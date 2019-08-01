MUSIC
THURSDAY
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
John Weeks Band — Flying Horse Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park
All in Trio — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion
Sunny Sweeney — With The Barlow, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
FRIDAY
Farewell Angelina — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
The Beatidudes — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
Tinker’s Dream — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing
Heliosheath — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Reckless Kelly — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Brandon Henderson — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Sofakillers — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene — Cripple Creek Summer Music Series, 5 p.m., park next to City Hall, Cripple Creek
From Ashes to New — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
American Patriots Big Band Veterans Benefit Show — 7 p.m., Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Farewell Angelina — 7 p.m., Garden of the Gods Resort and Club
Itchy-O — With Cheap Perfume, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Sofakillers — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Colorado Hardcore Beach Bash — With Moral Law, Chain of Torment, The Dub Project, Wide Man, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Little London Winds — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
TUESDAY
Like a Storm — With Through Fire, Wilson, Stitched Up Heart, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
SKOLD — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Bill Ember Band — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn
Indigo Girls — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
WEDNESDAY
Wirewood Station — Summer Concerts in the Glen Series, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church
Triple Play Quartet — Concerts in the Park Series, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House
Bill Emery Band — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Eighty3 Band — Monument Concerts in the Park Series, 7 p.m., Limbach Park Bandshell, Monument
AUG. 8
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Dearling — Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center
Academy Jazz Ensemble — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion
In This Moment — With The Devil Wears Prada and Ded, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Passafire — With Kash’d Out, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Swing Factory Band — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
Michelle Mandico — With Gingerbomb and Kristen Castro, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
AUG. 9
Swing Je T’aime — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
HeresToFightin — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument
Night Riots — With Moontower, The Holy Dark, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Air Force Academy Falconaires — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
AUG. 10
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Swing Factory Big Band, Air Force Falconaires — Woodland Music Series, 11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park
Davina and the Vagabonds — Music on the Mesa, 4 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa Community Center
Academy Jazz Ensemble — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church
Rocky Mountain Roundup — With Ashtronz and WireWood Station, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Legacy — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Rebecca Hardiman — 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House
AUG. 11
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
AUDITIONS
Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale — For children in grades 3-7, through Aug. 8. Appointments required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.
