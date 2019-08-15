go-music
MUSIC

THURSDAY

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

ZYZZYX — Flying Horse Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park

Ken Miller Trio — Third Thursday Jazz Cabaret Series, 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Bar and Grill

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Salsa Brava

Front Range Big Band — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion

William Clark Green — With Fire Line, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Silver Moon Riders — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs

FRIDAY

Incendio — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado

Barry Ward — 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Silent Planet — With Tigerwine, Dead Set, Mnmlst, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep

Starburn — Woodstock 50th anniversary show, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

The BUS Band — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing

King Iso — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Levi and Rifkin — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Woodshed Red — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Pickin’ on the Divide Bluegrass Festival — 11 a.m., Limbach Park

Dinosaur Family Concert — “Tyrannosaurus Sue,” 1 p.m., Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center, Woodland Park

Bassdrops & Breakdowns — 2 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Bullheadded — With Maulskull, TMC! & Tone ET, Kind Dub, Clydesdale Entertainment, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Michigan Rattlers — With Chuck Snow, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Wayne Wilkinson and Andy Burtschi — 7 p.m., Smorbrod

Confederate Railroad — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers

Charming Liars — 7:30 p.m., The Basement at Oskar Blues

Martini Shot — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Wrestle with Jimmy — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

WEDNESDAY

Ally Westover — 5:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers Grand Patio

JoRiCa + 1 — Concerts in the Park Series, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House

Skean Dubh — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens

Ekulu — With Illusion, Implied Risk, Big B.O.S.S., 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Collective Groove — Monument Concerts in the Park Series, 7 p.m., Limbach Park Bandshell, Monument

AUG. 22

Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium

Martini Shot — Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center

Bill Kirchen — With Halden Wofford and the HIBeams, 6:30 p.m., Western Jubilee Warehouse Theater

Peak Big Band — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion

Gaby Moreno — With Jarabe Mexicano, 7 p.m., Shockley-Zalabak Theater

AUG. 23

Dream Feed — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument

Letters From the Sun — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Moses Jones Quartet — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Anglum Mock & Green — 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center

SHEL — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Ashlee and the Longshot Revival — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

AUG. 24

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Goatwhore — With Ringworm, Worry, Necropanther, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

AUG. 25

Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant

Harp Twins — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

AUDITIONS

Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble — Aug. 23; cvae.org. Appointments required: cvaeorg@gmail.com.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

