grill
Labaraka French Calypso — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Triple Play — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion
Silver Moon Riders — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
FRIDAY
Lisa McCall Band — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
Rhythm Future Quartet — 5 p.m., Black Forest Community Center
Dearling — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
Chain Store Collective, Black Pegasus — With Brandon Metz, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Redraw the Farm — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing
Marc Neihof Trio — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Starburn — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Kopesetic — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Shawn James — 9 p.m., The Basement at Oskar Blues
SATURDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
James Torres Quartet — 3:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Zayminor & D’Shawn Trackson — With Cole Pierce, The K.!.D, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Vocal Arts Festival — Opera: Puccini Double Bill: “Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi” — 7 p.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center
Cass Clayton Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Josh Turner — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Gasoline Lollipops — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs
The Patti Mack Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
SUNDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Mike and Bertye Maddux Duo — 2 p.m., Townhouse Sports Grill
Vocal Arts Festival — Opera: Puccini Double Bill: “Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi” — 3 p.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center
Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio
Divided Minds — With Sincerely Me, Telltale, Oh Whale, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Ghost Key — With Dead Set, Miniluv, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Little London Winds — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — Musical Mondays Series, 7 p.m., Monument Valley Park
TUESDAY
Born of Osiris — With Bad Omens, Spite, Kingdom of Giants, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
Skean Dubh — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn
WEDNESDAY
Flying W Wranglers — Summer Concerts in the Glen Series, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church
The Swing Connection — Concerts in the Park Series, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House
Redraw the Farm — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Robert Delong — With Gothic Tropic, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
JULY 25
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Woodshed Red — Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center
Joe Uveges — 6 p.m., Flatiron’s American Bar & Grill
Marcie & Rick Duo — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Peak Big Band — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion
MDC — With Verbal Abuse, Round Eye, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Academy Jazz Ensemble — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
JULY 26
Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
Dotsero — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
Martini Shot — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument
JL and Joey Cool — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Mike Maddux and the Headliners — 7 p.m., Rico’s Café and Wine Bar
Crystal & Curious — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Hennessy 6 — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Colorado Women in Blues Showcase — 7:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
6035 — 9 p.m., Cleats Bar and Grill
JULY 27
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Rhythm & Brews Block Party — With The Barefoot Family Caravan, 5 p.m., Pikes Peak Avenue between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue
Wayne Wilkinson & Charlie Zanichelli — 6 p.m., Smorbrod
All Those Who Wander — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church
The Mowgli’s — With Petal, Arms Akimbo, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Mike Maddux Jazz Quartet — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Little Moses Jones — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Pie Corner Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
JULY 28
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Mike and Bertye Maddux Duo — 2 p.m., Townhouse Sports Grill
Shivers Concert Series — 4 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
AUDITIONS
Elevation Young Men’s Chorus — For males in grades 6-12 with changed voices, through July 31. Appointments required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.
Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale — For children in grades 3-7, through Aug. 8. Appointments required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM