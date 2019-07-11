go-music
THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Dave Day with Route 61 — Paint the Town Blue Series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park

Buckstein — Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center

Ryan Flores — 6 p.m., Flatiron’s American Bar & Grill

New Horizon Band — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion

Kottonmouth Kings — With Boondox, Hex Rated, O.E. of ColorBlind, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Swing Factory Big Band — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

FRIDAY

Wildermiss — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center

Soul School — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

The Inman Brothers Band — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument

The Black Moods — With Sabbatar, Salt of Sanguine, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Geoff Cleveland and the Sporadicals — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Peter Kater — 7 p.m., Armstrong’s Center for Art and Sustainability

Patti Mack Band — With Levi & Rifkin, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

GOYA! — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Purely Bluegrass, Kantankerous and Blue Canyon Boys — Woodland Music Series, 11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park

Blues Under the Bridge — 1:30 p.m., 218 W. Colorado Ave.

Pandas and People — Music on the Mesa, 4 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa Community Center

Tejon Street Corner Thieves — Cripple Creek Summer Music Series, 5 p.m., park next to City Hall, Cripple Creek

Peak Big Band — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church

Starburn — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co.

88 Fingers Louie — With Nobodys, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Twisted Insane — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Colorado Floyd — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

GOYA! — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Vocal Arts Festival — “Scene Stealers” — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Little London Winds — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

One More Shot — Musical Mondays Series, 7 p.m., Monument Valley Park

TUESDAY

Out of Nowhere — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn

WEDNESDAY

Hinder — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

New Horizon Kicks Band — Concerts in the Park Series, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House

BJ Estares and Route 61 — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Fit for a King — With Norma Jean, Currents, Left Behind, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Hammerstadt Band — Monument Concerts in the Park Series, 7 p.m., Limbach Park Bandshell, Monument

JULY 18

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Wendy St. Cyre Band — Paint the Town Blue Series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park

Slopeside — Flying Horse Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park

Mango fan Django — Third Thursday Jazz Cabaret Series, 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Bar and Grill

Triple Play — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion

Silver Moon Riders — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

JULY 19

Lisa McCall Band — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center

Dearling — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

Starburn — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Shawn James — 9 p.m., The Basement at Oskar Blues

JULY 20

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Zayminor & D’Shawn Trackson — With Cole Pierce, The K.!.D, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Vocal Arts Festival — Opera: “Puccini Double Bill” Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi — 7 p.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center

Cass Clayton Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Josh Turner — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Gasoline Lollipops — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

JULY 21

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Vocal Arts Festival — Opera: “Puccini Double Bill” Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi — 3 p.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center

Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio

Divided Minds — With Sincerely Me, Telltale, Oh Whale, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

AUDITIONS

Elevation Young Men’s Chorus — For males in grades 6-12 with changed voices, through July 31. Appointments required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.

Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale — For children in grades 3-7, through Aug. 8. Appointments required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

