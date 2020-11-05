Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
FRIDAY
Art Walk — 5-8 p.m., West Colorado Avenue, Old Colorado City; shopoldcoloradocity.com.
FRIDAY-NOV. 26
”Heirlooms” — Works by Jem Brock, opens 6-9 p.m. Friday, The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120. Exhibit runs through Nov. 26; jointhemachine.com.
FRIDAY-NOV. 28
”Finding Our Voices” art show — Opens 5-8 p.m. Friday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave. Exhibit runs through Nov. 28; 520-1899, cottonwoodcenterfor thearts.com.
FRIDAY-DEC. 19
Holiday Art — Opens 5-8 p.m. Friday, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St. Exhibit runs through Dec. 19; g44gallery@gmail.com, g44gallery.com.
SATURDAY
Stevie Stone from Strange Music — 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $18. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
WireWood Station — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
The Jauntee — 8 p.m., Armadillo Ranch, 962 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 minimum food/beverage purchase per person; 374-5580, manitouarmadilloranch.com.
SUNDAY
Pop-Up Concert — 1 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; occpartnership.org/events.
Fire and Wise — 2-4 p.m., Armadillo Ranch, 962 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 374-5580, manitouarmadilloranch.com.
NOV. 13
Ashtonz — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
NOV. 13-15
”Love of the Nightingale” film screening — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13-14, 2 p.m. Nov. 15, Chapman Foundations Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7. Tickets required: uccspresents.org.
NOV. 14
Dueling Pianos — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
NOV. 20
Sofakillers — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
NOV. 21
Movie Night: “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $5. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
NOV. 22
Pop-Up Concert — 1 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; occpartnership.org/events.
THROUGH NOV. 15
”Seat of Learning” — Art installation by Jane Lackey and Thomas Lehn, 1-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y2xxnjee.
THROUGH NOV. 30
Arati Artists Gallery Artwalk — Noon-4 p.m., Arati Artists Gallery, 2245 W. Colorado Ave.; 636-1901, aratiartistsgallery.com.
THROUGH DEC. 6
”A Spirit of Tradition” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH JAN. 9
”Gray & Gray: 75 Years of Working in Dirt” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Hoag Gallery, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH MAY 9
”Glass Art from Around the Region” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
”This Moment Now” — Works by Karen Khoury, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A; 720-951-0573, g44gallery.com.COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE