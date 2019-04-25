MUSIC
THURSDAY
MURS — With Locksmith, Cojo, BullHeadded, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Evening of Big Band Jazz — Pikes Peak Swingmasters Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Friendship Assembly of God
Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Concert — With Scott Yoo, Alice Date and Susan Grace, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
FRIDAY
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Steely Dead — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Sträs — 7:30 p.m., The Modbo
Chamber Chorus Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Blind Monkey — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Brandon Henderson — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill
6035 — 9 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Union Gray — 9 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon
Yelling at Cars — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Pikes Peak New Horizon Band Concert — With Swingmasters Jazz Band, 2 p.m., Awakening Church
Hear My Prayer — Soli Deo Gloria Choir, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church
Stevie Stone & Madchild — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Fever 333 Demonstrations — 7:30 p.m., The Black Sheep
“Barry Douglas — All Beethoven” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Scarab — The Journey Experience — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
6035 — 9 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill
Union Gray — 9 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon
Martini Shot — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
The Denver Brass 5 — 2 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, Cañon City
“Barry Douglas — All Beethoven” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Collegium Musicum Concert — “Miracles and Love!” — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
Cinema Choral Classics — Abendmusik, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Etana — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Voice Recital — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus
TUESDAY
Instrumental Recital — 5:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus
Buckcherry — With Joyous Wolf, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Barry Douglas — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
George Thorogood and the Destroyers — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Jeremy Enigk — With Tomo Nakayama, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Piano Recital — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus
Concert Band Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
WEDNESDAY
Chamber Ensembles — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, room N-214
MAY 2
Musical Theater Scenes — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus
MAY 3
Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Joy Taylor and the Beatidudes — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
Autumn Creatures — With Ourfather, Ultraviolet, Hayden Trobee of Tigerwine, Pit Viper, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
May the Fourth be With You — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
The Strange Parade — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
MAY 4
Ceschi, Factor — With Zeta, Common Grackle, Spoken Nerd, Cheap Perfume, Saustro and the Fruity Loops, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
“Jurassic Travel through Sight & Sound” — Woodland Park Wind Symphony, 7 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park
May the Fourth be With You — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Da Vinci’s Dreams: Music and the Nature of Genius — Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Lost Junction — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
MAY 5
Bottle Schools Hug it Forward Music Festival — 2 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Concert and Hymn Sing — 3 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church
Da Vinci’s Dreams: Music and the Nature of Genius — Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
