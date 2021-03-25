Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
FRIDAY
RATR 14 — 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Joe Johnson — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $48 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Gina Brillon — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S, Nevada Ave., $20-$45. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
Peaks & Pasties 13th Anniversary Show — 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
SATURDAY
Collective Groove — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $48 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $25. Tickets required: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue — 7:30 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshine studioslive.com.
TUESDAY
The Rude Blues Jam — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
APRIL 2
Spinphony — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $60 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
APRIL 2-30
”Colorscapes” — Works by Carol McIntyre, opening night, 5-8 p.m. April 2, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery.com.
”Mending Hearts Through the Arts” — Finding Our Voices art show, opening night, 5-8 p.m. April 2, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com/first-friday.
APRIL 3
Notorious ACE — 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
THROUGH MONDAY
”Space: An Exploration of Out of this World Art” — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Commonwheel Artists Gallery, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.
THROUGH APRIL 24
”Small Glimpses, Many Times” — Works by Nancy Lovendahl, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH APRIL 30
”Colorado Wildflowers” — 1-6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, through April 30, Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH JUNE 26
Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper from the Collection of Cheech Marin — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 24
”The Space(s) Between” — Noon-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, GOCA Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 21
”To Bind or to Burn” — Works by Anna Tsouhlarakis, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE