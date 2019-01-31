go-music
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Battle for Bratfest — With Ozonic, The Hoodoo, Seven Days Lost, Barefoot Family Caravan, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Beatidudes — With Kara & Kosmos, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

King Iso — With King Kash, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Colin Howland Organ Concert — 7 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South

Wayne Wilkinson and Andy Burtschi — 7 p.m., Smorbrod

Andy Tanner — With Craig Larimer, 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown

Patti Mack Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Be Positive — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Might of Henry — 9 p.m., Peak 31

GOYA — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Battle for Bratfest — With HipBone, Signal & Flow, One from None, Adam Stigall Band, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Goth Prom — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Early Music Concert: Natures Glories — 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church

Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe

Dallas Alley Band — 8 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Slap Frost Tour — West Coast Leg — With Casual, Z-Man, DJ True, Justice, Vocab Slick, Save1, Swelly, 9 p.m., Peak 31

GOYA — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Early Music Concert: Natures Glories — 2:30 p.m., First Christian Church

A Voice Among the Reeds — With Linda Cummings and Dan Brink, 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Dallas Alley Band — 3 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Tigerwine — With Bridges Will Break, Autumn Creatures, Meliora, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

FEB. 7

The Big News — With Centralia Burns, 39 Lost, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Gregory Alan Isakov — With Laura Gibson, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

FEB. 8

Milo — With Signor Benedick, The Moor, Pink Navel, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

“The Wonderful Music of Oz” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Natalia Zukerman — 7:30 p.m., Friends House Concerts

Austin Johnson Band — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Protohype — 9 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

FEB. 9

Pedrito Martinez Group — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall

“The Wonderful Music of Oz” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Big Sky — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Cracked Sky — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House

FEB. 10

Second Sunday Jazz Affair — With Mississippi Mudders, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center

Veronika String Quartet — 2 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

FEB. 11

SeeYouSpaceCowboy — With Vamachara, Remain & Sustain, Ourfather, Bliss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

FEB. 12

Settle Your Scores — With Contender, Oh, Whale, 1000 Miles of Fire, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Intermezzo Concert — With Leila Josefowicz and John Novacek, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

FEB. 13

Emmet Cahill — 7 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, Monument

Carlton Gamer, Professor Emeritus 90th Birthday Celebration Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

