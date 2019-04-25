go-music
Courtesy of Pngtree
MUSIC

THURSDAY

MURS — With Locksmith, Cojo, BullHeadded, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Evening of Big Band Jazz — Pikes Peak Swingmasters Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Friendship Assembly of God

Summer Music Festival Intermezzo Concert — With Scott Yoo, Alice Date and Susan Grace, 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

FRIDAY

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Steely Dead — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Sträs — 7:30 p.m., The Modbo

Chamber Chorus Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Blind Monkey — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Brandon Henderson — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill

6035 — 9 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Union Gray — 9 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon

Yelling at Cars — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Pikes Peak New Horizon Band Concert — With Swingmasters Jazz Band, 2 p.m., Awakening Church

Hear My Prayer — Soli Deo Gloria Choir, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church

Stevie Stone & Madchild — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Fever 333 Demonstrations — 7:30 p.m., The Black Sheep

“Barry Douglas — All Beethoven” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Scarab — The Journey Experience — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Tribe — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

6035 — 9 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill

Union Gray — 9 p.m., The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon

Martini Shot — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

The Denver Brass 5 — 2 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, Cañon City

“Barry Douglas — All Beethoven” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Collegium Musicum Concert — “Miracles and Love!” — 3 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

Cinema Choral Classics — Abendmusik, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Etana — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Voice Recital — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus

TUESDAY

Instrumental Recital — 5:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus

Buckcherry — With Joyous Wolf, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Barry Douglas — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

George Thorogood and the Destroyers — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Jeremy Enigk — With Tomo Nakayama, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Piano Recital — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus

Concert Band Concert — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

WEDNESDAY

Chamber Ensembles — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, room N-214

MAY 2

Musical Theater Scenes — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus

MAY 3

Joe Johnson — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Joy Taylor and the Beatidudes — 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

Autumn Creatures — With Ourfather, Ultraviolet, Hayden Trobee of Tigerwine, Pit Viper, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

May the Fourth be With You — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

The Strange Parade — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

MAY 4

Ceschi, Factor — With Zeta, Common Grackle, Spoken Nerd, Cheap Perfume, Saustro and the Fruity Loops, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

“Jurassic Travel through Sight & Sound” — Woodland Park Wind Symphony, 7 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, Woodland Park

May the Fourth be With You — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Da Vinci’s Dreams: Music and the Nature of Genius — Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Lost Junction — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

MAY 5

Bottle Schools Hug it Forward Music Festival — 2 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Concert and Hymn Sing — 3 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church

Da Vinci’s Dreams: Music and the Nature of Genius — Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

