Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY
You Look Like — A Comedy Roast Battle — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: loonees.com.
FRIDAY
Star Festival — With the Rieleros del Norte, Chiquis, Lupillo Rivera, Luis Coronel, Flor Amargo and Rocio the Lady of Cumbia, 4:30 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., go online for ticket prices: switchbacksfc.com.
Ashtonz & Wirewood Station — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$40. Tickets required: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
Dirty Kings — With Lamb Bed, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Tisoki — 8 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $30. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Francisco Ramos — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
Sam Adams — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: loonees.com.
”Under the Sea” Burlesque Show — 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
SATURDAY
Justin Moore, Chris Janson and Mackenzie Porter — 4 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., go online for ticket prices: switchbacksfc.com.
Mi Gente Crew — 5:30 and 8 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
Down the Rabbit Hole — 6:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Evolvethemusic — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $12. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
SATURDAY THROUGH SEPT. 4
”Ansel Adams: Masterworks” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10 for nonmembers. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/ansel-adams-masterworks.
SUNDAY
Front Porch Series: Blue Frog with Chauncy Crandall — 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave.; frbbq.com.
TUESDAY AND JUNE 8
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
JUNE 3-5
The Rocket Man Show — With Rus Anderson, 8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$69. Tickets required: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 4
First & Main Town Center Music Series — With Sofa Killers, 4 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3302 Cinema Point; firstandmaintowncenter.com/events.
KJ Braithwaite and Craig Walters & Friends — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Stylus/DMVU — With Viskus, Khepri, Substance D, DNK, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
The Emo Night Tour — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
JUNE 4-6
Seasons of Change, Seasons of Love — Presented by the Colorado Springs Children Chorale, 6 p.m. June 4-5, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 5, 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. June 6, Glen Eyrie Castle grounds, 3820 N. 30th St., $35 for evening performances, $20 for matinees, $10 for ages 10 and younger. Tickets required: kidssing.org.
JUNE 4-25
”Here a Bird, There a Bird, Everywhere a Bird” — Works by Robert Lococo, opens 5-8 p.m. June 4, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St. Exhibit runs noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; g44gallery.com.
”Experiments Through Color Geometries and the Human Element” — With paintings by Louis Rodriguez, opens 5-9 p.m. June 4, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St. Exhibit runs through June 25 by appointment; themodbo.com.
JUNE 4-26
”Cottonwood Community Juneteenth Celebration” — With art from more than 12 local artists, opens 5-8 p.m. June 4, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave. Exhibit runs through June 26; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com/first-friday.
JUNE 5
Dancing Through the Decades — Dance recital with dancers from the Revolution Dance Academy, 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $29.75 Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
Wrekonize from Mayday! — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $16. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshine studioslive.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $48 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
JUNE 6
Buckcherry — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $30. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
JUNE 10
Paint the Town Blues Series — With Al Chesis and the Delta Sonics, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
THROUGH FRIDAY
”Find the One You Love” — Works by Michele Renée Ledoux, noon-5 p.m., G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery.com.
Artwork by Lisa Deen — By appointment, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”The Stations of the Cross: In Atonement for Abuse and for the Healing of All” — Works by Ronald Patrick Raab, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Vessels: Ceramic Containers” — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Reboot” — Paintings, encaustic, photography, sculpture and mixed media work, 12:30-3 p.m. Saturdays, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
THROUGH MONDAY
Works by Lorraine Watry and Carey Pelto — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; 636-1901, aratiartistsgallery.com.
THROUGH JUNE 26
Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper from the Collection of Cheech Marin — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 24
”The Space(s) Between” Exhibit — Noon-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, GOCA Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 21
”To Bind or to Burn” — Works by Anna Tsouhlarakis, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM