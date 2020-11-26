Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
THURSDAY
"Heirlooms" — Works by Jem Brock, 6-9 p.m., The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120; jointhemachine.com.
FRIDAY
Rappers Against the Rona 7 — 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Blues Community Ham Yam Jam — 6-9:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive., $5 per person sold in tables of two. Ham dinner with yams and vegetables, $5 for nonmembers; pikespeakblues.org.
"The Nutcracker" — Presented by Rachael's School of Dance, 2 and 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$69. Tickets required: rsodance.com.
WEDNESDAY-DEC. 20
Film Version of Charis Bible College's 2019 Stage Musical "The Heart of Christmas" — 1 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Gold Hill Theatres, 615 Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $5. Tickets required: goldhilltheatres.com.
DEC. 4 AND 6
Joy for the World Christmas Concert — 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 2 p.m. Dec. 6, St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument. Livestream available. Registration required: petertherock.org/joy-for-the-world.html.
DEC. 4-JUNE 26
"Papel Chicano Dos" — Work on paper from the collection of Cheech Marin, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10, free for teachers and students with ID. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH SATURDAY
Petite Paintings and Small Works — 1-5 p.m. , Laura Reilly Fine Arts Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 439-9800, laura@laurareilly.com.
"Finding Our Voices" Art Show — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; 520-1899, cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
THROUGH MONDAY
Arati Artists Gallery Artwalk — Noon-4 p.m., Arati Artist Gallery, 2245 W. Colorado Ave.; 636-1901, aratiartistsgallery.com.
THROUGH DEC. 5
"Facing the Monumental" — Works by Rebecca Belmore, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for admission prices. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"Apples in Winter" — Presented by Funky Little Theater, Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., go online for dates and times. Admission is by donations. Tickets required: funkylittletheater.org.
THROUGH DEC. 6
"A Spirit of Tradition" — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH DEC. 19
Under $100 — Paintings, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media art by 18 local artists available, noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 629-7055.
"The Nutcracker" — Performed by Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet, Colorado Springs Christian School, 4845 Mallow Road, $20, $15 for 11 and younger, free for two and younger with voucher, go online for dates and times. Tickets required: danceinthesprings.com/tickets.
Holiday Art — G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery@gmail.com, g44gallery.com.
THROUGH DEC. 31
"From the Flamez" — Works by Andre Eddens, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y3ng6432.
THROUGH JAN. 9
"Gray & Gray: 75 Years of Working in Dirt" — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Hoag Gallery, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo,. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH APRIL 24
"Small Glimpses, Many Times" — Works by Nancy Lovendahl, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., go online for admission prices. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH MAY 9
"Glass Art from Around the Region" — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
"This Moment Now" — Works by Karen Khoury, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A; 720-951-0573, g44gallery.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM