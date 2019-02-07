MUSIC
THURSDAY
The Big News — With Centralia Burns, 39 Lost, Witch Hands, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Gregory Alan Isakov — With Laura Gibson, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
FRIDAY
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Milo — With Signor Benedick The Moor, Pink Navel, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
“The Wonderful Music of Oz” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Natalia Zukerman — 7:30 p.m., Friends House Concerts
Austin Johnson Band — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Dallas Alley Band — 8 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Protohype — 9 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Stereo Tramps — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Yung Prez — With Tay Diggs, Heith Class, Stylez, Scar the Monster, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Pedrito Martinez Group — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall
“The Wonderful Music of Oz” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Big Sky — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Cracked Sky — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House
Vehicle — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Second Sunday Jazz Affair — With Mississippi Mudders, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center
Veronika String Quartet — 2 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College
Taylor Memorial Concert: Dexter Kennedy — 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
SeeYouSpaceCowboy — With Vamachara, Remain & Sustain, Ourfather, Bliss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
TUESDAY
Settle Your Scores — With Contender, Oh, Whale, 1000 Miles of Fire, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Intermezzo Concert — With Leila Josefowicz and John Novacek, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
WEDNESDAY
Emmet Cahill — 7 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, Monument
Carlton Gamer, Professor Emeritus 90th Birthday Celebration Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Willie Bean Bluegrass — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
FEB. 15
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Shwayze — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Baeza — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
40oz Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
The Incline — 9 p.m., Peak 31
FEB. 16
The Myth of Modern Medicine — With Leftmore, Had I Known, Sampson the Buffalo, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
“Yesterday — The Beatles Tribute” — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Haystack, Statik G, Ian Taylor — 8 p.m., Peak 31
Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Randy’s Love Dance Party — 9 p.m., DoubleTree hotel
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
FEB. 17
Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio
Animal Instincts — Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Roots of a Rebellion — With Resinated, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
FEB. 19
Soulflye — With Kataklysm, Incite, Skinflint, Deathride, Fall from Silence, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
FEB. 20
Mushroomhead — With Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, Ventana, Worldwide Panic, Hells Circus, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
Out of Nowhere — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
The Lonesome Heroes — 8 p.m., The Side Door
