MUSIC

THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Terrapin Flyer — With Lost Junction, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

FRIDAY

Giulia Millanta — 5 p.m., Paradox Beer Co.

University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Musketeer Gripweed, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado

Brandon Henderson — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Restaurant and Bar at Shining Mountain Golf Course, Woodland Park

Swingin’ Utters — With Lost in Society, The Nobodys, Haj Paj, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Parish House Baroque — With Sarah Biber, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church

Dallas Alley — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Mystic 7 — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Eternal Temples — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Gold Hill Mesa Summer Concert Series — With Jyemo Club, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa

Bullheadded — With Maulskull, Ibe Hustles, TMC! & Tone ET, PalmLeaf Skyline, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Rocky Mountain Music Alliance Piano Quartet — With Zahari Metchkov, Geoffrey Herd, Ekaterina Dobrotvorskaia and Max Geissler, 7 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, Monument.

Lost Junction — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Brutschi, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe

Mystic 7 — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Straight Six & Gravel — 9 p.m., Peak 31

6035 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Monu-Palooza — With Eighty3, Skin & Bones, Wirewood Station, Ashtonz, The Voodoo Hawks, 1 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

WEDNESDAY

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Boyd Sweeney Jazz Quartet, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Jake Shimabukuro — With Trace Bundy, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

SEPT. 6

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse

Fatebringer — With Chaos Ladder, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Visiting Composer Concert: Yehudi Wyner — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Cloud Palace — 9 p.m., Peak 31

SEPT. 7

Beatidudes and Cherry Creek Pickers — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

Theoretic — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Flying W Wranglers — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

SolSatellite — 7:30 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts

Psychedelegates — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

SEPT. 8

Woodland Music Series — Chaz Depaolo Band and Hazel Miller Band, 11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center

Gold Hill Mesa Summer Concert Series — With Spinphony, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa

Roo — With Crystalculture, Y//Run, Osuwi, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant

Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Dirty King, Pretty Vague, Electric Mayhem — 9 p.m., Peak 31

SEPT. 9

Archtop Eddy — 9 a.m., Coyote’s Coffee Den

Recital Series — With Karine Garibova and Mary Beth Barteau Shaffer, 2 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, Cañon City

Organ Spectacular IV — 2:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Total Chaos — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

SEPT. 11

311 — With The Reminders, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

SEPT. 12

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Bill Emery Band, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

AUDITIONS

Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale — Through Friday. Appointment required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments