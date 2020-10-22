Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
FRIDAY
Colorado Springs Conservatory Students Concert — 3-5 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 327 N. Tejon St.; coloradospringsconservatory.org/october-2020-performances.
Tashi — Band featuring Colorado Springs Conservatory alumni and mentors, 8-11 p.m., Coati, 514 S. Tejon St.; coloradospringsconservatory.org/october-2020-performances.
SATURDAY
Colorado Springs Conservatory Students Concert — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Streetcar 520, 520 S. Tejon St.; coloradospringsconservatory.org/october-2020-performances.
Rappers Against the Rona Part 5 — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
CC and the Silhouettes — Band featuring Colorado Springs Conservatory alumni and mentors, 8-11 p.m., Coati, 514 S. Tejon St.; coloradospringsconservatory.org/october-2020-performances.
SUNDAY
Perspectives on the Pavement: Sidewalk Chalk Art — 12:30-2:30 p.m., HarvestDowntown, 411 N. Weber St.; tinyurl.com/y6ezxs6x.
Pop-Up Concert — 1 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; occpartnership.org/events.
OCT. 31
Halloween Dueling Pianos — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
NOV. 6-28
”Finding Our Voices” Art Show — 5-8 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; 520-1899, cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
NOV. 8
Pop-Up Concert — 1 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; occpartnership.org/events.
NOV. 22
Pop-Up Concert — 1 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; occpartnership.org/events.
AUG. 21
C.S. Lewis’ “The Great Divorce” — 4 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49 and up. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
THROUGH OCT. 31
”Colorado Gold” — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Arati Artist Gallery, 2245 W. Colorado Ave.; 636-1901, aratiartistsgallery.com.
”Solidarity Mobile Mural Project” — Featuring 10 murals by local Black artists placed throughout Downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs; creativecircuit.org.
THROUGH NOV. 15
”Seat of Learning” — Art installation by artists Jane Lackey and Thomas Lehn, 1-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y2xxnjee.
THROUGH DEC. 6
”A Spirit of Tradition” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH JAN. 9
”Gray & Gray: 75 Years of Working in Dirt” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Hoag Gallery, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo,. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH MAY 9
”Glass Art from Around the Region” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
”This Moment Now” — Works by Karen Khoury, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A; 720-951-0573, g44gallery.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE denver GAZETTE