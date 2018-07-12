MUSIC

THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Paint the Town Blue Series — Eric Boa and the Constrictors, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — Wendy Woo Band, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Spite — With Crown Magnetar, Sink Low, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Archtop Eddy — 7 p.m., Country Lodge

FRIDAY

First & Main Summer Concert Series — Tony Exum Jr., 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center

Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series — Miguel Dakota, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Incendio, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado

Brandon Henderson — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Restaurant and Bar at Shining Mountain Golf Course, Woodland Park

Archtop Eddy — 6:30 p.m., Sacred Grounds Coffee

Sunny Sweeney — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Lies, Deceit & Treachery — With Burns Like Hell, Winter Nacht, Dead Farm, He Kill 3, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Black Rose Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by Kraig Kenning, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center

Jazz in the Garden — Barbara Ernst and Mistura Bela, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Patti Mack Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Lost Junction — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

GOYA! — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Hex Rated — 9 p.m., Peak 31

6035 — 9 p.m., Cleats Bar and Grill

SATURDAY

Woodland Music Series — Flatt Five and Blue Canyon Boys, 11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center

Libraries Rock Summer Music — Kara and the Kosmos, noon, Woodland Park Public Library

Music on the Mesa — With Pandas and People, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa

Music on the Labyrinth — Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church

Middle Class Rut — With Black Map, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Bullitt Bread — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

SHEL — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Dallas Alley Band — 8 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House

GOYA! — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Pretty Vague — 9 p.m., Peak 31

SUNDAY

Eric Schaefer — 8 a.m., The Perk Downtown

Woodland Music Series — Woodland Park Wind Symphony and Pikes Peak Brass Band, 1 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center

Dallas Alley Band — 2 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse

Big Band Dance Sunday — Front Range Big Band, 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Landon Tewers — With Hotel Books, Ky Rodgers, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Musical Mondays in Monument Valley Park — Triggered, 7 p.m., Monument Valley Park

Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

TUESDAY

Palisades — With Letters from the Fire, Savage Hands, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — Out of Nowwhere, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs

WEDNESDAY

Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — The Swing Connection, with Laura Davis, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park

Summer Concerts in the Glen — Skean Dubh, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — George Sisneros, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Concerts in the Park — With Woodshed Red, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument

JULY 19

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Paint the Town Blue Series — Austin Young Band, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park

Flying Horse Summer Concert — Burnt Lips, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park

Gemini Syndrome — With Code Red Riot, The Endless Line, Fall From Silence, Myth of Creation, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

ShortLeash — With Remain & Sustan, Morose, Shroud, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

JULY 20

First & Main Summer Concert Series — SuCh, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Martini Shot, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado

Summer Rock Fest — With Random Hero, Zahna, Gold Frankincense & Myrrh, Amongst the Giants, 6:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Randy Hansen — Jimi Hendrix Revolution, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Jake Loggins — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

JULY 21

Lynn Tredeau, Rachel LaFond & Adam Andrews — 6 p.m., Graner Music

Kalfou — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Cass Clayton Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Westside Rhythm Kings — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Run with Scissors — 9 p.m., Peak 31

JULY 22

High Country Brass — 3 p.m., Temple Beit Torah

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Citizen — With Oso Oso, Teenage Wrist, Queen of Jeans, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

JULY 23

Metalachi — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Musical Mondays in Monument Valley Park — Tribe, 7 p.m., Monument Valley Park

Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

JULY 24

Tunes on Tuesday — With Celtic Mountain Band, 1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Senior Center

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — The Mitguards, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs

Light the Torch — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

JULY 25

New Years Day — With Beyond Forgiveness, Sabbatar, Seven Days Lost, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — Mississippi Mudders, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Balances Rock, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Har Mar Superstar — With Nighlove, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Concerts in the Park — With Inman Brothers, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument

JULY 26

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — The Inman Brothers Band, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

