THURSDAY

Jim Brickman — “A Joyful Christmas” — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Michael Martin Murphey Cowboy Christmas Show — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Countywide and Friends — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Snow Tha Product — With Bino Bih, ScrogginsALLday, J Knack, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Bluegrass Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

FRIDAY

Capsize — With Thousand Below, Dead Lakes, Dead Set, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

The Beatidudes — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

Dianne Reeves — “Christmas Time is Here” — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Justin O’Connell — 7:30 p.m., The Perk Downtown

Big Sky — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Bullitt Breed — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

GOYA — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Roadside Therapy, Demortifier, No Amnesty, The Crumbers — 9 p.m., Peak 31

SATURDAY

Christmas with Soli Deo Gloria Community Choir — With the Summit Ensemble, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church

Jack Russell’s Great White — With He Kill 3, Distant Warning, Elevated Sickness, FN Wylde, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Flying W Wranglers Holiday Show — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Sore Eyes — With Chodyda1God, Bliss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Christmas Handbell Concert — 7 p.m., Monument Community Presbyterian Church, Monument

“Summit by Candlelight” — With Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 7 p.m., First Christian Church

Jahida Esperanza — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley — With Jason Eady, 7:30 p.m., The Side Door

Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Christmas Cheer with WireWood Station — 8 p.m., Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Restaurant

Bullitt Breed — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Blind Monkey — 9 p.m., Peak 31

Christmas Jazz — With the Wayne Wilkinson Trio with Todd Williams and Andy Burtschi, 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House

GOYA — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Blind Monkey — 9 p.m., Peak 31

SUNDAY

Second Sunday Jazz Affair — With Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society, featuring Mike Sunjka, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center

“Christmas Joy!” — 2 and 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

“Animal Instincts” — With Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

“Winter Songs and Dances” — With Collegium Musicum and CC Chamber Chorus, 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

“Festival of Lessons and Carols” — 6 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Sing! An Irish Christmas — With Keith and Kristyn Getty, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Orthodox — With Omen, Fortune’s Fool, Outfather, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Collinsworth Family Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

TUESDAY

Shadow of Intent — With Depths of Hatred, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Irish Christmas in America — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Chamber Orchestra Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

WEDNESDAY

Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

elekinetic Yeti — With Green Druid, Dustlord, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Percussion Recital — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus

Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater

DEC. 13

Devour the Day — With Punch Clock Heroes, Sons of Valor, He Hill 3, Sins of Man, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Jukebox the Ghost — With Wildermiss, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Cheyenne Mountain High School Winter Band Concert — 7 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain High School

Tiger Jazz Ensemble Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

DEC. 14

The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor

Black Forest Acoustic Society Open Stage — Headlined by the Rifters, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center

Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, Monument

Tri-Lakes Music Association Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., Palmer Ridge High School Auditorium, Monument

Jazz Tones — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Trace Bundy’s Acoustic Holiday — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Wintersong 2018 — 7:30 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel

Blue Frog — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

The Groove — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Train After the Wolf, Cleanse the Destroyers, Deathride, Piojos — 9 p.m., Peak 31

DEC. 15

Here Comes Santa Claus Kids Concert — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 10 and 11:30 a.m., Pikes Peak Center

Clarion Winds — 2 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, Woodland Park

Holiday Festival Concert — With the Canyon Winds Concert Band, 3 p.m., Coronado High School Auditorium

“Broken Songs: A Poetry and Songwriting Collaboration” — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night — A luminous soundscape played by the audience on boomboxes, 5:30 p.m. Bancroft Park

The Broadmoor Holiday Show — Headlined by Debby Boone, with Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra, and Santa Claus, 7 p.m. dinner, entertainment at 8 p.m., The Broadmoor

The Supervillains — With The Knightbeats, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Tri-Lakes Music Association Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., Palmer Ridge High School Auditorium, Monument

The Long Run — Colorado’s Tribute to The Eagles — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Rico Jones Trio — 7 p.m., Cucuru Gallery and Cafe

Wintersong 2018 — 7:30 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel

The Family Elephant — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Blynd Mojo — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Eighty3 — 9 p.m., Peak 31

DEC. 16

Veronika String Quartet — 2 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Tri-Lakes Music Association Christmas Concert — 2 p.m. Palmer Ridge High School Auditorium, Monument

“Christmas Symphony” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

“’Tis a Wonderful Thing” Christmas Concert — Vocal Fusion, 3 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church

Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio

Gamelan Ensemble — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

“A Snazzy-Jazzy Christmas Concert” — Featuring Swing Factory Big Band, 6 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park

Christmas Spectacular — With choirs, soloists, handbell ensemble and full orchestra, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

DEC. 19

“Rockin’ in a Winter Wonderland” — With FACE Vocal Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Haunter — With Crawl, Alone, Upon a Fields Whisper, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

