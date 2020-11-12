Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
THURSDAY
Manitou Strings — 7 p.m., Armadillo Ranch, 962 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $25 minimum food/beverage purchase per person; 374-5580, manitouarmadilloranch.com.
FRIDAY
Thanksgiving Feast Dinner Show — With Deathride, Planetary 27, No Amnesty and Voltaic, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
Ashtonz — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
”Love of the Nightingale” film screening — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Chapman Foundations Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7. Tickets required: uccspresents.org.
FRIDAY-DEC. 5
”Apples in Winter” — Presented by Funky Little Theater, Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., go online for dates and times. Admission is by donations. Tickets required: funkylittletheater.org.
SATURDAY
Mountain Metal Fest — With Krashkarma, Michael Morrow and the Culprits, The Endless Line, Fall from Silence and Glass Helix, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10 and up. Tickets required: sunshinestudioslive.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
NOV. 24-DEC. 19
”The Nutcracker” — Performed by Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet, Colorado Springs Christian School, 4845 Mallow Road, $20, $15 for 11 and younger, free for two and younger with voucher, go online for dates and times. Tickets required: danceinthesprings.com/tickets.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Seat of Learning” — Art installation by artists Jane Lackey and Thomas Lehn, 1-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y2xxnjee.
THROUGH NOV. 26
”Heirlooms” — Works by Jem Brock, The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120; jointhemachine.com.
THROUGH NOV. 28
Petite Paintings and Small Works — 1-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Laura Reilly Fine Arts Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 439-9800, laura@laurareilly.com.
”Finding Our Voices” art show — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; 520-1899, cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
THROUGH NOV. 30
Arati Artists Gallery Artwalk — Noon-4 p.m., Arati Artist Gallery, 2245 W. Colorado Ave.; 636-1901, aratiartistsgallery.com.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE