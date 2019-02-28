MUSIC
THURSDAY
Charlie Farley — With Long Cut, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
FRIDAY
Scott Wilson, Michael Alexander — With He Kill 3, Grant Higgins, Eraina Joy, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
The Beatidudes — With Chris Cullins, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
The Unlikely Candidates — With Silver & Gold, Pretty Awkward, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 7 p.m., Trails End Taproom
Jazz Night — 7 p.m., Lawrence Dryhurst Gallery, 122 E. Kiowa St.
Rough Age/The Yeti — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown
Mardi Gras Dance Party — With 6035, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Tyto Alba — 9 p.m., The Side Door
Sofakillers — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Four Winds Recorder Ensemble — 11 a.m., Woodland Park Public Library, Woodland Park
Battle for Bratfest — With Fall from Silence, The Endless Line, Ozonic, HipBone, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Craig Walter Band — With Ragged Band of Angels, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Shim — With Big Story, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Shalom/Salaam: A Celebration of Jewish and Arabic Music — 7 p.m., Colorado College, Shove Memorial Chapel
Dallas Alley Band — 7 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse
Klezmer Concert — With Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe, 7 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel
“Rachmaninoff Third Symphony” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Kopesetic — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
The Talbott Brothers — With Brianna Straut, 9 p.m., The Side Door
Starburn — 9 p.m., The Chicken Coop
Sofakillers — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
“Rachmaninoff Third Symphony” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Dallas Alley Band — 3 p.m., Crystola Roadhouse
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Chain of Torment Remain and Sustain — With Bliss, Kalfou, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
The Glorious Son — With Liily, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
TUESDAY
Faculty Saxophone Recital — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus
Sky Acre and Salt of Sanguine — 9 p.m., The Side Door
WEDNESDAY
That 1 Guy — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
“The Golden Age of the Saxophone” — With Mike Van Arsdale and Susan Grace, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
MARCH 7
Bad Suns — With Vista Kicks, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Jeremy Facknitz Band — With John Spengler, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Briffaut and Down Time — 9 p.m., The Side Door
MARCH 8
YBN Nahmir — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
“E.T. — The Extra Terrestrial” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Logan Thomas — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown
The Family Elephant — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
MARCH 9
Dishwalla J. R. Richards — With SR3, Signal & Flow, Post Paradise, Alyssa Ruffin, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
“E.T. — The Extra Terrestrial” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Colcannon — 7:30 p.m., Kathryn Mohrman Theatre
Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
40oz Freedom Fighters — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House
MARCH 10
Ute Pass Chamber Players — 3 p.m., High View Baptist Church, Woodland Park
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MARCH 12
Elisabeth Von Trapp — 7 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, Cañon City
MARCH 13
The Murderburgers — With Get Married, The Sleighs, Minus Well, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
MARCH 14
The Roadshow — Featuring Matthew West, Tenth Avenue North, Matt Maher, Leanna Crawford and Michael W. Smith, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena
The Expendables — With Ballyhoo, Kash’d Out, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Kaki King — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall
