THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — The Inman Brothers Band, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

FRIDAY

First & Main Summer Concert Series — Indigo Way, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center

Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series — HeresToFightin, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Dotsero, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado

Brian Grace Band — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Restaurant and Bar at Shining Mountain Golf Course, Woodland Park

Jazz in the Garden — Grass it Up, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Black Rose Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by Dawn & Hawkes, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center

Liquid Assassin Koba Tour — With Articulate Tongues, Deeboi Troy, Der, Sinna Boys, Crackhouse, Daniel Goodin, Solo Ent, You$less, Phinix, 7 p.m., Peak 31

TMC! & Tone ET — With The Famm, Sonic Vomit, Clydesdale Entertainment, DJ 4th Eye, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

The Verdict — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Blue Moll — 8 p.m., Bar-K

40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

6035 — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Mystic 7 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Summer Music Series — Organ recital with Derek Carden, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church

Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant

Music on the Labyrinth — All Those Who Wander, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church

Heliosheath — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Petty Hearts — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

6035 — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Last Supper — With 11th Hour, Destruction of Eros and the Dub Project, 9 p.m., Peak 31

Rough Age — 9 p.m., Bar-K

Fishtank Piranhas — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Archtop Eddy — 11:30 a.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant

Shivers Concert — “An Evening of Inspirational Song” — With Harmione Martin and local talents, 4 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Fit for a King — With Like Moths to Flames, Currents, Fighting the Phoenix, Fox Lake, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — Tenderfoot Bluegrass, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs

SeeYouSpaceCowboy — With Ourfather, Falsifer, VCTMS, Eater, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

TUESDAY

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — Michael Reese, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs

Shaman’s Harvest — With Dirty Kings, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

WEDNESDAY

Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — Academy Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park

Summer Concerts in the Glen — Joe and Katie Uveges, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Rick Blessing and Trip Ziegler, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Franklin and Friends — 6:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 6:30 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House

Mephiskapheles — With Last Reel Hero, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Concerts in the Park — With Dotsero, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument

AUG. 2

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Flying Horse Summer Concert — Slopeside, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park

Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Tap Traders

AUG. 3

Austin Young Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Big Sky — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Facing Forward — 9 p.m., Peak 31

AUG. 4

The Lacs — With Chute Nine, Redraw the Farm, Mensch, Mass Transit, The Jacob Christopher Band, 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Lindsay White — 6:30 p.m., All Souls Universalist Unitarian Church

Jarren Benton with Kato on the Track — With Falli, Kanipshin, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

David Wickerman — 7 p.m., Organ Gym at Immanuel Lutheran Church

Brewer & Shipley — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Starburn — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Straight Six — With Gravel, 9 p.m., Peak 31

AUG. 5

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

10 Years — With I Set My Friends of Fire, The Funeral Portrait, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

African Children’s Choir — 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

AUG. 6

Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Little London Winds, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

AUG. 7

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series — Skean Dubh, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library, Manitou Springs

AUG. 8

Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks — New Horizons “All In” Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park

Summer Concerts in the Glen — Acme Bluegrass, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Robert Beard, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Alice Cooper — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

AUG. 9

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — Dotsero, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Shane Smith & the Saints — With Red Moon Rounder, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Time Keeper — With Ovira, October Skies, Hit the Shadows, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series — Jazz Express, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

