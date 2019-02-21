go-music
FRIDAY

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

40oz to Freedom — With Gravel, Riot Pilots, Elevated Sickness, Castle Raven, Adamsite, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

The Sleights — With Night of the Living Shred, Salt of Sanguine, Subtle Knife, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

6035 — 7 p.m., Townhouse Sports Grill

Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Lo-Fi Conspiracy — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Cleanse the Destroyers, Deathride, Laniakea — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Honour Council — With Mobdividual, 9 p.m., The Side Door

Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

City Strings Quartet — 4 p.m., St. George’s Anglican Church

Okilly Dokilly — With Playboy Manbaby, Saustro and the Fruity Loops, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Sing! Raise the Roof All City Boychoir Festival — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Wayne Wilkinson/John Flores — 7 p.m., Smorbrod

Craig Walter — 7 p.m., Prime25

Beethoven Extravaganza — Rocky Mountain Music Alliance, 7 p.m., Lewis Palmer High School, Monument

Dallas Alley — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Jacob Christopher — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

WireWood Station — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Triggered — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Yelling at Cars — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

The Toasters — With Last Reel Hero, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Serengeti — With Earsiq, Observe23, Maulskull, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Lot Lizard — With Charioteer, 8:30 p.m., The Side Door

TUESDAY

Martina Filjak — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall

Frederic Chiu — 7 pm., Cañon City High School Auditorium

Experiencing Gershwin — With Denise Young and Ryan Banagale, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

WEDNESDAY

Blueface — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Wood & Wire — 7:30 p.m., The Side Door

Faculty Recital: The Golden Age of the Saxophone — With Mike Van Arsdale and Susan Grace, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Easy Morning Rebel — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

FEB. 28

Charlie Farley — With Long Cut, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

MARCH 1

Scott Wilson, Michael Alexander — With He Kill 3, Grant Higgins, Eraina Joy, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

The Beatidudes — With Chris Cullins, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

The Unlikely Candidates — With Silver & Gold, Pretty Awkward, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 7 p.m., Trails End Taproom

Jazz Night — 7 p.m., Lawrence Dryhurst Gallery, 122 E. Kiowa St.

Mardi Gras Dance Party — With 6035, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Tyto Alba — 9 p.m., The Side Door

MARCH 2

Battle for Bratfest — With Fall from Silence, The Endless Line, Ozonic, HipBone, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Craig Walter Band — With Ragged Band of Angels, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Shim — With Big Story, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Shalom/Salaam: A Celebration of Jewish and Arabic Music — 7 p.m., Colorado College, Shove Memorial Chapel

“Rachmaninoff Third Symphony” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Kopesetic — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

The Talbott Brothers — With Brianna Straut, 9 p.m., The Side Door

MARCH 3

“Rachmaninoff Third Symphony” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Chain of Torment Remain and Sustain — With Bliss, Kalfou, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MARCH 4

The Glorious Son — With Liily, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

MARCH 5

Faculty Saxophone Recital — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus

Sky Acre and Salt of Sanguine — 9 p.m., The Side Door

MARCH 6

That 1 Guy — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

MARCH 7

Bad Suns — With Vista Kicks, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Jeremy Facknitz Band — With John Spengler, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Briffaut and Down Time — 9 p.m., The Side Door

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

