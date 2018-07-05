MUSIC
THURSDAY
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Paint the Town Blue Series — West Side Rhythm Kings, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park
Flying Horse Summer Concert — Jenny Shawhan and Branden Sipes, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park
Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Tap Traders
FRIDAY
First & Main Summer Concert Series — Run with Scissors, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Wildermiss with Nina de Freitas, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado
Bad Wolves — With From Ashes to New, Diamante, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Chris Cullins & the Beatidudes — 6:30 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
Stevie Stone & JL from Strange Music — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Suga Bear & the Showtime Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
3 of a Kind — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Sound Advice — 8 p.m., Ute Inn
La Taverne Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
SATURDAY
Blues Under the Bridge — 1:30 p.m., under the Colorado Avenue Bridge, 218 W. Colorado Ave.
Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant
Michelle Mandico — With Megan Burtt & Maybe April, 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Craig Walter — 8 p.m., Prime25
The Family Elephany — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Havana Cabana — 8 p.m., Urban Steam Coffee Bar
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
La Taverne Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
SUNDAY
Pikes Peak Jazz Swing Society — With Lila Mori and Friends, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center
Summer Music Series — The Living Organ, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Dellacoma — With Ghost Radio, Gravel, Helioshealth, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Blue Frog — With Joe Johnson, 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Cash’d Out — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
La Taverne Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Otep — With Dropout Kings, One Day Waiting, Letters from the Sun, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Musical Mondays in Monument Valley Park — Wayne Wilkinson Trio, 7 p.m., Monument Valley Park
Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
TUESDAY
Tunes on Tuesday — With Reg Sappie, 1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Senior Center
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — The Storys, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs
Angel Vivaldi — With Hyvmine, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — Summer Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m., Bancroft Park
Summer Concerts in the Glen — Woodshed Red, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church
Easton Corbin — With Jillian Jacqueline, Walker McGuire & Carlton Anderson, 6:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — BJ Estares and Route 61, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Church Tongue — With Conveyer, Castaway, Extinction A.D., Dead Set, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Concerts in the Park — With WireWood Station, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument
JULY 12
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Paint the Town Blue Series — Eric Boa and the Constrictors, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — Wendy Woo Band, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Spite — With Crown Magnetar, Sink Low, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Archtop Eddy — 7 p.m., Country Lodge
JULY 13
First & Main Summer Concert Series — Tony Exum Jr., 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series — Miguel Dakota, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument
University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Incendio, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado
Brandon Henderson — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Restaurant and Bar at Shining Mountain Golf Course, Woodland Park
Archtop Eddy — 6:30 p.m., Sacred Grounds Coffee
Sunny Sweeney — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Lies, Deceit & Treachery — With Burns Like Hell, Winter Nacht, Dead Farm, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Black Rose Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by Kraig Kenning, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center
Jazz in the Garden — Barbara Ernst and Mistura Bela, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Patti Mack Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Lost Junction — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
La Taverne Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
JULY 14
Woodland Music Series — Flatt Five and Blue Canyon Boys, 11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center
Libraries Rock Summer Music — Kara and the Kosmos, noon, Woodland Park Public Library
Music on the Mesa — With Pandas and People, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa
Music on the Labyrinth — Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church
Middle Class Rut — With Black Map, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Bullitt Bread — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
SHEL — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
La Taverne Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House
JULY 15
Eric Schaefer — 8 a.m., The Perk Downtown
Woodland Music Series — Woodland Park Wind Symphony and Pikes Peak Brass Band, 1 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center
Big Band Dance Sunday — Front Range Big Band, 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Landon Tewers — With Hotel Books, Ky Rodgers, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep
La Taverne Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
JULY 16
Musical Mondays in Monument Valley Park — Triggered, 7 p.m., Monument Valley Park
Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
JULY 17
Palisades — With Letters from the Fire, Savage Hands, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — Out of Nowwhere, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs
JULY 18
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — The Swing Connection, with Laura Davis, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park
Summer Concerts in the Glen — Skean Dubh, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — George Sisneros, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Concerts in the Park — With Woodshed Red, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument
JULY 19
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Paint the Town Blue Series — Austin Young Band, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park
Flying Horse Summer Concert — Burnt Lips, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park
Gemini Syndrome — With Code Red Riot, The Endless Line, Fall From Silence, Myth Of Creation, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou SpringsCOMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM