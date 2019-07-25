MUSIC
THURSDAY
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Woodshed Red — Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center
Joe Uveges — 6 p.m., Flatiron’s American Bar & Grill
Marcie & Rick Duo — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Craig Walters — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek
Peak Big Band — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion
MDC — With Verbal Abuse, Round Eye, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Academy Jazz Ensemble — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
FRIDAY
Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
Rachel Laven & Sweet ‘Shine — 5 p.m., Black Forest Community Center
Dotsero — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
Martini Shot — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument
Summer Bash — With Lucas Hope, The Outlaw, Zac Charles and the Red, 6:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Pinecreek Tippers — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek
JL and Joey Cool — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Mike Maddux and the Headliners — 7 p.m., Rico’s Café and Wine Bar
Crystal & Curious — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Hennessy 6 — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Colorado Women in Blues Showcase — 7:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Ted Vigil — John Denver Tribute, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
6035 — 9 p.m., Cleats Bar and Grill
The Turbos — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Rhythm & Brews Block Party — With The Barefoot Family Caravan, 5 p.m., Pikes Peak Avenue between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue
Wayne Wilkinson & Charlie Zanichelli — 6 p.m., Smorbrod
Ted Yoder — 6 p.m., Spruce Hill Community Church
Pinecreek Tippers — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek
All Those Who Wander — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church
The Mowgli’s — With Petal, Arms Akimbo, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Mike Maddux Jazz Quartet — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Little Moses Jones — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Pie Corner Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
SUNDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Mike and Bertye Maddux Duo — 2 p.m., Townhouse Sports Grill
Shivers Concert Series — 4 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Little London Winds — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
Easy Morning Rebel — Musical Mondays Series, 7 p.m., Monument Valley Park
TUESDAY
The Jeremy Facknitz Band — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn
UN — With Wolf King, Oryx, Clarion Void, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
WEDNESDAY
Jenny Shawhan — 5:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Mo Mungus — Summer Concerts in the Glen Series, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church
Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band — Concerts in the Park Series, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House
Balanced Rock — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Everlast — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Ashtonz — Monument Concerts in the Park Series, 7 p.m., Limbach Park Bandshell, Monument
AUG. 1
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
John Weeks Band — Flying Horse Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park
All in Trio — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion
Sunny Sweeney — With The Barlow, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
AUG. 2
Farewell Angelina — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
The Beatidudes — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
Tinker’s Dream — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing
Heliosheath — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Reckless Kelly — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Brandon Henderson — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
AUG. 3
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene — Cripple Creek Summer Music Series, 5 p.m., park next to City Hall, Cripple Creek
From Ashes to New — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
American Patriots Big Band Veterans Benefit Show — 7 p.m., Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Farewell Angelina — 7 p.m., Garden of the Gods Resort and Club
Itchy-O — With Cheap Perfume, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
AUG. 4
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
AUDITIONS
Elevation Young Men’s Chorus — For males in grades 6-12 with changed voices, through Wednesday. Appointments required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.
Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale — For children in grades 3-7, through Aug. 8. Appointments required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM