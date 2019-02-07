MUSIC

THURSDAY

The Big News — With Centralia Burns, 39 Lost, Witch Hands, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Gregory Alan Isakov — With Laura Gibson, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

FRIDAY

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Milo — With Signor Benedick The Moor, Pink Navel, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

“The Wonderful Music of Oz” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Natalia Zukerman — 7:30 p.m., Friends House Concerts

Austin Johnson Band — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Dallas Alley Band — 8 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Protohype — 9 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Stereo Tramps — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Yung Prez — With Tay Diggs, Heith Class, Stylez, Scar the Monster, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Pedrito Martinez Group — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall

“The Wonderful Music of Oz” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Big Sky — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Cracked Sky — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House

Vehicle — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Second Sunday Jazz Affair — With Mississippi Mudders, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center

Veronika String Quartet — 2 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Taylor Memorial Concert: Dexter Kennedy — 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

SeeYouSpaceCowboy — With Vamachara, Remain & Sustain, Ourfather, Bliss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

TUESDAY

Settle Your Scores — With Contender, Oh, Whale, 1000 Miles of Fire, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Intermezzo Concert — With Leila Josefowicz and John Novacek, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

WEDNESDAY

Emmet Cahill — 7 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, Monument

Carlton Gamer, Professor Emeritus 90th Birthday Celebration Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Willie Bean Bluegrass — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

FEB. 15

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Shwayze — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Baeza — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

40oz Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

The Incline — 9 p.m., Peak 31

FEB. 16

The Myth of Modern Medicine — With Leftmore, Had I Known, Sampson the Buffalo, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

“Yesterday — The Beatles Tribute” — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Haystack, Statik G, Ian Taylor — 8 p.m., Peak 31

Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Randy’s Love Dance Party — 9 p.m., DoubleTree hotel

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

FEB. 17

Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio

Animal Instincts — Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Roots of a Rebellion — With Resinated, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

FEB. 19

Soulflye — With Kataklysm, Incite, Skinflint, Deathride, Fall from Silence, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

FEB. 20

Mushroomhead — With Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, Ventana, Worldwide Panic, Hells Circus, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

Out of Nowhere — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

The Lonesome Heroes — 8 p.m., The Side Door

