MUSIC
FRIDAY
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
40oz to Freedom — With Gravel, Riot Pilots, Elevated Sickness, Castle Raven, Adamsite, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
The Sleights — With Night of the Living Shred, Salt of Sanguine, Subtle Knife, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
6035 — 7 p.m., Townhouse Sports Grill
Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Lo-Fi Conspiracy — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Cleanse the Destroyers, Deathride, Laniakea — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Honour Council — With Mobdividual, 9 p.m., The Side Door
Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
City Strings Quartet — 4 p.m., St. George’s Anglican Church
Okilly Dokilly — With Playboy Manbaby, Saustro and the Fruity Loops, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Sing! Raise the Roof All City Boychoir Festival — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Wayne Wilkinson/John Flores — 7 p.m., Smorbrod
Craig Walter — 7 p.m., Prime25
Beethoven Extravaganza — Rocky Mountain Music Alliance, 7 p.m., Lewis Palmer High School, Monument
Dallas Alley — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Jacob Christopher — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
WireWood Station — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Triggered — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Yelling at Cars — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
The Toasters — With Last Reel Hero, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Serengeti — With Earsiq, Observe23, Maulskull, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Lot Lizard — With Charioteer, 8:30 p.m., The Side Door
TUESDAY
Martina Filjak — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall
Frederic Chiu — 7 pm., Cañon City High School Auditorium
Experiencing Gershwin — With Denise Young and Ryan Banagale, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
WEDNESDAY
Blueface — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Wood & Wire — 7:30 p.m., The Side Door
Faculty Recital: The Golden Age of the Saxophone — With Mike Van Arsdale and Susan Grace, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Easy Morning Rebel — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
FEB. 28
Charlie Farley — With Long Cut, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
MARCH 1
Scott Wilson, Michael Alexander — With He Kill 3, Grant Higgins, Eraina Joy, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
The Beatidudes — With Chris Cullins, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
The Unlikely Candidates — With Silver & Gold, Pretty Awkward, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 7 p.m., Trails End Taproom
Jazz Night — 7 p.m., Lawrence Dryhurst Gallery, 122 E. Kiowa St.
Mardi Gras Dance Party — With 6035, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Tyto Alba — 9 p.m., The Side Door
MARCH 2
Battle for Bratfest — With Fall from Silence, The Endless Line, Ozonic, HipBone, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Craig Walter Band — With Ragged Band of Angels, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Shim — With Big Story, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Shalom/Salaam: A Celebration of Jewish and Arabic Music — 7 p.m., Colorado College, Shove Memorial Chapel
“Rachmaninoff Third Symphony” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Kopesetic — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
The Talbott Brothers — With Brianna Straut, 9 p.m., The Side Door
MARCH 3
“Rachmaninoff Third Symphony” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Chain of Torment Remain and Sustain — With Bliss, Kalfou, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MARCH 4
The Glorious Son — With Liily, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
MARCH 5
Faculty Saxophone Recital — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus
Sky Acre and Salt of Sanguine — 9 p.m., The Side Door
MARCH 6
That 1 Guy — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
MARCH 7
Bad Suns — With Vista Kicks, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Jeremy Facknitz Band — With John Spengler, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Briffaut and Down Time — 9 p.m., The Side Door
