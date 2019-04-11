MUSIC
THURSDAY
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Bristol Brewery Co.
Led Zeppelin 2 — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
So Percussion — 7 p.m., Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Joe Scallio & the Deep End — Featuring Al Chesis & Professor M, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
FRIDAY
Train After the Wolf — With Cleanse the Destroyers, Deathride, Lamb Bed, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
“Audience Mixtape — Rhapsody in Blue” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Shivers Concert Series — 6:30 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church
Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
6035 — 9 p.m., Cleats Bar and Grill East
The Seers — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Jeffrey Alan Band — 9 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon
SATURDAY
Big Band Jazz — 6 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, Monument
Be Positive (B+) — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Carter Winter — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Hennesy 6 — 7:30 p.m., The Side Door
“Audience Mixtape — Rhapsody in Blue” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Cari Dell Trio — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House
Woodshed Red — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Jeffrey Alan Band — 9 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon
SUNDAY
Pikes Peak Jazz Swing Society — With Neil Bridge’s “Quintessence,” 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center
Transformations: Brahms, Mendelssohn, Arensky & Florence Price — 2:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Big Band Sunday — 3 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio
“Animal Instincts” — Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
“The Passion of Christ” — Sanctuary Choir and Orchestra, 6 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church
Steve Green — 6 p.m., Sunnyside Christian Church
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
NEEDTOBREATHE — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Choir Concert — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus
TUESDAY
Jazz and Percussion Ensembles — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus
WEDNESDAY
River Valley Rangers — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Devin the Dude — With D-Stylz & High Key, Observe23, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
APRIL 18
From Ashes to Ashes & Ice Nine Kills — With Palisades, Afterlife, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
Guest Artist Music Recital — With Yuki Isami, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, room N-214
APRIL 19
Laura Rupejko — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Chris Webby — With Chainstore Collective, Ian Taylor, Legacy, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Harvest of Sorrows — Choir and orchestra concert, 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church
40oz. Freedom Fighters — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Wildermiss — With Ivory Circle and Honour Council, 8:30 p.m., The Side Door
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
6035 — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Walker Williams Band — 9 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon
APRIL 20
Ruxton Railsplitters — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Dear Rabbit — 7 p.m., Bar-K
Dust Lord — With Boar Worship, Stone Disciple, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Flash Cadillac — 7:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College
Firefall — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Be Positive — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Walker Williams Band — 9 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon
APRIL 21
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Death Angel — With 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
APRIL 24
Southern Colorado in Harmony Festival — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Percussion Recital — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, room N-214
Willie Bean and the Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
APRIL 25
MURS — With Locksmith, Cojo, BullHeadded, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
An Evening of Big Band Jazz — Pikes Peak Swingmasters Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Friendship Assembly of God
Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Concert — With Scott Yoo, Alice Date and Susan Grace, 7:30, Packard Performance Hall
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM