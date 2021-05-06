Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY
The Habitual Offenders Comedy Show — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: loonees.com.
VAPA Music Student Recital — With Landon Lucero, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $5. Tickets required: 255-3232, entcenter forthearts.org.
THURSDAY-MAY 23
“An Iliad” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$21. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
FRIDAY
“Seven Wonders of Manitou” — 4-7:30 p.m., Manitou Springs Heritage Center Museum, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1454, manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.
Back to Life Celebration with Art — With a diverse collection of art, 5-8 p.m., Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St.; fb.me/e/RwFi2PQ3.
Mouth for War — 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $18. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com
“Inside a Hidden City: Abstract Reflections on a City in Self-Discovery” — By Diane Reeves, 6-9 p.m., The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120; tinyurl.com/3yudk92z.
Protohype — 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $7.27. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
VAPA Music Student Recital — With Jordan Smith, 7:30 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $5. Tickets required: 255-3232, entcenter forthearts.org.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Kirk McHenry — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: loonees.com.
Friday-May 28
“Find the One You Love” — Works by Michele Renée Ledoux, opens 5-8 p.m. Friday, runs noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through May 28, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery.com.
Artwork by Lisa Deen — Opens 5-9 p.m. Friday, runs through May 28 by appointment, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
FRIDAY-MAY 29
“The Stations of the Cross: In Atonement for Abuse and for the Healing of All” — Works by Ronald Patrick Raab, opens 5-8 p.m. Friday, runs through May 29, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Vessels: Ceramic Containers” — Opens 5-8 p.m. Friday, runs through May 29, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Friday-May 31
Works by Lorraine Watry and Carey Pelto — Opens 5-8 p.m. Friday, runs through May 31, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; 636-1901, aratiartistsgallery.com.
SATURDAY
Steve Stone & Daniel Goodin — 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshine studioslive.com.
Narrow Gauge — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
Letters from the Sun — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., donations. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Bass Arcade (Silent Disco) — 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $15. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
TUESDAY AND MAY 18
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
MAY 14
Reminiscent Souls — With Suga Bear, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $40 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Savanna Chestnut & the Field Hands — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$35. Tickets required: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
Drive-in Screening — Hosted by RMPBS Kids with episodes of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Peg+Cat” and “Odd Squad,” for kids in preschool-grade 6, 8:04 p.m., Olympic and Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St. Registration required: rmpbs.org/kidsdrivein.
MAY 14-15
Chris Porter — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S, Nevada Ave., $25-$65. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
MAY 15
Mountain Country’s 5th Birthday Bash — With Robert Ray & Wirewood Station, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets required: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
Rock Showcase — With the ETs, Family Elephant and Illegal Cheeze, 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $48 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazers theatre.com.
MAY 16
School of Rock — 11 a.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.co
Springtime Courtyard Serenade — Presented by Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 p.m., 35 Elm Ave. Registration required: cvae.org.
THROUGH TUESDAY
“Medea” — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Monday-Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15. Tickets required: 255-3232, entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH MAY 15
VAPA Senior Visual Artists — “The Awakening” — 1-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, GOCA’s Downtown Gallery, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/eenjrsf6.
THROUGH JUNE 26
Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper from the Collection of Cheech Marin — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 24
“The Space(s) Between” Exhibit — Noon-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, GOCA Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 21
“To Bind or to Burn” — Works by Anna Tsouhlarakis, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM