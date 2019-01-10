go-music
MUSIC

THURSDAY

Mollie O’Brien and Rich Moore — 7 p.m., Friends House Concerts

FRIDAY

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Kottonmouth Kings — With Chainstore Collective, D-Note with Timothy C, O.E., CX Da Grinch, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

TonyJazzTones — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Michael Reese and Spirit Machine — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Caskey — 9 p.m., Peak 31

MissFire — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Battle for Bratfest — With Fall from Silence, Lamb Bed, Myth of Creation, Suspension 9, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Loud Life Crew — With Young LGMT, Day Nyne, Krooked Face, Jerel INK, Legacy, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Chrystal & Curious — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Soulsmith Unlimited — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

40oz Freedom Fighters — 9 p.m., Peak 31

SUNDAY

The Swing Connection — 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

WEDNESDAY

Fox Lake — With Empty Caskets, Hindrance, Fall of Scylla, Kalfou, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

J.J. Murphy — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

JAN. 17

Wifisfuneral — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

JAN. 18

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Red Not Chili Peppers — With Beyond Bridges, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Jahida Esperanza — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

40oz Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Roadside Therapy, The Crumbers, No Amnesty, Demortifier — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Slimez — 9 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

JAN. 19

Eric Elison — 9 a.m., The Perk Downtown

Blaze Ya Dead Homie — With ABK, Wicked Pimpz, Hex Rated, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Marc Neihof Trio — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Music of Light & Darkness — 7 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, Monument

Still Young — With Suga Bear Blues Trio, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

GOYA! — 9 p.m., Peak 31

JAN. 20

Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

JAN. 21

Amigo the Devil — With Harley Pop, The Tejon Street Corner Thieves, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

JAN. 22

Air Force Academy Band — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

JAN. 23

Colorado Springs Conservatory Student Jamboree — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Feed the Dog — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

JAN. 24

Colorado Springs Conservatory Student Jamboree — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

The Green — With Eli Mac, Fia, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

AUDITIONS

Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale — For children in grades 3-7, Thursday-Friday, 1409 Palmer Park Blvd. Appointments required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.

