MUSIC
THURSDAY
Jim Brickman — “A Joyful Christmas” — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Michael Martin Murphey Cowboy Christmas Show — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Countywide and Friends — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Snow Tha Product — With Bino Bih, ScrogginsALLday, J Knack, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Bluegrass Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
FRIDAY
Capsize — With Thousand Below, Dead Lakes, Dead Set, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
The Beatidudes — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
Dianne Reeves — “Christmas Time is Here” — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Justin O’Connell — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown
Big Sky — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Bullitt Breed — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
GOYA — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Roadside Therapy, Demortifier, No Amnesty, The Crumbers — 9 p.m., Peak 31
SATURDAY
Christmas with Soli Deo Gloria Community Choir — With the Summit Ensemble, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church
Jack Russell’s Great White — With He Kill 3, Distant Warning, Elevated Sickness, FN Wylde, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Flying W Wranglers Holiday Show — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Sore Eyes — With Chodyda1God, Bliss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Christmas Handbell Concert — 7 p.m., Monument Community Presbyterian Church, Monument
“Summit by Candlelight” — With Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 7 p.m., First Christian Church
Jahida Esperanza — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley — With Jason Eady, 7:30 p.m., The Side Door
Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Christmas Cheer with WireWood Station — 8 p.m., Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Restaurant
Bullitt Breed — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Blind Monkey — 9 p.m., Peak 31
Christmas Jazz — With the Wayne Wilkinson Trio with Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House
GOYA — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Blind Monkey — 9 p.m., Peak 31
SUNDAY
Second Sunday Jazz Affair — With Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society, featuring Mike Sunjka, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center
“Christmas Joy!” — 2 and 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
“Animal Instincts” — With Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
“Winter Songs and Dances” — With Collegium Musicum and CC Chamber Chorus, 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
“Festival of Lessons and Carols” — 6 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Sing! An Irish Christmas — With Keith and Kristyn Getty, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Orthodox — With Omen, Fortune’s Fool, Outfather, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Collinsworth Family Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
TUESDAY
Shadow of Intent — With Depths of Hatred, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Irish Christmas in America — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Chamber Orchestra Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
WEDNESDAY
Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
elekinetic Yeti — With Green Druid, Dustlord, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Percussion Recital — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus
Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater
DEC. 13
Devour the Day — With Punch Clock Heroes, Sons of Valor, He Hill 3, Sins of Man, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Jukebox the Ghost — With Wildermiss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Cheyenne Mountain High School Winter Band Concert — 7 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain High School
Tiger Jazz Ensemble Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
DEC. 14
The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor
Black Forest Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by the Rifters, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center
Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, Monument
Tri-Lakes Music Association Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., Palmer Ridge High School Auditorium, Monument
Jazz Tones — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Trace Bundy’s Acoustic Holiday — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Wintersong 2018 — 7:30 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel
Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
The Groove — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Train After the Wolf, Cleanse the Destroyers, Deathride, Piojos — 9 p.m., Peak 31
DEC. 15
Here Comes Santa Claus Kids Concert — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 10 and 11:30 a.m., Pikes Peak Center
Clarion Winds — 2 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, Woodland Park
Holiday Festival Concert — With the Canyon Winds Concert Band, 3 p.m., Coronado High School Auditorium
“Broken Songs: A Poetry and Songwriting Collaboration” — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night — A luminous soundscape played by the audience on boomboxes, 5:30 p.m. Bancroft Park
The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra, and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor
The Supervillains — With The Knightbeats, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Tri-Lakes Music Association Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., Palmer Ridge High School Auditorium, Monument
The Long Run — Colorado’s Tribute to The Eagles — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Rico Jones Trio — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe
Wintersong 2018 — 7:30 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel
The Family Elephant — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Blynd Mojo — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Eighty3 — 9 p.m., Peak 31
DEC. 16
Veronika String Quartet — 2 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College
Tri-Lakes Music Association Christmas Concert — 2 p.m. Palmer Ridge High School Auditorium, Monument
“Christmas Symphony” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
“’Tis a Wonderful Thing” Christmas Concert — Vocal Fusion, 3 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church
Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio
Gamelan Ensemble — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
“A Snazzy-Jazzy Christmas Concert” — Featuring Swing Factory Big Band, 6 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park
Christmas Spectacular — With choirs, soloists, handbell ensemble and full orchestra, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
DEC. 19
“Rockin’ in a Winter Wonderland” — With FACE Vocal Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Haunter — With Crawl, Alone, Upon a Fields Whisper, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM