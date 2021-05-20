Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY
Sunset Patio Sessions — Featuring Mary and the Pharoah, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
Jazz Night — With Tony Exum Jr., 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Jason Cheny — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6-$8. Tickets required: loonees.com.
FRIDAY
Third Friday Outdoor Reception Military & First Responder Appreciation Show — 3-7 p.m., Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; 265-6694.
Craig Walter — 6 p.m., The Great British Food Co., 5905 Corporate Drive; 598-2802.
Arise Roots — 6:30 and 9 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Last Man on Earth — Featuring members from the Long Run Eagles Tribute Band, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $60 per section (up to four people). Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
T-Ray Sanders — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$75. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY
Drum Set Coach Academy Rock Showcase — Noon, Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Rappers Against the Rona 18 — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Jarrod Gipson — With the Brkn, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Joseph Hall — Elvis Rock N’ Remember Tribute, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $80/section (up to four people). Tickets: stargazerstheatre.com.
SUNDAY
Springtime Restoration Serenade — Presented by Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 p.m., Motorworks Restorations, 2633 Durango Drive. Registration: cvae.org.
The Immortal Beethoven — Presented by the Veronika String Quartet, 3 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., $10-$25. Tickets required: veronikastringquartet.com.
TUESDAY AND JUNE 1
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
MAY 28
Star Festival — With Rieleros del Norte, Chiquis, Lupillo Rivera, Luis Coronel, Flor Amargo and Rocio the Lady of Cumbia, 4:30 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., ticket prices: switchbacksfc.com.
Ashtonz & Wirewood Station — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$40. Tickets required: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
Dirty Kings — With Lamb Bed, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Tisoki — 8 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $30. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
MAY 28-29
Francisco Ramos — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
”Under the Sea” Burlesque Show — 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
MAY 29
Justin Moore, Chris Janson and Mackenzie Porter — 4 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., ticket prices: switchbacksfc.com.
Down the Rabbit Hole — 6:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
MAY 29-SEPT. 4
”Ansel Adams: Masterworks” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10 for nonmembers. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/ansel-adams-masterworks.
JUNE 3-5
The Rocket Man Show — With Rus Anderson, 8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$69. Tickets required: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
”An Iliad” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$21. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH MAY 28
”Find the One You Love” — Works by Michele Renée Ledoux, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery.com.
Artwork by Lisa Deen — By appointment, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
THROUGH MAY 29
”The Stations of the Cross: In Atonement for Abuse and for the Healing of All” — Works by Ronald Patrick Raab, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Vessels: Ceramic Containers” — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
THROUGH MAY 29
”Reboot” — Paintings, photography, sculpture and mixed media work, 12:30-3 p.m. Saturdays, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
THROUGH MAY 31
Works by Lorraine Watry and Carey Pelto — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; 636-1901, aratiartistsgallery.com.
THROUGH JUNE 26
Papel Chicano Dos: Works from Cheech Marin — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.