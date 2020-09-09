SUNDAY
Pop-Up Concert — 1 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; occpartnership.org/events.
Organ Spectacular VI — 2:30-4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ya4ygv7r.
WEDNESDAY
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Larry Lafferty and Vehicle, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
SEPT. 17-19
Drive-In Cinema — “My Octopus Teacher,” 7-9:30 p.m., former Gazette building parking lot, 704 E. Colorado Ave., $35 per card. Tickets required: rmwfilm.org/drive-in-cinema.
SEPT. 18
Dueling Pianos — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
SEPT. 25
The Long Run — Eagles Tribute Band — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $30. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
SEPT. 25-26
Pauly Shore — 9 p.m., UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd., $25. Tickets required: milb.com/rocky-mountain.
SEPT. 27
Pop-Up Concert — 1 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; occpartnership.org/events.
OCT. 11
Pop-Up Concert — 1 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; occpartnership.org/events.
OCT. 25
Pop-Up Concert — 1 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; occpartnership.org/events.
NOV. 8
Pop-Up Concert — 1 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; occpartnership.org/events.
NOV. 22
Pop-Up Concert — 1 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; occpartnership.org/events.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”(Dis)Information: American Indians through the Lens of Roland Reed” — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Time slot reservations required: cspm.org/exhibits.
THROUGH SEPT. 19
”Fumio Sawa: Meditations on Truth and Beauty” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 26
Artists Created Butterflies and Dragonflies — As part of the Rotary Flight 2020. Butterflies and dragonflies will be on display, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Petite butterflies will be on display in the windows of Lawrence Dryhurst Gallery, 122 E. Kiowa St.; csflight.org.
THROUGH DEC. 6
”A Spirit of Tradition” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH JAN. 9
”Gray & Gray: 75 Years of Working in Dirt” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Hoag Gallery, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo,. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH MAY 9
”Glass Art from Around the Region” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
”This Moment Now” — Works by Karen Khoury, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A; 720-951-0573, g44gallery.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM