MUSIC
FRIDAY
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Shwayze — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Baeza — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
WireWood Station — 7 p.m., Trails End Taproom
Suga Bear and the Showtime Band — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
40oz Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Just Dance Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
The Incline — 9 p.m., Peak 31
SATURDAY
The Myth of Modern Medicine — With Leftmore, Had I Known, Sampson the Buffalo, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Yesterday — The Beatles Tribute — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Haystack, Statik G, Ian Taylor — 8 p.m., Peak 31
Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Just Dance Band — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Randy’s Love Dance Party — 9 p.m., DoubleTree hotel
SUNDAY
Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio
Animal Instincts — Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Roots of a Rebellion — With Resinated, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
TUESDAY
Soulflye — With Kataklysm, Incite, Skinflint, Deathride, Fall from Silence, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
WEDNESDAY
Mushroomhead — With Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, Ventana, Worldwide Panic, Hells Circus, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
Out of Nowhere — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
The Lonesome Heroes — 8 p.m., The Side Door
FEB. 21
Craig Walter — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek
Ourfather — With False Report, Bullheadded, Oh, Whale, Night of the Living Shred, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
FEB. 22
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
40oz to Freedom — With Gravel, Riot Pilots, Elevated Sickness, Castle Raven, Adamsite, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
The Sleights — With Night of the Living Shred, Salt of Sanguine, Subtle Knife, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
6035 — 7 p.m., Townhouse Sports Grill
Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Lo-Fi Conspiracy — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Cleanse the Destroyers, Deathride, Laniakea — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Honour Council — With Mobdividual, 9 p.m., The Side Door
FEB. 23
City Strings Quartet — 4 p.m., St. George’s Anglican Church
Okilly Dokilly — With Playboy Manbaby, Saustro and the Fruity Loops, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Sing Raise the Roof All City Boychoir Festival — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Wayne Wilkinson/John Flores — 7 p.m., Smorbrod
Craig Walter — 7 p.m., Prime25
Beethoven Extravaganza — Rocky Mountain Music Alliance, 7 p.m., Lewis Palmer High School, Monument
Dallas Alley — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Jacob Christopher — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
WireWood Station — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Triggered — 9 p.m., Peak 31
FEB. 24
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
The Toasters — With Last Reel Hero, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
FEB. 25
Serengeti — With Earsiq, Observe23, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Lot Lizard — With Charioteer, 8:30 p.m., The Side Door
FEB. 26
Martina Filjak — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall
Frederic Chiu — 7 pm., Cañon City High School Auditorium
Experiencing Gershwin — With Denise Young and Ryan Banagale, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
FEB. 27
Blueface — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Wood & Wire — 7:30 p.m., The Side Door
Faculty Recital: The Golden Age of the Saxophone — With Mike Van Arsdale and Susan Grace, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Easy Morning Rebel — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
FEB. 28
Charlie Farley — With Long Cut, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
