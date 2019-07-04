MUSIC
THURSDAY
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, Immanuel Organ Gym
Woodshed Red and Secondhand Street Band — Noon, Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
Balanced Rock — Flying Horse Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park
Colorado Springs Philharmonic — Summer Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park
FRIDAY
Billy Ray Cyrus — 4 p.m., Weidner Field
Voodoo Hawks — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
Colorado Springs Philharmonic — Symphony Above the Clouds, 5:30 p.m., athletic field of Woodland Park Middle School
Inman Brothers — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
The Beatidudes — Alison Ware will open, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
Dan Damoran — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek
Over the Rhine — 7 p.m., Ivywild School
The Right Here — With The Sleighs, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Legendary Voices of Rock — With John Elefante, Randall Hall and Kevin Chalfant, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Other Band — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Yelling at Cars — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Dan Damoran — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek
Red Not Chili Peppers — With Dirty Kings, Beyond Bridges, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Legendary Voices of Rock — With John Elefante, Randall Hall and Kevin Chalfant, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Big Sky — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Vocal Arts Festival — “Let’s Make a Scene” — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Little London Winds — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
Tribe — Musical Mondays Series, 7 p.m., Monument Valley Park
TUESDAY
The Storys — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn
Meth — With Mouthbreather, One Step Closer, Anxious, Ourfather, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
WEDNESDAY
All Those Who Wander — Summer Concerts in the Glen Series, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church
John Booth and the Night Watch — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
All in Jazz — Concerts in the Park Series, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park
The Mississippi Mudders — Summer Concerts in the Glen Series, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church
Inman Brothers Band — Monument Concerts in the Park Series, 7 p.m., Limbach Park Bandshell, Monument
JULY 11
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Dave Day with Route 61 — Paint the Town Blue Series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park
Buckstein — Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center
New Horizon Band — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion
Kottonmouth Kings — With Boondox, Hex Rated, O.E. of ColorBlind, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Swing Factory Big Band — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
JULY 12
Wildermiss — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
Soul School — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
The Inman Brothers Band — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument
The Black Moods — With Sabbatar, Salt of Sanguine, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Geoff Cleveland and the Sporadicals — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Patti Mack Band — With Levi & Rifkin, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
JULY 13
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Purely Bluegrass, Kantankerous and Blue Canyon Boys — Woodland Music Series, 11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park
Blues Under the Bridge — 1:30 p.m., 218 W. Colorado Ave.
Pandas and People — Music on the Mesa, 4 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa Community Center
Tejon Street Corner Thieves — Cripple Creek Summer Music Series, 5 p.m., park next to City Hall, Cripple Creek