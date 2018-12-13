go-music

MUSIC

THURSDAY

Devour the Day — With Punch Clock Heroes, Sons of Valor, He Kill 3, Sins of Man, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Jukebox the Ghost — With Wildermiss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Cheyenne Mountain High School Winter Band Concert — 7 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain High School

Tiger Jazz Ensemble Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

FRIDAY

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra, and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor

Black Forest Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by the Rifters, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center

Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, Monument

Tri-Lakes Music Association Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., Palmer Ridge High School Auditorium, Monument

Jazz Tones — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Trace Bundy’s Acoustic Holiday — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Wintersong 2018 — 7:30 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel

Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

The Groove — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Train After the Wolf, Cleanse the Destroyers, Deathride, Piojos — 9 p.m., Peak 31

6035 — 9 p.m., Cleats Bar and Grill

Wrestle with Jimmy — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Here Comes Santa Claus Kids Concert — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 10 and 11:30 a.m., Pikes Peak Center

Clarion Winds — 2 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, Woodland Park

Holiday Festival Concert — With the Canyon Winds Concert Band, 3 p.m., Coronado High School Auditorium

“Broken Songs: A Poetry and Songwriting Collaboration” — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night — A luminous soundscape played by the audience on boomboxes, 5:30 p.m. Bancroft Park

The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra, and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor

The Supervillains — With The Knightbeats, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Tri-Lakes Music Association Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., Palmer Ridge High School Auditorium, Monument

The Long Run — Colorado’s Tribute to The Eagles — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Rico Jones Trio — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Blue Frog — With Dave A’bear, 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Wintersong 2018 — 7:30 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel

The Family Elephant — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Blynd Mojo — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

The Groove — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Eighty3 — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Honor Council & Briffaut — 9 p.m., The Side Door

Wrestle with Jimmy — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Veronika String Quartet — 2 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Tri-Lakes Music Association Christmas Concert — 2 p.m. Palmer Ridge High School Auditorium, Monument

“Christmas Symphony” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

“’Tis a Wonderful Thing” Christmas Concert — Vocal Fusion, 3 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church

Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio

Gamelan Ensemble — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

“A Snazzy-Jazzy Christmas Concert” — Featuring Swing Factory Big Band, 6 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park

Christmas Spectacular — With choirs, soloists, handbell ensemble and full orchestra, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

WEDNESDAY

“Rockin’ in a Winter Wonderland” — With FACE Vocal Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Haunter — With Crawl, Alone, Upon a Fields Whisper, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Saucy Santa Party — With Miles Over Mountains, 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

DEC. 21

Saving Abel — With Black Oxygen, Chute Nine, The Endless Line, Elevated Sickness, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Holiday Concert Above the Clouds — With Louis Colaiannia featuring the Woodland Park High School Choir Madrigals, 7 p.m., Woodland Park High School, Woodland Park

Mistura Bela — With Barbara E. and Luke T., 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Lo-Fi Conspiracy — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

6035 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

DEC. 22

Otep — With Bullheadded, Acedia, Deathride, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra, and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor

Dooz Day — With Doozy, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Kelly Amend Christmas Special Jazz Trio — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Three Faces West — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Lo-Fi Conspiracy — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

90 Proof — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

DEC. 23

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra, and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

DEC. 26

Countywide — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

DEC. 27

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra, and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

