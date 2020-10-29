Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
FRIDAY
Halloween Costume Party and Live Music — With Pretty Vague, Basic Coincidence, Lavagato, Second Horseman, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Cleveland Experiment and the Springstown Shakers — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $60 per group of four. Tickets required: 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
SATURDAY
Halloween Costume Contest and Live Music — With Gravel, Nectar, Vatic, Punch Clock Heroes, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
Halloween Dueling Pianos — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
NOV. 6
Art Walk — 5-8 p.m., West Colorado Avenue, Old Colorado City; shopoldcoloradocity.com.
NOV. 6-28
”Finding Our Voices” Art Show — Opens 5-8 p.m. Nov. 6, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; 520-1899, cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
NOV. 6-DEC. 19
Holiday Art — Opens 5-8 p.m. Nov. 6, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery@gmail.com, g44gallery.com.
NOV. 8
Pop-Up Concert — 1 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; occpartnership.org/events.
NOV. 21
Movie Night: “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $5. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
NOV. 22
Pop-Up Concert — 1 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; occpartnership.org/events.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Colorado Gold” — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Arati Artist Gallery, 2245 W. Colorado Ave.; 636-1901, aratiartistsgallery.com.
”Solidarity Mobile Mural Project” — Featuring 10 murals by local Black artists placed throughout downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs; creativecircuit.org.
THROUGH NOV. 15
”Seat of Learning” — Art installation by artists Jane Lackey and Thomas Lehn, 1-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y2xxnjee.
THROUGH DEC. 6
”A Spirit of Tradition” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH JAN. 9
”Gray & Gray: 75 Years of Working in Dirt” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Hoag Gallery, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo,. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH MAY 9
”Glass Art from Around the Region” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
”This Moment Now” — Works by Karen Khoury, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A; 720-951-0573, g44gallery.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, carlotta.olson@gazette.com