Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY
Jazz Night — With Jana Lee and the Powers that Be, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.
com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Nathan Timmel — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6-$8. Tickets required: loonees.com.
FRIDAY
Reminiscent Souls — With Suga Bear, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $40 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Savanna Chestnut & the Field Hands — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$35. Tickets required: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
Drive-in Screening — Hosted by RMPBS Kids with episodes of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Peg+Cat” and “Odd Squad,” for kids in preschool-grade 6, 8:04 p.m., Olympic and Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St. Registration required: rmpbs.org/kidsdrivein.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Chris Porter — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S, Nevada Ave., $25-$65. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
VAPA Senior Visual Artists — “The Awakening” — 1-5 p.m., GOCA’s Downtown Gallery, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; tinyurl.com/eenjrsf6
Front Porch Series: CountyWyde — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave.; frbbq.com.
Mountain Country’s Fifth Birthday Bash — With Robert Ray & Wirewood Station, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive. Tickets required: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
Rock Showcase — With the ETs, Family Elephant and Illegal Cheeze, 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $48 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
SUNDAY
School of Rock — 11 a.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.co
Springtime Courtyard Serenade — Presented by Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 p.m., 35 Elm Ave. Registration required: cvae.org.
Front Porch Series: Blue Frog with Leo & the Lark — 5-8 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave.; frbbq.com.
TUESDAY AND MAY 25
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
WEDNESDAY
Front Porch Series: Chauncy Crandall & Friends — 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave.; frbbq.com.
MAY 20
Jazz Night — With Tony Exum Jr., 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
MAY 21
Arise Roots — 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $16. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Last Man on Earth — Featuring members from the Long Run Eagles Tribute Band, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $60 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
MAY 21-22
T-Ray Sanders — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S, Nevada Ave., $20-$75. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
MAY 22
Drum Set Coach Academy Rock Showcase — Noon, Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Rappers Against the Rona 18 — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Jarrod Gipson — 6 and 8:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Joseph Hall — Elvis Rock N’ Remember Tribute, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $80 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
MAY 23
Springtime Restoration Serenade — Presented by Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 p.m., Motorworks Restorations, 2633 Durango Drive. Registration required: cvae.org.
The Immortal Beethoven — Presented by the Veronika String Quartet, 3-5 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., $10-$25. Tickets required: veronikastringquartet.com.
THROUGH MAY 23
”An Iliad” — Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$21. Go online for days and times. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH MAY 28
”Find the One You Love” — Works by Michele Renée Ledoux, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery.com.
Artwork by Lisa Deen — By appointment, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; 633-4240, themodbo.com.
THROUGH MAY 29
”The Stations of the Cross: In Atonement for Abuse and for the Healing of All” — Works by Ronald Patrick Raab, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Vessels: Ceramic Containers” — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
THROUGH MAY 29
”Reboot” — Paintings, encaustic, photography, sculpture and mixed media work, 12:30-3 p.m. Saturdays, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
THROUGH MAY 31
Works by Lorraine Watry and Carey Pelto — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; 636-1901, aratiartistsgallery.com.
THROUGH JUNE 26
Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper from the Collection of Cheech Marin — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 24
”The Space(s) Between” Exhibit — Noon-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, GOCA Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 21
”To Bind or to Burn” — Works by Anna Tsouhlarakis, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM