MUSIC
FRIDAY
Saving Abel — With Black Oxygen, Chute Nine, The Endless Line, Elevated Sickness, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Holiday Concert Above the Clouds — With Louis Colaiannia, featuring the Woodland Park High School Choir Madrigals, 7 p.m., Woodland Park High School, Woodland Park
Mistura Bela — With Barbara E. and Luke T., 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Lo-Fi Conspiracy — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
6035 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Otep — With Bullheadded, Acedia, Deathride, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor
Dooz Day — With Doozy, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Kelly Amend Christmas Special Jazz Trio — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Three Faces West — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Lo-Fi Conspiracy — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
90 Proof — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Mystic 7 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
WEDNESDAY
Countywide — 7:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
DEC. 27
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor
DEC. 28
Krizz Kaliko — WithChainstore Collective, Young Sour, Vetlyfe, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Marc Neihof Trio — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Afterglow — With Dublare, Martial Law, Brazen, 8 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Dallas Alley — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Levi & Rifkin — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
DEC. 29
The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor
Monsters of Mock — Featuring Sulfur with Black Tooth, Cryptic Writings, Ironbound, Anesthesia, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Ben Cornelisen Quartet — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Levi & Rifkin — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
DEC. 30
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Texas Hippie Coalition — With Gravel, Slow Iguana Crossing, Cryptic Writings, Seven Days Lost, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Robert Randolph & the Family Band — With Stray Suns, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
DEC. 31
New Year’s Eve Party — With Jahida Esperanza, 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
“New Year’s Eve” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
SofaKillers — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Ashtonz — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
New Year’s Eve Dance Party — With Suga Bear and the Showtime Band, 9 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
GOYA — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
