MUSIC
THURSDAY
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Paint the Town Blue Series — Eric Boa and the Constrictors, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — Wendy Woo Band, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Spite — With Crown Magnetar, Sink Low, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Archtop Eddy — 7 p.m., Country Lodge
FRIDAY
First & Main Summer Concert Series — Tony Exum Jr., 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series — Miguel Dakota, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument
University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Incendio, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado
Brandon Henderson — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Restaurant and Bar at Shining Mountain Golf Course, Woodland Park
Archtop Eddy — 6:30 p.m., Sacred Grounds Coffee
Sunny Sweeney — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Lies, Deceit & Treachery — With Burns Like Hell, Winter Nacht, Dead Farm, He Kill 3, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Black Rose Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by Kraig Kenning, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center
Jazz in the Garden — Barbara Ernst and Mistura Bela, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Patti Mack Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Lost Junction — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
GOYA! — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Hex Rated — 9 p.m., Peak 31
6035 — 9 p.m., Cleats Bar and Grill
SATURDAY
Woodland Music Series — Flatt Five and Blue Canyon Boys, 11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center
Libraries Rock Summer Music — Kara and the Kosmos, noon, Woodland Park Public Library
Music on the Mesa — With Pandas and People, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa
Music on the Labyrinth — Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church
Middle Class Rut — With Black Map, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Bullitt Bread — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
SHEL — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Dallas Alley Band — 8 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House
GOYA! — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Pretty Vague — 9 p.m., Peak 31
SUNDAY
Eric Schaefer — 8 a.m., The Perk Downtown
Woodland Music Series — Woodland Park Wind Symphony and Pikes Peak Brass Band, 1 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center
Dallas Alley Band — 2 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse
Big Band Dance Sunday — Front Range Big Band, 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Landon Tewers — With Hotel Books, Ky Rodgers, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Musical Mondays in Monument Valley Park — Triggered, 7 p.m., Monument Valley Park
Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
TUESDAY
Palisades — With Letters from the Fire, Savage Hands, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — Out of Nowwhere, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — The Swing Connection, with Laura Davis, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park
Summer Concerts in the Glen — Skean Dubh, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — George Sisneros, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Concerts in the Park — With Woodshed Red, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument
JULY 19
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Paint the Town Blue Series — Austin Young Band, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park
Flying Horse Summer Concert — Burnt Lips, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park
Gemini Syndrome — With Code Red Riot, The Endless Line, Fall From Silence, Myth of Creation, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
ShortLeash — With Remain & Sustan, Morose, Shroud, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
JULY 20
First & Main Summer Concert Series — SuCh, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Martini Shot, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado
Summer Rock Fest — With Random Hero, Zahna, Gold Frankincense & Myrrh, Amongst the Giants, 6:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Randy Hansen — Jimi Hendrix Revolution, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Jake Loggins — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
JULY 21
Lynn Tredeau, Rachel LaFond & Adam Andrews — 6 p.m., Graner Music
Kalfou — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Cass Clayton Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Westside Rhythm Kings — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Run with Scissors — 9 p.m., Peak 31
JULY 22
High Country Brass — 3 p.m., Temple Beit Torah
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Citizen — With Oso Oso, Teenage Wrist, Queen of Jeans, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
JULY 23
Metalachi — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Musical Mondays in Monument Valley Park — Tribe, 7 p.m., Monument Valley Park
Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
JULY 24
Tunes on Tuesday — With Celtic Mountain Band, 1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Senior Center
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — The Mitguards, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs
Light the Torch — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
JULY 25
New Years Day — With Beyond Forgiveness, Sabbatar, Seven Days Lost, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — Mississippi Mudders, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Balances Rock, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Har Mar Superstar — With Nighlove, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Concerts in the Park — With Inman Brothers, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument
JULY 26
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — The Inman Brothers Band, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
