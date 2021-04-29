Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY
Tribe — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
Thursday-Saturday
Todd Johnson — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6-$8. Tickets required: loonees.com.
FRIDAY
UV Queen: Art Experience — 7 p.m., C.O.A.T.I Uprise, 514 S. Tejon St.; smokebrush.org.
The Verdict — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $60 per section (up to four people). Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Wildermiss — 6 and 8:45 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Greg Warren — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $15-$60. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$40. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
”The Bounty Hunter” — A Mando burlesque party presented by Champagne Cabaret, 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
SATURDAY
My Own Summer — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $60 per section (up to four people). Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
VAPA Music Student Recital — With Amanda Dillon, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $5. Tickets required: 255-3232, uccspresents.org.
SUNDAY
Blue Frog Featuring Grant Sabin — 5-8 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave.; 632-2596, frbbq.com.
VAPA Music Student Recital — With Rebecca Himberger, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $5. Tickets required: 255-3232, uccspresents.org.
MONDAY
VAPA Music Student Recital — With Emiliano Gomez and Walker Esslinger, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $5. Tickets required: 255-3232, uccspresents.org.
WEDNESDAY
Chris “Crazy Legs” Fonseca — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15. Tickets required: loonees.com.
Wednesday-May 11
”Medea” — 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15. Tickets required: 255-3232, uccspresents.org.
MAY 6
VAPA Music Student Recital — With Landon Lucero, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $5. Tickets required: 255-3232, uccspresents.org.
MAY 7
“Seven Wonders of Manitou” — 4-7:30 p.m., Manitou Springs Heritage Center Museum, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1454, manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.
Mouth for War — 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
”Inside a Hidden City: Abstract Reflections on a City in Self-Discovery” — By Diane Reeves, 6-9 p.m., The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120; tinyurl.com/3yudk92z.
Protohype — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $7.27. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
VAPA Music Student Recital — With Jordan Smith, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $5. Tickets required: 255-3232, uccspresents.org.
MAY 7-28
”Find the One You Love” — Works by Michele Renée Ledoux, opens 5-8 p.m. May 7, runs noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through May 28, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery.com.
Artwork by Lisa Deen — Opens 5-9 p.m. May 7, runs through May 28 by appointment, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
MAY 7-29
”The Stations of the Cross: In Atonement for Abuse and for the Healing of All” — Works by Ronald Patrick Raab, opens 5-8 p.m. May 7, runs through May 29, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.
”Vessels: Ceramic Containers” — Opens 5-8 p.m. May 7, runs through May 29, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
MAY 8
Steve Stone & Daniel Goodin — 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Narrow Gauge — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
Bass Arcade (Silent Disco) — 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $15. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
MAY 11
Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
