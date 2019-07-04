go-music
MUSIC

THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, Immanuel Organ Gym

Woodshed Red and Secondhand Street Band — Noon, Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

Balanced Rock — Flying Horse Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park

Colorado Springs Philharmonic — Summer Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park

FRIDAY

Billy Ray Cyrus — 4 p.m., Weidner Field

Voodoo Hawks — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center

Colorado Springs Philharmonic — Symphony Above the Clouds, 5:30 p.m., athletic field of Woodland Park Middle School

Inman Brothers — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

The Beatidudes — Alison Ware will open, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

Dan Damoran — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek

Over the Rhine — 7 p.m., Ivywild School

The Right Here — With The Sleighs, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Legendary Voices of Rock — With John Elefante, Randall Hall and Kevin Chalfant, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Other Band — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Yelling at Cars — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Dan Damoran — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek

Red Not Chili Peppers — With Dirty Kings, Beyond Bridges, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Legendary Voices of Rock — With John Elefante, Randall Hall and Kevin Chalfant, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Big Sky — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Vocal Arts Festival — “Let’s Make a Scene” — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Little London Winds — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

Tribe — Musical Mondays Series, 7 p.m., Monument Valley Park

TUESDAY

The Storys — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn

Meth — With Mouthbreather, One Step Closer, Anxious, Ourfather, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

WEDNESDAY

All Those Who Wander — Summer Concerts in the Glen Series, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church

John Booth and the Night Watch — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

All in Jazz — Concerts in the Park Series, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park

The Mississippi Mudders — Summer Concerts in the Glen Series, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church

Inman Brothers Band — Monument Concerts in the Park Series, 7 p.m., Limbach Park Bandshell, Monument

JULY 11

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Dave Day with Route 61 — Paint the Town Blue Series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park

Buckstein — Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center

New Horizon Band — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion

Kottonmouth Kings — With Boondox, Hex Rated, O.E. of ColorBlind, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Swing Factory Big Band — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

JULY 12

Wildermiss — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center

Soul School — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

The Inman Brothers Band — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument

The Black Moods — With Sabbatar, Salt of Sanguine, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Geoff Cleveland and the Sporadicals — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Patti Mack Band — With Levi & Rifkin, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

JULY 13

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Purely Bluegrass, Kantankerous and Blue Canyon Boys — Woodland Music Series, 11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park

Blues Under the Bridge — 1:30 p.m., 218 W. Colorado Ave.

Pandas and People — Music on the Mesa, 4 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa Community Center

Tejon Street Corner Thieves — Cripple Creek Summer Music Series, 5 p.m., park next to City Hall, Cripple Creek

