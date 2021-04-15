Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Tommy Ryman — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6-$8. Tickets required: loonees.com.
FRIDAY
”Art Aloud 2021” — 3-7 p.m., Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; academyframesco.com/monthly-exhibition3rd-friday-reception.
Mary and the Pharaoh — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $60 per section (up to four people). Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
”Encore” — Presented by Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet, 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs Christian School, 4855 Mallow Road, $20, $12 for seniors and ages 12 and younger. Tickets required: danceinthesprings.com/tickets.
Steve Rannazzisi — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$70. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
SofaKillers — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY
Red Mountain Boys — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $48 per section (up to four people). Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Bass Springs — With G-Rex, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
VAPA Music Student Recital — With Donna Wilson, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $5. Tickets required: 255-3232, uccspresents.org.
SUNDAY
VAPA Music Student Recital — With Kathryn Vickous, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $5. Tickets required: 255-3232, uccspresents.org.
TUESDAY AND APRIL 27
Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
APRIL 22
VAPA Music Student Recital — With Wylie Harris, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $5. Tickets required: 255-3232, uccspresents.org.
APRIL 22-24
Gary Owen — 7 p.m. April 22, 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 23-24, 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S, Nevada Ave., $40-$80. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
APRIL 23
Project 432 — 6:30 and 9 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $14. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Tejon Street Corner Thieves — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $60 per section (up to four people). Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Ashtonz & Wirewood Station — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Colorado Springs Conservatory Jazz Night — 7 p.m., The Warehouse Restaurant, 25 W. Cimmaron St., $5-$15. Tickets required: coloradospringsconservatory.org.
VAPA Music Student Recital — With Noel Armendiariz and Jeremy Johnson, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $5. Tickets required: 255-3232, uccspresents.org.
APRIL 24
Rappers Against the Rona 16 — 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Bus Band — Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young Tribute — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $40 per section (up to four people). Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Femme Fatale — Sexy comedy magic show presented by Claire Voyant, 7 and 9 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
VAPA Music Student Recital — With Lindsay Okonek, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $5. Tickets required: 255-3232, uccspresents.org.
APRIL 25
Springtime Garden Serenade — Presented by Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 p.m., Grace & St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St. Registration required: cvae.org.
THROUGH APRIL 24
”Small Glimpses, Many Times” — Works by Nancy Lovendahl, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH APRIL 25
”Perspectives on the Passion” — 8:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sundays, HarvestDowntown Church, 411 N. Weber St.; tinyurl.com/27wz5zf2.
THROUGH APRIL 30
”Colorscapes” — Works by Carol McIntyre, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eight St.; g44gallery.com.
”Mending Hearts Through the Arts” — Finding Our Voices art show, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwood centerforthearts.com/first-friday.
”Colorado Wildflowers” — 1-6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH MAY 15
VAPA Senior Visual Artists — “The Awakening” — 1-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, GOCA’s Downtown Gallery, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/eenjrsf6.
THROUGH JUNE 26
Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper from the Collection of Cheech Marin — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 24
”The Space(s) Between” — Noon-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, GOCA Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 21
”To Bind or to Burn” — Works by Anna Tsouhlarakis, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM