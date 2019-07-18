go-music
Courtesy of Pngtree
MUSIC

THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Wendy St. Cyre Band — Paint the Town Blue Series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park

Slopeside — Flying Horse Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park

Mango fan Django — Third Thursday Jazz Cabaret Series, 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Bar and Grill

Labaraka French Calypso — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Triple Play — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion

Silver Moon Riders — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

FRIDAY

Lisa McCall Band — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center

Rhythm Future Quartet — 5 p.m., Black Forest Community Center

Dearling — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

Chain Store Collective, Black Pegasus — With Brandon Metz, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Redraw the Farm — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing

Marc Neihof Trio — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Starburn — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Kopesetic — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Shawn James — 9 p.m., The Basement at Oskar Blues

SATURDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

James Torres Quartet — 3:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Zayminor & D’Shawn Trackson — With Cole Pierce, The K.!.D, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Vocal Arts Festival — Opera: Puccini Double Bill: “Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi” — 7 p.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center

Cass Clayton Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Josh Turner — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Gasoline Lollipops — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs

The Patti Mack Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

SUNDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Mike and Bertye Maddux Duo — 2 p.m., Townhouse Sports Grill

Vocal Arts Festival — Opera: Puccini Double Bill: “Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi” — 3 p.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center

Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio

Divided Minds — With Sincerely Me, Telltale, Oh Whale, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Ghost Key — With Dead Set, Miniluv, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Little London Winds — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — Musical Mondays Series, 7 p.m., Monument Valley Park

TUESDAY

Born of Osiris — With Bad Omens, Spite, Kingdom of Giants, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

Skean Dubh — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn

WEDNESDAY

Flying W Wranglers — Summer Concerts in the Glen Series, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church

The Swing Connection — Concerts in the Park Series, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House

Redraw the Farm — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Robert Delong — With Gothic Tropic, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

JULY 25

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Woodshed Red — Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center

Joe Uveges — 6 p.m., Flatiron’s American Bar & Grill

Marcie & Rick Duo — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Peak Big Band — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion

MDC — With Verbal Abuse, Round Eye, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Academy Jazz Ensemble — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

JULY 26

Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center

Dotsero — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

Martini Shot — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument

JL and Joey Cool — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Mike Maddux and the Headliners — 7 p.m., Rico’s Café and Wine Bar

Crystal & Curious — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Hennessy 6 — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Colorado Women in Blues Showcase — 7:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

6035 — 9 p.m., Cleats Bar and Grill

JULY 27

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Rhythm & Brews Block Party — With The Barefoot Family Caravan, 5 p.m., Pikes Peak Avenue between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue

Wayne Wilkinson & Charlie Zanichelli — 6 p.m., Smorbrod

All Those Who Wander — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church

The Mowgli’s — With Petal, Arms Akimbo, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Mike Maddux Jazz Quartet — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Little Moses Jones — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Pie Corner Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

JULY 28

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Mike and Bertye Maddux Duo — 2 p.m., Townhouse Sports Grill

Shivers Concert Series — 4 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

AUDITIONS

Elevation Young Men’s Chorus — For males in grades 6-12 with changed voices, through July 31. Appointments required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.

Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale — For children in grades 3-7, through Aug. 8. Appointments required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

