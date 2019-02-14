go-music
 Carlotta Olson
MUSIC

FRIDAY

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Shwayze — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Baeza — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

WireWood Station — 7 p.m., Trails End Taproom

Suga Bear and the Showtime Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

40oz Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Just Dance Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

The Incline — 9 p.m., Peak 31

SATURDAY

The Myth of Modern Medicine — With Leftmore, Had I Known, Sampson the Buffalo, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Yesterday — The Beatles Tribute — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Haystack, Statik G, Ian Taylor — 8 p.m., Peak 31

Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Just Dance Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Randy’s Love Dance Party — 9 p.m., DoubleTree hotel

SUNDAY

Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio

Animal Instincts — Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Roots of a Rebellion — With Resinated, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

TUESDAY

Soulflye — With Kataklysm, Incite, Skinflint, Deathride, Fall from Silence, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

WEDNESDAY

Mushroomhead — With Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, Ventana, Worldwide Panic, Hells Circus, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

Out of Nowhere — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

The Lonesome Heroes — 8 p.m., The Side Door

FEB. 21

Craig Walter — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek

Ourfather — With False Report, Bullheadded, Oh, Whale, Night of the Living Shred, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

FEB. 22

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

40oz to Freedom — With Gravel, Riot Pilots, Elevated Sickness, Castle Raven, Adamsite, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

The Sleights — With Night of the Living Shred, Salt of Sanguine, Subtle Knife, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

6035 — 7 p.m., Townhouse Sports Grill

Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Lo-Fi Conspiracy — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Cleanse the Destroyers, Deathride, Laniakea — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Honour Council — With Mobdividual, 9 p.m., The Side Door

FEB. 23

City Strings Quartet — 4 p.m., St. George’s Anglican Church

Okilly Dokilly — With Playboy Manbaby, Saustro and the Fruity Loops, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Sing Raise the Roof All City Boychoir Festival — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Wayne Wilkinson/John Flores — 7 p.m., Smorbrod

Craig Walter — 7 p.m., Prime25

Beethoven Extravaganza — Rocky Mountain Music Alliance, 7 p.m., Lewis Palmer High School, Monument

Dallas Alley — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Jacob Christopher — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

WireWood Station — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Triggered — 9 p.m., Peak 31

FEB. 24

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

The Toasters — With Last Reel Hero, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

FEB. 25

Serengeti — With Earsiq, Observe23, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Lot Lizard — With Charioteer, 8:30 p.m., The Side Door

FEB. 26

Martina Filjak — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall

Frederic Chiu — 7 pm., Cañon City High School Auditorium

Experiencing Gershwin — With Denise Young and Ryan Banagale, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

FEB. 27

Blueface — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Wood & Wire — 7:30 p.m., The Side Door

Faculty Recital: The Golden Age of the Saxophone — With Mike Van Arsdale and Susan Grace, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Easy Morning Rebel — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

FEB. 28

Charlie Farley — With Long Cut, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

