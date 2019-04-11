go-music
MUSIC

THURSDAY

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Bristol Brewery Co.

Led Zeppelin 2 — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

So Percussion — 7 p.m., Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Joe Scallio & the Deep End — Featuring Al Chesis & Professor M, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

FRIDAY

Train After the Wolf — With Cleanse the Destroyers, Deathride, Lamb Bed, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

“Audience Mixtape — Rhapsody in Blue” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Shivers Concert Series — 6:30 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church

Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

6035 — 9 p.m., Cleats Bar and Grill East

The Seers — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Jeffrey Alan Band — 9 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon

SATURDAY

Big Band Jazz — 6 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, Monument

Be Positive (B+) — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Carter Winter — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Hennesy 6 — 7:30 p.m., The Side Door

“Audience Mixtape — Rhapsody in Blue” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House

Woodshed Red — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Jeffrey Alan Band — 9 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon

SUNDAY

Pikes Peak Jazz Swing Society — With Neil Bridge’s “Quintessence,” 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center

Transformations: Brahms, Mendelssohn, Arensky & Florence Price — 2:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio

“Animal Instincts” — Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

“The Passion of Christ” — Sanctuary Choir and Orchestra, 6 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church

Steve Green — 6 p.m., Sunnyside Christian Church

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

NEEDTOBREATHE — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Choir Concert — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus

TUESDAY

Jazz and Percussion Ensembles — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus

WEDNESDAY

River Valley Rangers — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Devin the Dude — With D-Stylz & High Key, Observe23, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

APRIL 18

From Ashes to Ashes & Ice Nine Kills — With Palisades, Afterlife, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

Guest Artist Music Recital — With Yuki Isami, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, room N-214

APRIL 19

Laura Rupejko — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Chris Webby — With Chainstore Collective, Ian Taylor, Legacy, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Harvest of Sorrows — Choir and orchestra concert, 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church

40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Wildermiss — With Ivory Circle and Honour Council, 8:30 p.m., The Side Door

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

6035 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Walker Williams Band — 9 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon

APRIL 20

Ruxton Railsplitters — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Dear Rabbit — 7 p.m., Bar-K

Dust Lord — With Boar Worship, Stone Disciple, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Flash Cadillac — 7:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Firefall — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Be Positive — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Walker Williams Band — 9 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon

APRIL 21

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Death Angel — With 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

APRIL 24

Southern Colorado in Harmony Festival — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Percussion Recital — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, room N-214

Willie Bean and the Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

APRIL 25

MURS — With Locksmith, Cojo, BullHeadded, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

An Evening of Big Band Jazz — Pikes Peak Swingmasters Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Friendship Assembly of God

Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Concert — With Scott Yoo, Alice Date and Susan Grace, 7:30, Packard Performance Hall

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

