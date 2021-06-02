THURSDAY
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Wirewood Station, 6-8 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center, 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 522-2432.
Country on the Courtyard Concert Series — With Jeffrey Alan Band, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
The Habitual Offenders Comedy Show — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: loonees.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
The Rocket Man Show — With Rus Anderson, 8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$69. Tickets required: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
FRIDAY
Colorado Springs Conservatory’s Music in the Park Concert Series — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave.; coloradosprings conservatory.org.
First & Main Town Center Concert Series — With Sofa Killers, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3302 Cinema Point; firstandmain towncenter.com/events.
Leo and the Lark — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
Strummin’ in the Springs Concert Series — With Eighty3, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
KJ Braithwaite and Craig Walters & Friends — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Stylus/DMVU — With Viskus, Khepri, Substance D, DNK, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $35. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Joe and Katie Uveges — 5:30 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $15. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
Brent Gill — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: loonees.com.
Maija DiGiorgio — With Jeffrey Jay, 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$75. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
The Emo Night Tour — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Seasons of Change, Seasons of Love — Presented by the Colorado Springs Children Chorale, 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Glen Eyrie Castle grounds, 3820 N. 30th St., $35 for evening performances, $20 for matinees, $10 for ages 10 and younger. Tickets required: kidssing.org.
FRIDAY-JUNE 10
Works by Peggy Cook and Lisa Christopherson — Opens 5-8 p.m. Friday, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave. Exhibit runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through June 10; 636-1901, aratiartistsgallery.com.
FRIDAY-JUNE 25
”Here a Bird, There a Bird, Everywhere a Bird” — Works by Robert Lococo, opens 5-8 p.m. Friday, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St. Exhibit runs noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through June 25; g44gallery.com.
”Experiments Through Color Geometries and the Human Element” — With paintings by Louis Rodriguez, opens 5-9 p.m. Friday, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St. Exhibit runs through June 25 by appointment; themodbo.com.
FRIDAY-JUNE 26
”Cottonwood Community Juneteenth Celebration” — With art from more than 12 local artists, opens-5-8 p.m. Friday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave. Exhibit runs through June 26; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com/first-friday.
FRIDAY-JUNE 28
”Spring into Summer” — Works by members of the Pikes Peak Pastel Society, opens 5-8 p.m. Friday, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs. Exhibit runs through June 28; commonwheel.com/spring-into- summer.
SATURDAY
Dancing Through the Decades — Dance recital with dancers from the Revolution Dance Academy, 10 a.m., 2:30 and 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $29.75 Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
Wrekonize from Mayday! — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $16. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudios live.com.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $48 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
SUNDAY
Buckcherry — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $30. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
TUESDAY
Classic Tuesdays Concert Series: Duelin’ Satchmos — Featuring musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradosprings philmusicians.com.
TUESDAY AND JUNE 15
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Psychedeligates, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $10; 520-9463.
JUNE 10
Paint the Town Blues Series — With Al Chesis and the Delta Sonics, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
Country on the Courtyard Concert Series — With Dillion Finn, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
JUNE 10-SEPT. 2
Sack Lunch Serenade Shows — Free silent films accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Pipe Organ, noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Immanuel Organ Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $6 lunches available; 473-2010.
JUNE 11
Colorado Springs Conservatory’s Music in the Park Concert Series — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsconservatory.org.
First & Main Town Center Concert Series — With The Country Music Project, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3302 Cinema Point; firstandmaintowncenter.com/events.
Illegal Cheeze — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
Strummin’ in the Springs Concert Series — With The Martini Shot, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
Bandlez — With Cyclops, Shank Aaron, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Jazz in the Garden Concert Series — With Chantil Dukart Quartet featuring Gabriel Mervine, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
RSDS — Local All-Star Lineup — With Rob Fulton, Skye Lewis, Dylan Teifer, Derek Gray and David Jeffrey, 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $48 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
JUNE 11-12
Steve Brown — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com
Dueling Pianos — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 11-12
Monique Marvez — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: loonees.com.
JUNE 12
Rock N’ Rage Fest — 4 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $15. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Idol the Band, Aaron Noble Brown — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Starburn — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $40 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
New Legacy — 7-8:30 p.m., New Beginnings Fellowship, 1628 Babcock Lane; newlegacyproject.com.
JUNE 15
Classic Tuesdays Concert Series: French Horn Quartet — Featuring musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
JUNE 16
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Leo and the Lark, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $10; 520-9463.
Jah Sun & the Rising Tide — With Mighty Mystic, 9:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
JUNE 17
Paint the Town Blues Series — With John Wise and Tribe, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center, 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 522-2432.
Country on the Courtyard Concert Series — With Cowboy Dave, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
Jazz Night — With Tony Exum Jr., 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
THROUGH JUNE 26
Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper from the Collection of Cheech Marin — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH JULY 24
”The Space(s) Between” Exhibit — Noon-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, GOCA Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 21
”To Bind or to Burn” — Works by Anna Tsouhlarakis, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH SEPT. 4
”Ansel Adams: Masterworks” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10 for nonmembers. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/ansel-adams-masterworks.
THROUGH OCT. 2
”Honesty Always Wins ... or ... This Mine is Mine” — Melodrama dinner theater, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs. Go online for costs. Reservations required: ironspringschateau.com.
