THURSDAY

From Ashes to Ashes & Ice Nine Kills — With Palisades, Afterlife, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

Guest Artist Music Recital — With Yuki Isami, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, Room N-214

FRIDAY

Laura Rupejko — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Chris Webby — With Chainstore Collective, Ian Taylor, Legacy, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Harvest of Sorrows — Choir and orchestra concert, 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church

40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Kopesetic — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Wildermiss — With Ivory Circle and Honour Council, 8:30 p.m., The Side Door

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

6035 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Walker Williams Band — 9 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon

SATURDAY

Ruxton Railsplitters — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Dear Rabbit — 7 p.m., Bar-K

Dust Lord — With Boar Worship, Stone Disciple, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Flash Cadillac — 7:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Firefall — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Be Positive — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Kopesetic — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

WireWood Station — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Walker Williams Band — 9 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon

Goya! — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Death Angel — With Deathride, Pit Viper, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

WEDNESDAY

Southern Colorado in Harmony Festival — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Percussion Recital — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, Room N-214

Willie Bean and the Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

APRIL 25

MURS — With Locksmith, Cojo, BullHeadded, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Evening of Big Band Jazz — Pikes Peak Swingmasters Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Friendship Assembly of God

Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Concert — With Scott Yoo, Alice Date and Susan Grace, 7:30, Packard Performance Hall

APRIL 26

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Steely Dead — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Sträs — 7:30 p.m., The Modbo

Chamber Chorus Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Blind Monkey — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Brandon Henderson — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill

6035 — 9 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Union Gray — 9 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon

APRIL 27

Pikes Peak New Horizon Band Concert — With Swingmasters Jazz Band, 2 p.m., Awakening Church

Fever 333 Demonstrations 2019 — 7:30 p.m., The Black Sheep

“Barry Douglas — All Beethoven” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

6035 — 9 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Union Gray — 9 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon

APRIL 28

The Denver Brass 5 — 2 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, Cañon City

“Barry Douglas — All Beethoven” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Collegium Musicum Concert — “Miracles and Love!” — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Cinema Choral Classics — Abendmusik, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Etana — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

APRIL 29

Voice Recital — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus

APRIL 30

Instrumental Recital — 5:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus

Barry Douglas — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

George Thorogood and the Destroyers — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Jeremy Enigk — With Tomo Nakayama, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Piano Recital — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus

Concert Band Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

MAY 1

Chamber Ensembles — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, room N-214

MAY 2

Musical Theatre Scenes — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus

