MUSIC

THURSDAY

Charlie Farley — With Long Cut, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

FRIDAY

Scott Wilson, Michael Alexander — With He Kill 3, Grant Higgins, Eraina Joy, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

The Beatidudes — With Chris Cullins, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

The Unlikely Candidates — With Silver & Gold, Pretty Awkward, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 7 p.m., Trails End Taproom

Jazz Night — 7 p.m., Lawrence Dryhurst Gallery, 122 E. Kiowa St.

Rough Age/The Yeti — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown

Mardi Gras Dance Party — With 6035, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Tyto Alba — 9 p.m., The Side Door

Sofakillers — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Four Winds Recorder Ensemble — 11 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, Woodland Park

Battle for Bratfest — With Fall from Silence, The Endless Line, Ozonic, HipBone, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Craig Walter Band — With Ragged Band of Angels, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Shim — With Big Story, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Shalom/Salaam: A Celebration of Jewish and Arabic Music — 7 p.m., Colorado College, Shove Memorial Chapel

Dallas Alley Band — 7 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse

Klezmer Concert — With Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe, 7 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel

“Rachmaninoff Third Symphony” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Kopesetic — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

The Talbott Brothers — With Brianna Straut, 9 p.m., The Side Door

Starburn — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop

Sofakillers — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

“Rachmaninoff Third Symphony” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Dallas Alley Band — 3 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Chain of Torment Remain and Sustain — With Bliss, Kalfou, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

The Glorious Son — With Liily, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

TUESDAY

Faculty Saxophone Recital — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus

Sky Acre and Salt of Sanguine — 9 p.m., The Side Door

WEDNESDAY

That 1 Guy — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

“The Golden Age of the Saxophone” — With Mike Van Arsdale and Susan Grace, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

MARCH 7

Bad Suns — With Vista Kicks, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Jeremy Facknitz Band — With John Spengler, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Briffaut and Down Time — 9 p.m., The Side Door

MARCH 8

YBN Nahmir — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

“E.T. — The Extra Terrestrial” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Logan Thomas — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown

The Family Elephant — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

MARCH 9

Dishwalla J. R. Richards — With SR3, Signal & Flow, Post Paradise, Alyssa Ruffin, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

“E.T. — The Extra Terrestrial” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Colcannon — 7:30 p.m., Kathryn Mohrman Theatre

Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

40oz Freedom Fighters — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House

MARCH 10

Ute Pass Chamber Players — 3 p.m., High View Baptist Church, Woodland Park

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MARCH 12

Elisabeth Von Trapp — 7 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, Cañon City

MARCH 13

The Murderburgers — With Get Married, The Sleighs, Minus Well, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

MARCH 14

The Roadshow — Featuring Matthew West, Tenth Avenue North, Matt Maher, Leanna Crawford and Michael W. Smith, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena

The Expendables — With Ballyhoo, Kash’d Out, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Kaki King — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall

