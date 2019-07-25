go-music
MUSIC

THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Woodshed Red — Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center

Joe Uveges — 6 p.m., Flatiron’s American Bar & Grill

Marcie & Rick Duo — 6:30 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Craig Walters — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek

Peak Big Band — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion

MDC — With Verbal Abuse, Round Eye, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Academy Jazz Ensemble — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

FRIDAY

Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center

Rachel Laven & Sweet ‘Shine — 5 p.m., Black Forest Community Center

Dotsero — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

Martini Shot — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument

Summer Bash — With Lucas Hope, The Outlaw, Zac Charles and the Red, 6:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Pinecreek Tippers — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek

JL and Joey Cool — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Mike Maddux and the Headliners — 7 p.m., Rico’s Café and Wine Bar

Crystal & Curious — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Hennessy 6 — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Colorado Women in Blues Showcase — 7:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Ted Vigil — John Denver Tribute, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

6035 — 9 p.m., Cleats Bar and Grill

The Turbos — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Rhythm & Brews Block Party — With The Barefoot Family Caravan, 5 p.m., Pikes Peak Avenue between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue

Wayne Wilkinson & Charlie Zanichelli — 6 p.m., Smorbrod

Ted Yoder — 6 p.m., Spruce Hill Community Church

Pinecreek Tippers — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek

All Those Who Wander — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church

The Mowgli’s — With Petal, Arms Akimbo, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Mike Maddux Jazz Quartet — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Little Moses Jones — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Pie Corner Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

SUNDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Mike and Bertye Maddux Duo — 2 p.m., Townhouse Sports Grill

Shivers Concert Series — 4 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Little London Winds — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

Easy Morning Rebel — Musical Mondays Series, 7 p.m., Monument Valley Park

TUESDAY

The Jeremy Facknitz Band — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn

UN — With Wolf King, Oryx, Clarion Void, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

WEDNESDAY

Jenny Shawhan — 5:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Mo Mungus — Summer Concerts in the Glen Series, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church

Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band — Concerts in the Park Series, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House

Balanced Rock — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Everlast — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Ashtonz — Monument Concerts in the Park Series, 7 p.m., Limbach Park Bandshell, Monument

AUG. 1

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

John Weeks Band — Flying Horse Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park

All in Trio — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion

Sunny Sweeney — With The Barlow, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

AUG. 2

Farewell Angelina — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

The Beatidudes — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

Tinker’s Dream — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing

Heliosheath — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Reckless Kelly — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Brandon Henderson — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

AUG. 3

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene — Cripple Creek Summer Music Series, 5 p.m., park next to City Hall, Cripple Creek

From Ashes to New — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

American Patriots Big Band Veterans Benefit Show — 7 p.m., Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Farewell Angelina — 7 p.m., Garden of the Gods Resort and Club

Itchy-O — With Cheap Perfume, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

AUG. 4

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

AUDITIONS

Elevation Young Men’s Chorus — For males in grades 6-12 with changed voices, through Wednesday. Appointments required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.

Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale — For children in grades 3-7, through Aug. 8. Appointments required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

