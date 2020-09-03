THURSDAY
Paint the Town Blue — With The Cleveland Experiment, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
FRIDAY
Music in the Park — Featuring Colorado Springs Conservatory All-Star Band, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsconservatory.org/music-in-the-park.
”Poems & Fragments” Opening Reception — Art by Margaret Kasahara, 5-8 p.m., The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St. Exhibit runs Fridays through Sept. 25; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
”Geometry: Beyond Measure” Opening Reception — 5-8 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave. Exhibit runs through Sept. 26; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com/first-friday.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Ana Popovic — 6 and 9 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $60 for section of up to four. Tickets required: 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
SATURDAY
Michael Martin Murphy — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Music in the Park — Featuring Colorado Springs Conservatory All-Star Band, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., John Venezia Community Park, 3555 Briargate Blvd.; coloradospringsconservatory.org/music-in-the-park.
MONDAY
Music in the Park — Featuring Colorado Springs Conservatory All-Star Band, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Cottonwood Creek Park, 7040 Rangewood Drive; coloradospringsconservatory.org/music-in-the-park.
WEDNESDAY
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Skean Dubh, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St.; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
SEPT. 13
Organ Spectacular VI — 2:30-4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ya4ygv7r.
SEPT. 16
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Larry Lafferty and Vehicle, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
SEPT. 18
Dueling Pianos — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
SEPT. 25
The Long Run — Eagles Tribute Band — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $30. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 12
”(Dis)Information: American Indians through the Lens of Roland Reed” — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Time slot reservations required: cspm.org/exhibits.
THROUGH SEPT. 19
”Fumio Sawa: Meditations on Truth and Beauty” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 26
Artists Created Butterflies and Dragonflies — As part of the Rotary Flight 2020. Butterflies and dragonflies will be on display, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Petite butterflies will be on display in the windows of Lawrence Dryhurst Gallery, 122 E. Kiowa St.; csflight.org.
THROUGH DEC. 6
”A Spirit of Tradition” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH JAN. 9
”Gray & Gray: 75 Years of Working in Dirt” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Hoag Gallery, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH MAY 9
”Glass Art from Around the Region” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
”This Moment Now” — Works by Karen Khoury, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A; 720-951-0573, g44gallery.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM