MUSIC
THURSDAY
Mollie O’Brien and Rich Moore — 7 p.m., Friends House Concerts
FRIDAY
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Kottonmouth Kings — With Chainstore Collective, D-Note with Timothy C, O.E., CX Da Grinch, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
TonyJazzTones — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Michael Reese and Spirit Machine — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Caskey — 9 p.m., Peak 31
MissFire — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Battle for Bratfest — With Fall from Silence, Lamb Bed, Myth of Creation, Suspension 9, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Loud Life Crew — With Young LGMT, Day Nyne, Krooked Face, Jerel INK, Legacy, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Chrystal & Curious — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Soulsmith Unlimited — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
40oz Freedom Fighters — 9 p.m., Peak 31
SUNDAY
The Swing Connection — 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
WEDNESDAY
Fox Lake — With Empty Caskets, Hindrance, Fall of Scylla, Kalfou, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
J.J. Murphy — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
JAN. 17
Wifisfuneral — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
JAN. 18
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Red Not Chili Peppers — With Beyond Bridges, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Jahida Esperanza — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
40oz Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Roadside Therapy, The Crumbers, No Amnesty, Demortifier — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Slimez — 9 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
JAN. 19
Eric Elison — 9 a.m., The Perk Downtown
Blaze Ya Dead Homie — With ABK, Wicked Pimpz, Hex Rated, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Marc Neihof Trio — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Music of Light & Darkness — 7 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, Monument
Still Young — With Suga Bear Blues Trio, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
GOYA! — 9 p.m., Peak 31
JAN. 20
Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
JAN. 21
Amigo the Devil — With Harley Pop, The Tejon Street Corner Thieves, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
JAN. 22
Air Force Academy Band — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
JAN. 23
Colorado Springs Conservatory Student Jamboree — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Feed the Dog — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
JAN. 24
Colorado Springs Conservatory Student Jamboree — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
The Green — With Eli Mac, Fia, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
AUDITIONS
Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale — For children in grades 3-7, Thursday-Friday, 1409 Palmer Park Blvd. Appointments required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.
