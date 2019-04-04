MUSIC
THURSDAY
René Marie — 7 p.m., Chapman Foundations Recital Hall
Down by Law — With Nobodys, State Drugs, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Faculty Recital — 7:30 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
FRIDAY
Grant Sabin — 4:30 p.m., Front Range BBQ
The Beatidudes — With Joe Uvegas, 6 p.m., Pikes Perk Coffee and Tea House
Proxima Parada — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Tom MacDonald — With Nova Rockafeller, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
The G-Men — 8:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Pub and Grill
Jacob Christopher — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SATURDAY
Last in Line — With Sabbatar, Distant Warning, Dirty Kings, Romero, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Ronny Hinson — 6:30 p.m., Heart of Worship Ministries
Jazz is PHSH — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Colorado College Bluegrass Ensemble — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
“Life is Beautiful” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8 p.m., Motif Jazz Cafe
Dallas Alley Band — 8 p.m., Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Kyle Emerson — 9 p.m., The Side Door
Lo-Fi Conspiracy — 9 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
SUNDAY
Wet Paint — 2:30 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts
“Life is Beautiful” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Taylor Memorial Concert: Bach Cantatas — 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
New Horizon Band of Colorado Springs Spring Concert — 4 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
MONDAY
Seth Brand — 7 p.m., Axe and the Oak Whiskey House
WEDNESDAY
Music at Midday — 12:15 p.m., Packard Performance Hall
The Word Alive — With Dead Set, Fighting the Phoenix, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
County Wide — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Deep Peach Concert — With Paul Temple’s RadianceMatrix Tibetan Bowls, Flutes & Mantras, 7 p.m., Unity in the Rockies
APRIL 11
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., Bristol Brewery Co.
Led Zeppelin 2 — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
So Percussion — 7 p.m., Shockley-Zalabak Theater
Joe Scallio & the Deep End — Featuring Al Chesis & Professor M, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center
APRIL 12
Train After the Wolf — With Cleanse the Destroyers, Deathride, Lam Bed, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
“Audience Mixtape — Rhapsody in Blue” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Shivers Concert Series — 7:30 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
APRIL 13
Cryptic Writings — With Far Beyond Denver, Anesthesia Springs, Hallowed Screams, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Big Band Jazz — 6 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, Monument
Be Positive (B+) — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
Carter Winter — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep
Hennesy 6 — 7:30 p.m., The Side Door
“Audience Mixtape — Rhapsody in Blue” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8:30 p.m., La Taverne
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 9 p.m., Wild Goose Meeting House
APRIL 14
Pikes Peak Jazz Swing Society — With Neil Bridge’s “Quintessence,” 1 p.m., Olympian Plaza Reception and Events Center
“Animal Instincts” — Pikes Peak Philharmonic, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church
Patio Blues Jams — 5 p.m., Johnny’s Navajo Hogan
“The Passion of Christ” — Sanctuary Choir and Orchestra, 6 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church
Steve Green — 6 p.m., Sunnyside Christian Church
Broadmoor Tavern Orchestra — 8 p.m., La Taverne
APRIL 15
NEEDTOBREATHE — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center
Choir Concert — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus
APRIL 16
Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Trapt, Saving Abel, Tantric — 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Jazz and Percussion Ensembles — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus
APRIL 17
River Valley Rangers — 7 p.m., Front Range BBQ
APRIL 18
From Ashes to Ashes & Ice Nine Kills — With Palisades, Afterlife, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep
Coolio — With Hexrated, Pretty Vague, Observe23, Dmartian, Colorblind, Dbamm, Delinkwintz, Mac Frenzi, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live
Guest Artist Music Recital — With Yuki Isami, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Downtown Studio Campus, room N-214.COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM