THURSDAY

René Marie — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall

Down by Law — With Nobodys, State Drugs, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Faculty Recital — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

FRIDAY

Grant Sabin — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ

The Beatidudes — With Joe Uvegas, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House

Proxima Parada — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Tom MacDonald — With Nova Rockafeller, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

The G-Men — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill

Jacob Christopher — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SATURDAY

Last in Line — With Sabbatar, Distant Warning, Dirty Kings, Romero, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Ronny Hinson — 6:30 p.m., Heart of Worship Ministries

Jazz is PHSH — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Colorado College Bluegrass Ensemble — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

“Life is Beautiful” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe

Dallas Alley Band — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Kyle Emerson — 9 p.m., The Side Door

Lo-Fi Conspiracy — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

SUNDAY

Wet Paint — 2:30 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts

“Life is Beautiful” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Taylor Memorial Concert: Bach Cantatas — 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

New Horizon Band of Colorado Springs Spring Concert — 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

MONDAY

Seth Brand — 7 p.m., Axe and the Oak Whiskey House

WEDNESDAY

Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall

The Word Alive — With Dead Set, Fighting the Phoenix, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

County Wide — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Deep Peach Concert — With Paul Temple’s RadianceMatrix Tibetan Bowls, Flutes & Mantras, 7 p.m., Unity in the Rockies

APRIL 11

Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Bristol Brewery Co.

Led Zeppelin 2 — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

So Percussion — 7 p.m., Shockley-Zalabak Theater

Joe Scallio & the Deep End — Featuring Al Chesis & Professor M, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center

APRIL 12

Train After the Wolf — With Cleanse the Destroyers, Deathride, Lam Bed, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

“Audience Mixtape — Rhapsody in Blue” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Shivers Concert Series — 7:30 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

APRIL 13

Cryptic Writings — With Far Beyond Denver, Anesthesia Springs, Hallowed Screams, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Big Band Jazz — 6 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, Monument

Be Positive (B+) — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

Carter Winter — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep

Hennesy 6 — 7:30 p.m., The Side Door

“Audience Mixtape — Rhapsody in Blue” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne

Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House

APRIL 14

Pikes Peak Jazz Swing Society — With Neil Bridge’s “Quintessence,” 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center

“Animal Instincts” — Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church

Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan

“The Passion of Christ” — Sanctuary Choir and Orchestra, 6 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church

Steve Green — 6 p.m., Sunnyside Christian Church

Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne

APRIL 15

NEEDTOBREATHE — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center

Choir Concert — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus

APRIL 16

Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Trapt, Saving Abel, Tantric — 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Jazz and Percussion Ensembles — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus

APRIL 17

River Valley Rangers — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ

APRIL 18

From Ashes to Ashes & Ice Nine Kills — With Palisades, Afterlife, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep

Coolio — With Hexrated, Pretty Vague, Observe23, Dmartian, Colorblind, Dbamm, Delinkwintz, Mac Frenzi, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live

Guest Artist Music Recital — With Yuki Isami, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, room N-214.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

