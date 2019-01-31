MUSIC
FRIDAY
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Battle for Bratfest — With Ozonic, The Hoodoo, Seven Days Lost, Barefoot Family Caravan, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Beatidudes — With Kara & Kosmos, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
King Iso — With King Kash, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Colin Howland Organ Concert — 7 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South
Wayne Wilkinson and Andy Burtschi — 7 p.m., Smorbrod
Andy Tanner — With Craig Larimer, 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown
Patti Mack Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Be Positive — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Might of Henry — 9 p.m., Peak 31
GOYA — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Battle for Bratfest — With HipBone, Signal & Flow, One from None, Adam Stigall Band, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Goth Prom — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Early Music Concert: Natures Glories — 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church
Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
Dallas Alley Band — 8 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Slap Frost Tour — West Coast Leg — With Casual, Z-Man, DJ True, Justice, Vocab Slick, Save1, Swelly, 9 p.m., Peak 31
GOYA — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Early Music Concert: Natures Glories — 2:30 p.m., First Christian Church
A Voice Among the Reeds — With Linda Cummings and Dan Brink, 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Dallas Alley Band — 3 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Tigerwine — With Bridges Will Break, Autumn Creatures, Meliora, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
FEB. 7
The Big News — With Centralia Burns, 39 Lost, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Gregory Alan Isakov — With Laura Gibson, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
FEB. 8
Milo — With Signor Benedick, The Moor, Pink Navel, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
“The Wonderful Music of Oz” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Natalia Zukerman — 7:30 p.m., Friends House Concerts
Austin Johnson Band — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Protohype — 9 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
FEB. 9
Pedrito Martinez Group — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall
“The Wonderful Music of Oz” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Big Sky — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Cracked Sky — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House
FEB. 10
Second Sunday Jazz Affair — With Mississippi Mudders, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center
Veronika String Quartet — 2 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
FEB. 11
SeeYouSpaceCowboy — With Vamachara, Remain & Sustain, Ourfather, Bliss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
FEB. 12
Settle Your Scores — With Contender, Oh, Whale, 1000 Miles of Fire, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Intermezzo Concert — With Leila Josefowicz and John Novacek, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
FEB. 13
Emmet Cahill — 7 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, Monument
Carlton Gamer, Professor Emeritus 90th Birthday Celebration Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
