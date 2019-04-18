MUSIC
THURSDAY
From Ashes to Ashes & Ice Nine Kills — With Palisades, Afterlife, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
Guest Artist Music Recital — With Yuki Isami, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, Room N-214
FRIDAY
Laura Rupejko — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Chris Webby — With Chainstore Collective, Ian Taylor, Legacy, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Harvest of Sorrows — Choir and orchestra concert, 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church
40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Kopesetic — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Wildermiss — With Ivory Circle and Honour Council, 8:30 p.m., The Side Door
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
6035 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Walker Williams Band — 9 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon
SATURDAY
Ruxton Railsplitters — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Dear Rabbit — 7 p.m., Bar-K
Dust Lord — With Boar Worship, Stone Disciple, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Flash Cadillac — 7:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College
Firefall — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Be Positive — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Kopesetic — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
WireWood Station — 8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill — Monument
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Walker Williams Band — 9 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon
Goya! — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Death Angel — With Deathride, Pit Viper, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
WEDNESDAY
Southern Colorado in Harmony Festival — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Percussion Recital — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, Room N-214
Willie Bean and the Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
APRIL 25
MURS — With Locksmith, Cojo, BullHeadded, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Evening of Big Band Jazz — Pikes Peak Swingmasters Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Friendship Assembly of God
Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Concert — With Scott Yoo, Alice Date and Susan Grace, 7:30, Packard Performance Hall
APRIL 26
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Steely Dead — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Sträs — 7:30 p.m., The Modbo
Chamber Chorus Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Blind Monkey — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Brandon Henderson — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill
6035 — 9 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Union Gray — 9 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon
APRIL 27
Pikes Peak New Horizon Band Concert — With Swingmasters Jazz Band, 2 p.m., Awakening Church
Fever 333 Demonstrations 2019 — 7:30 p.m., The Black Sheep
“Barry Douglas — All Beethoven” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
6035 — 9 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Union Gray — 9 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon
APRIL 28
The Denver Brass 5 — 2 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, Cañon City
“Barry Douglas — All Beethoven” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Collegium Musicum Concert — “Miracles and Love!” — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Cinema Choral Classics — Abendmusik, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Etana — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
APRIL 29
Voice Recital — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus
APRIL 30
Instrumental Recital — 5:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus
Barry Douglas — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
George Thorogood and the Destroyers — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Jeremy Enigk — With Tomo Nakayama, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Piano Recital — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus
Concert Band Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
MAY 1
Chamber Ensembles — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, room N-214
MAY 2
Musical Theatre Scenes — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus
