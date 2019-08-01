go-music
MUSIC

THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

John Weeks Band — Flying Horse Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park

All in Trio — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion

Sunny Sweeney — With The Barlow, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe

FRIDAY

Farewell Angelina — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

The Beatidudes — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

Tinker’s Dream — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing

Heliosheath — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Reckless Kelly — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Brandon Henderson — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Sofakillers — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene — Cripple Creek Summer Music Series, 5 p.m., park next to City Hall, Cripple Creek

From Ashes to New — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

American Patriots Big Band Veterans Benefit Show — 7 p.m., Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Farewell Angelina — 7 p.m., Garden of the Gods Resort and Club

Itchy-O — With Cheap Perfume, 8 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Sofakillers — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Colorado Hardcore Beach Bash — With Moral Law, Chain of Torment, The Dub Project, Wide Man, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Little London Winds — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

TUESDAY

Like a Storm — With Through Fire, Wilson, Stitched Up Heart, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

SKOLD — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Bill Ember Band — Library Lawn Concert Series, 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Library Lawn

Indigo Girls — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

WEDNESDAY

Wirewood Station — Summer Concerts in the Glen Series, 6 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church

Triple Play Quartet — Concerts in the Park Series, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House

Bill Emery Band — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Eighty3 Band — Monument Concerts in the Park Series, 7 p.m., Limbach Park Bandshell, Monument

AUG. 8

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Dearling — Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center

Academy Jazz Ensemble — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion

In This Moment — With The Devil Wears Prada and Ded, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Passafire — With Kash’d Out, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Swing Factory Band — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

Michelle Mandico — With Gingerbomb and Kristen Castro, 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

AUG. 9

Swing Je T’aime — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

HeresToFightin — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument

Night Riots — With Moontower, The Holy Dark, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Air Force Academy Falconaires — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

AUG. 10

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Swing Factory Big Band, Air Force Falconaires — Woodland Music Series, 11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park

Davina and the Vagabonds — Music on the Mesa, 4 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa Community Center

Academy Jazz Ensemble — Music on the Labyrinth Series, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church

Rocky Mountain Roundup — With Ashtronz and WireWood Station, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Legacy — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Rebecca Hardiman — 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House

AUG. 11

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

AUDITIONS

Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale — For children in grades 3-7, through Aug. 8. Appointments required: 633-3562, kidssing.org.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

