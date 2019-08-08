go-music
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Dearling — Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center

Academy Jazz Ensemble — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion

In This Moment — With The Devil Wears Prada and Ded, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Passafire — With Kash’d Out, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Swing Factory Band — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

Michelle Mandico — With Gingerbomb and Kristen Castro, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

FRIDAY

Swing Je T’aime — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

HeresToFightin — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument

Night Riots — With Moontower, The Holy Dark, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Air Force Academy Falconaires — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

6035 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Swing Factory Big Band, Air Force Falonaires — Woodland Music Series, 11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park

Davina and the Vagabonds — Music on the Mesa, 4 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa Community Center

Academy Jazz Ensemble — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church

Rocky Mountain Roundup — With Ashtronz and WireWood Station, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Legacy — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Rebecca Hardiman — 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House

Red Clay Revival — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz Affair — With Flute Daddy Quartet, 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Little London Winds — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

TUESDAY

Unlok — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn

Michigan Rattlers — With Chuck Snow, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

WEDNESDAY

Jacob Christopher — 5:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers Grand Patio

Underground Clarinet Quartet — Summer Concerts in the Glen Series, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church

Academy Jazz Ensemble — Concerts in the Park Series, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House

Rick Blessing and Trip Ziegler Quartet — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Wayne “The Train” Hancock — With Tejon Street Corner Thieves, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Incendio — Monument Concerts in the Park Series, 7 p.m., Limbach Park Bandshell, Monument

AUG. 15

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

ZYZZYX — Flying Horse Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park

Ken Miller Trio — Third Thursday Jazz Cabaret Series, 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Bar and Grill

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Salsa Brava

Front Range Big Band — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion

William Clark Green — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Silver Moon Riders — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

AUG. 16

Incendio — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

Barry Ward — 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Silent Planet — With Tigerwine, Dead Set, Mnmlst, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep

Staburn — Woodstock 50th anniversary show, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

The BUS Band — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing

King Iso — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Levi and Rifkin — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

AUG. 17

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Pickin’ on the Divide Bluegrass Festival — 11 a.m., Limbach Park

Dinosaur Family Concert — “Tyrannosaurus Sue,” 1 p.m., Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center, Woodland Park

Bassdrops & Breakdowns — 2 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Bullheadded — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Michigan Rattlers — With Chuck Snow, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Wayne Wilkinson and Andy Burtschi — 7 p.m., Smorbrod

Confederate Railroad — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Charming Liars — 7:30 p.m., The Basement at Oskar Blues

Martini Shot — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

AUG. 18

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

AUDITIONS

Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale — For children in grades 3-7, through Thursday. Appointments required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

