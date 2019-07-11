MUSIC
THURSDAY
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Dave Day with Route 61 — Paint the Town Blue Series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park
Buckstein — Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center
Ryan Flores — 6 p.m., Flatiron’s American Bar & Grill
New Horizon Band — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion
Kottonmouth Kings — With Boondox, Hex Rated, O.E. of ColorBlind, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Swing Factory Big Band — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
FRIDAY
Wildermiss — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
Soul School — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
The Inman Brothers Band — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument
The Black Moods — With Sabbatar, Salt of Sanguine, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Geoff Cleveland and the Sporadicals — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Peter Kater — 7 p.m., Armstrong’s Center for Art and Sustainability
Patti Mack Band — With Levi & Rifkin, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
GOYA! — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Purely Bluegrass, Kantankerous and Blue Canyon Boys — Woodland Music Series, 11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park
Blues Under the Bridge — 1:30 p.m., 218 W. Colorado Ave.
Pandas and People — Music on the Mesa, 4 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa Community Center
Tejon Street Corner Thieves — Cripple Creek Summer Music Series, 5 p.m., park next to City Hall, Cripple Creek
Peak Big Band — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church
Starburn — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co.
88 Fingers Louie — With Nobodys, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Twisted Insane — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Colorado Floyd — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
GOYA! — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Vocal Arts Festival — “Scene Stealers” — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Little London Winds — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
One More Shot — Musical Mondays Series, 7 p.m., Monument Valley Park
TUESDAY
Out of Nowhere — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn
WEDNESDAY
Hinder — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
New Horizon Kicks Band — Concerts in the Park Series, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House
BJ Estares and Route 61 — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Fit for a King — With Norma Jean, Currents, Left Behind, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Hammerstadt Band — Monument Concerts in the Park Series, 7 p.m., Limbach Park Bandshell, Monument
JULY 18
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Wendy St. Cyre Band — Paint the Town Blue Series, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park
Slopeside — Flying Horse Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park
Mango fan Django — Third Thursday Jazz Cabaret Series, 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Bar and Grill
Triple Play — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion
Silver Moon Riders — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
JULY 19
Lisa McCall Band — First & Main Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m., First & Main Town Center
Dearling — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
Starburn — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Shawn James — 9 p.m., The Basement at Oskar Blues
JULY 20
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Zayminor & D’Shawn Trackson — With Cole Pierce, The K.!.D, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Vocal Arts Festival — Opera: “Puccini Double Bill” Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi — 7 p.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center
Cass Clayton Band — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Josh Turner — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Gasoline Lollipops — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
JULY 21
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Vocal Arts Festival — Opera: “Puccini Double Bill” Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi — 3 p.m., Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center
Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio
Divided Minds — With Sincerely Me, Telltale, Oh Whale, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
AUDITIONS
Elevation Young Men’s Chorus — For males in grades 6-12 with changed voices, through July 31. Appointments required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.
Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale — For children in grades 3-7, through Aug. 8. Appointments required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM