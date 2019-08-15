MUSIC
THURSDAY
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
ZYZZYX — Flying Horse Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Angel Mist Park
Ken Miller Trio — Third Thursday Jazz Cabaret Series, 6 p.m., Patty Jewett Bar and Grill
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Salsa Brava
Front Range Big Band — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion
William Clark Green — With Fire Line, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Silver Moon Riders — Manitou Springs Soda Springs Concert Series, 7 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs
FRIDAY
Incendio — University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., north plaza of University Village Colorado
Barry Ward — 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Silent Planet — With Tigerwine, Dead Set, Mnmlst, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep
Starburn — Woodstock 50th anniversary show, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
The BUS Band — 7 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing
King Iso — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Levi and Rifkin — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Woodshed Red — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Pickin’ on the Divide Bluegrass Festival — 11 a.m., Limbach Park
Dinosaur Family Concert — “Tyrannosaurus Sue,” 1 p.m., Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center, Woodland Park
Bassdrops & Breakdowns — 2 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Bullheadded — With Maulskull, TMC! & Tone ET, Kind Dub, Clydesdale Entertainment, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Michigan Rattlers — With Chuck Snow, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Wayne Wilkinson and Andy Burtschi — 7 p.m., Smorbrod
Confederate Railroad — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
Charming Liars — 7:30 p.m., The Basement at Oskar Blues
Martini Shot — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Wrestle with Jimmy — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
WEDNESDAY
Ally Westover — 5:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers Grand Patio
JoRiCa + 1 — Concerts in the Park Series, 6 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 6 p.m., Mackenzie’s Chop House
Skean Dubh — Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens
Ekulu — With Illusion, Implied Risk, Big B.O.S.S., 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Collective Groove — Monument Concerts in the Park Series, 7 p.m., Limbach Park Bandshell, Monument
AUG. 22
Sack Lunch Serenade — Noon, City Auditorium
Martini Shot — Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center
Bill Kirchen — With Halden Wofford and the HIBeams, 6:30 p.m., Western Jubilee Warehouse Theater
Peak Big Band — Black Forest Summer Jazz Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Log School Park Pavilion
Gaby Moreno — With Jarabe Mexicano, 7 p.m., Shockley-Zalabak Theater
AUG. 23
Dream Feed — Forest Lakes Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m., Waterfront Park, Monument
Letters From the Sun — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Moses Jones Quartet — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Anglum Mock & Green — 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center
SHEL — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Ashlee and the Longshot Revival — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
AUG. 24
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Goatwhore — With Ringworm, Worry, Necropanther, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
AUG. 25
Ted Newman — 9 a.m., The Pantry Restaurant
Harp Twins — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
AUDITIONS
Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble — Aug. 23; cvae.org. Appointments required: cvaeorg@gmail.com.
