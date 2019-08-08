MUSIC
THURSDAY
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Dearling — Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center
Academy Jazz Ensemble — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion
In This Moment — With The Devil Wears Prada and Ded, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Passafire — With Kash’d Out, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Swing Factory Band — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
Michelle Mandico — With Gingerbomb and Kristen Castro, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
FRIDAY
Swing Je T’aime — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
HeresToFightin — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument
Night Riots — With Moontower, The Holy Dark, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Air Force Academy Falconaires — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
6035 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Swing Factory Big Band, Air Force Falonaires — Woodland Music Series, 11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park
Davina and the Vagabonds — Music on the Mesa, 4 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa Community Center
Academy Jazz Ensemble — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church
Rocky Mountain Roundup — With Ashtronz and WireWood Station, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Legacy — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Rebecca Hardiman — 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House
Red Clay Revival — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz Affair — With Flute Daddy Quartet, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Little London Winds — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
TUESDAY
Unlok — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn
Michigan Rattlers — With Chuck Snow, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
WEDNESDAY
Jacob Christopher — 5:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers Grand Patio
Underground Clarinet Quartet — Summer Concerts in the Glen Series, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church
Academy Jazz Ensemble — Concerts in the Park Series, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House
Rick Blessing and Trip Ziegler Quartet — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Wayne “The Train” Hancock — With Tejon Street Corner Thieves, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Incendio — Monument Concerts in the Park Series, 7 p.m., Limbach Park Bandshell, Monument
AUG. 15
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
ZYZZYX — Flying Horse Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park
Ken Miller Trio — Third Thursday Jazz Cabaret Series, 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Bar and Grill
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Salsa Brava
Front Range Big Band — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion
William Clark Green — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Silver Moon Riders — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
AUG. 16
Incendio — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
Barry Ward — 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Silent Planet — With Tigerwine, Dead Set, Mnmlst, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep
Staburn — Woodstock 50th anniversary show, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
The BUS Band — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing
King Iso — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Levi and Rifkin — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
AUG. 17
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Pickin’ on the Divide Bluegrass Festival — 11 a.m., Limbach Park
Dinosaur Family Concert — “Tyrannosaurus Sue,” 1 p.m., Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center, Woodland Park
Bassdrops & Breakdowns — 2 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Bullheadded — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Michigan Rattlers — With Chuck Snow, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Wayne Wilkinson and Andy Burtschi — 7 p.m., Smorbrod
Confederate Railroad — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Charming Liars — 7:30 p.m., The Basement at Oskar Blues
Martini Shot — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
AUG. 18
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
AUDITIONS
Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale — For children in grades 3-7, through Thursday. Appointments required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.
