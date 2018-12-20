music
FRIDAY

Saving Abel — With Black Oxygen, Chute Nine, The Endless Line, Elevated Sickness, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Holiday Concert Above the Clouds — With Louis Colaiannia, featuring the Woodland Park High School Choir Madrigals, 7 p.m., Woodland Park High School, Woodland Park

Mistura Bela — With Barbara E. and Luke T., 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Lo-Fi Conspiracy — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

6035 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Otep — With Bullheadded, Acedia, Deathride, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor

Dooz Day — With Doozy, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Kelly Amend Christmas Special Jazz Trio — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Three Faces West — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Lo-Fi Conspiracy — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

90 Proof — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Mystic 7 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

WEDNESDAY

Countywide — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

DEC. 27

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor

DEC. 28

Krizz Kaliko — WithChainstore Collective, Young Sour, Vetlyfe, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Marc Neihof Trio — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Afterglow — With Dublare, Martial Law, Brazen, 8 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Dallas Alley — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Levi & Rifkin — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

DEC. 29

The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor

Monsters of Mock — Featuring Sulfur with Black Tooth, Cryptic Writings, Ironbound, Anesthesia, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Ben Cornelisen Quartet — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Levi & Rifkin — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

DEC. 30

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Texas Hippie Coalition — With Gravel, Slow Iguana Crossing, Cryptic Writings, Seven Days Lost, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Robert Randolph & the Family Band — With Stray Suns, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

DEC. 31

New Year’s Eve Party — With Jahida Esperanza, 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

“New Year’s Eve” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

SofaKillers — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Ashtonz — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

New Year’s Eve Dance Party — With Suga Bear and the Showtime Band, 9 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

GOYA — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

