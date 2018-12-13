MUSIC
THURSDAY
Devour the Day — With Punch Clock Heroes, Sons of Valor, He Kill 3, Sins of Man, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Jukebox the Ghost — With Wildermiss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Cheyenne Mountain High School Winter Band Concert — 7 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain High School
Tiger Jazz Ensemble Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
FRIDAY
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra, and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor
Black Forest Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by the Rifters, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center
Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, Monument
Tri-Lakes Music Association Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., Palmer Ridge High School Auditorium, Monument
Jazz Tones — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Trace Bundy’s Acoustic Holiday — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Wintersong 2018 — 7:30 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel
Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
The Groove — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Train After the Wolf, Cleanse the Destroyers, Deathride, Piojos — 9 p.m., Peak 31
6035 — 9 p.m., Cleats Bar and Grill
Wrestle with Jimmy — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Here Comes Santa Claus Kids Concert — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 10 and 11:30 a.m., Pikes Peak Center
Clarion Winds — 2 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, Woodland Park
Holiday Festival Concert — With the Canyon Winds Concert Band, 3 p.m., Coronado High School Auditorium
“Broken Songs: A Poetry and Songwriting Collaboration” — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night — A luminous soundscape played by the audience on boomboxes, 5:30 p.m. Bancroft Park
The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra, and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor
The Supervillains — With The Knightbeats, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Tri-Lakes Music Association Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., Palmer Ridge High School Auditorium, Monument
The Long Run — Colorado’s Tribute to The Eagles — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Rico Jones Trio — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Blue Frog — With Dave A’bear, 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Wintersong 2018 — 7:30 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel
The Family Elephant — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Blynd Mojo — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
The Groove — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Eighty3 — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Honor Council & Briffaut — 9 p.m., The Side Door
Wrestle with Jimmy — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Veronika String Quartet — 2 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College
Tri-Lakes Music Association Christmas Concert — 2 p.m. Palmer Ridge High School Auditorium, Monument
“Christmas Symphony” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
“’Tis a Wonderful Thing” Christmas Concert — Vocal Fusion, 3 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church
Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio
Gamelan Ensemble — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
“A Snazzy-Jazzy Christmas Concert” — Featuring Swing Factory Big Band, 6 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park
Christmas Spectacular — With choirs, soloists, handbell ensemble and full orchestra, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
WEDNESDAY
“Rockin’ in a Winter Wonderland” — With FACE Vocal Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Haunter — With Crawl, Alone, Upon a Fields Whisper, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Saucy Santa Party — With Miles Over Mountains, 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
DEC. 21
Saving Abel — With Black Oxygen, Chute Nine, The Endless Line, Elevated Sickness, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Holiday Concert Above the Clouds — With Louis Colaiannia featuring the Woodland Park High School Choir Madrigals, 7 p.m., Woodland Park High School, Woodland Park
Mistura Bela — With Barbara E. and Luke T., 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Lo-Fi Conspiracy — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
6035 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
DEC. 22
Otep — With Bullheadded, Acedia, Deathride, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra, and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor
Dooz Day — With Doozy, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Kelly Amend Christmas Special Jazz Trio — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Three Faces West — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Lo-Fi Conspiracy — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
90 Proof — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
DEC. 23
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra, and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
DEC. 26
Countywide — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
DEC. 27
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra, and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor
