MUSIC
SATURDAY
The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor
Monsters of Mock — Featuring Sulfur with Black Tooth, Ironbound, Anesthesia, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Ben Cornelisen Quartet — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Levi & Rifkin — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Jacob Christopher — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Texas Hippie Coalition — With Gravel, Slow Iguana Crossing, Cryptic Writings, Seven Days Lost, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Robert Randolph & the Family Band — With Stray Suns, Audible, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
