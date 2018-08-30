MUSIC
THURSDAY
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Terrapin Flyer — With Lost Junction, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
FRIDAY
Giulia Millanta — 5 p.m., Paradox Beer Co.
University Village Colorado Summer Concert Series — Musketeer Gripweed, 6 p.m., North Plaza of University Village Colorado
Brandon Henderson — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Restaurant and Bar at Shining Mountain Golf Course, Woodland Park
Swingin’ Utters — With Lost in Society, The Nobodys, Haj Paj, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Parish House Baroque — With Sarah Biber, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church
Dallas Alley — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Mystic 7 — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Eternal Temples — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Gold Hill Mesa Summer Concert Series — With Jyemo Club, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa
Bullheadded — With Maulskull, Ibe Hustles, TMC! & Tone ET, PalmLeaf Skyline, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Rocky Mountain Music Alliance Piano Quartet — With Zahari Metchkov, Geoffrey Herd, Ekaterina Dobrotvorskaia and Max Geissler, 7 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, Monument.
Lost Junction — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — With Todd Williams and Andy Brutschi, 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
Mystic 7 — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Straight Six & Gravel — 9 p.m., Peak 31
6035 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Monu-Palooza — With Eighty3, Skin & Bones, Wirewood Station, Ashtonz, The Voodoo Hawks, 1 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
WEDNESDAY
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Boyd Sweeney Jazz Quartet, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Jake Shimabukuro — With Trace Bundy, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
SEPT. 6
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse
Fatebringer — With Chaos Ladder, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Visiting Composer Concert: Yehudi Wyner — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Cloud Palace — 9 p.m., Peak 31
SEPT. 7
Beatidudes and Cherry Creek Pickers — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
Theoretic — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Flying W Wranglers — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
SolSatellite — 7:30 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts
Psychedelegates — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
SEPT. 8
Woodland Music Series — Chaz Depaolo Band and Hazel Miller Band, 11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center
Gold Hill Mesa Summer Concert Series — With Spinphony, 4 pm., Gold Hill Mesa
Roo — With Crystalculture, Y//Run, Osuwi, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Archtop Eddy — 6 p.m., Mucky Duck Restaurant
Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Dirty King, Pretty Vague, Electric Mayhem — 9 p.m., Peak 31
SEPT. 9
Archtop Eddy — 9 a.m., Coyote’s Coffee Den
Recital Series — With Karine Garibova and Mary Beth Barteau Shaffer, 2 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, Cañon City
Organ Spectacular IV — 2:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Total Chaos — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
SEPT. 11
311 — With The Reminders, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
SEPT. 12
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — Bill Emery Band, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
AUDITIONS
Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale — Through Friday. Appointment required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.
