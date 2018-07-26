MUSIC
THURSDAY
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — The Inman Brothers Band, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
FRIDAY
First & Main Summer Concert Series — Indigo Way, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series — HeresToFightin, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument
University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Dotsero, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado
Brian Grace Band — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Restaurant and Bar at Shining Mountain Golf Course, Woodland Park
Jazz in the Garden — Grass it Up, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Black Rose Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by Dawn & Hawkes, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center
Liquid Assassin Koba Tour — With Articulate Tongues, Deeboi Troy, Der, Sinna Boys, Crackhouse, Daniel Goodin, Solo Ent, You$less, Phinix, 7 p.m., Peak 31
TMC! & Tone ET — With The Famm, Sonic Vomit, Clydesdale Entertainment, DJ 4th Eye, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Verdict — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Blue Moll — 8 p.m., Bar-K
40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
6035 — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Mystic 7 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Summer Music Series — Organ recital with Derek Carden, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church
Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant
Music on the Labyrinth — All Those Who Wander, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church
Heliosheath — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Petty Hearts — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
6035 — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Last Supper — With 11th Hour, Destruction of Eros and the Dub Project, 9 p.m., Peak 31
Rough Age — 9 p.m., Bar-K
Fishtank Piranhas — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Archtop Eddy — 11:30 a.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant
Shivers Concert — “An Evening of Inspirational Song” — With Harmione Martin and local talents, 4 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Fit for a King — With Like Moths to Flames, Currents, Fighting the Phoenix, Fox Lake, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — Tenderfoot Bluegrass, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs
SeeYouSpaceCowboy — With Ourfather, Falsifer, VCTMS, Eater, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
TUESDAY
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — Michael Reese, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs
Shaman’s Harvest — With Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park
Summer Concerts in the Glen — Joe and Katie Uveges, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Rick Blessing and Trip Ziegler, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Franklin and Friends — 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 6:30 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House
Mephiskapheles — With Last Reel Hero, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Concerts in the Park — With Dotsero, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument
AUG. 2
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Flying Horse Summer Concert — Slopeside, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park
Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Tap Traders
AUG. 3
Austin Young Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Big Sky — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Facing Forward — 9 p.m., Peak 31
AUG. 4
The Lacs — With Chute Nine, Redraw the Farm, Mensch, Mass Transit, The Jacob Christopher Band, 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Lindsay White — 6:30 p.m., All Souls Universalist Unitarian Church
Jarren Benton with Kato on the Track — With Falli, Kanipshin, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
David Wickerman — 7 p.m., Organ Gym at Immanuel Lutheran Church
Brewer & Shipley — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Starburn — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Straight Six — With Gravel, 9 p.m., Peak 31
AUG. 5
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
10 Years — With I Set My Friends of Fire, The Funeral Portrait, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
African Children’s Choir — 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
AUG. 6
Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
AUG. 7
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — Skean Dubh, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs
AUG. 8
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — New Horizons “All In” Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park
Summer Concerts in the Glen — Acme Bluegrass, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Robert Beard, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Alice Cooper — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
AUG. 9
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — Dotsero, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Shane Smith & the Saints — With Red Moon Rounder, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Time Keeper — With Ovira, October Skies, Hit the Shadows, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
