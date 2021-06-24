THURSDAY
Paint the Town Blues Series — With Deborah Stafford and the State of Affairs, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
”A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — Presented by Theatreworks, 5 p.m., Deerfield Hills Community Center, 4290 Deerfield Hills Road; tinyurl.com/253dkesc.
Country on the Courtyard Concert Series — With Ashlee and the Longshot Revival, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
Front Range Big Band — 7-8 p.m., Soda Springs Park, 1016 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 494-3746.
You Look Like with Jonny & Brian — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Voices of Rock Radio — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$99. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
FRIDAY
Colorado Springs Conservatory’s Music in the Park Concert Series — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Cottonwood Park, 7040 Rangewood Drive; coloradospringsconservatory.org.
First & Main Town Center Concert Series — With John Wise and Tribe, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3302 Cinema Point; firstandmaintowncenter.com/events.
Barefoot Family Caravan — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
”A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — Presented by Theatreworks, 6 p.m., Macon Plaza, 5th Street and Macon Avenue, Cañon City; tinyurl.com/253dkesc.
Jazz in the Garden Concert Series — With TREO, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
Leo & the Lark — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $32 per section (up to four people). Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Old Man Saxon — 8 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheep rocks.com.
Lila — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Godfrey — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
Ron Feingold — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
FRIDAY-TUESDAY
”The Sound of Music” — 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m., 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Colorado Springs Christian School, 4855 Mallow Road, $16-$22. Tickets required: danceinthesprings.com/tickets.
SATURDAY
Front Range Fables — Family theater performance and hands-on art activities, 10, 10:45 and 11:30 a.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Outdoor Stage, 30 W. Dale St. Registration required: 634-5583, fac.colorado college.edu/events/city-as-a-venue-2021.
”Alter Ego” — Collaboration with the Alvarez Gallery and the Commons Gallery, noon-3 p.m., The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
Schlong Kong — 5 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $12. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
”A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — Presented by Theatreworks, 6 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/253dkesc.
Mary and the Pharaoh — With the Gilmore Family Band, 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $10. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Mouth for War — With Fox Lake, Blind to Life, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Todd Williams Trio — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Front Porch Series: Blue Frog with David Siegel — 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave.; frbbq.com.
TUESDAY
Classic Tuesdays Concert Series: Soldier’s Tale featuring Michael Hanson and Friends — Featuring musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
Tab Benoit — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $140 per section (up to four people). Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
WEDNESDAY
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Cari Dell, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $10; 520-9463.
Front Porch Series: Red Mountain Boys — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave.; frbbq.com.
Wirewood Station & Jeffery Alan Band — Wirewood Station at 7 p.m., Jeffery Alan Band at 8:45 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 1
Paint the Town Blues Series — With Dave Day and Route 61, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org/ paintthetownblue.
The Brad Eastin Quintet — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
Habitual Offenders with Tracy Kellett — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
Country on the Courtyard Concert Series — With Hickabee, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
JULY 1-2
The Bellamy Brothers — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$99. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 2
First & Main Town Center Concert Series — With 101st Army Band, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3302 Cinema Point; firstandmaintowncenter.com/events.
Snake and the Rabbit — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
Tovenaar — With Upon a Fields Whisper, Clarion Void, Kalakuta, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Figure — With Jeanie, Dub, Underground Sounds, 7 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25-$35. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Nico Coluucci — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
JULY 2-3
Derrick Stroup — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
Jozalyn Sharp — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
JULY 2-30
”Equilibrium” — Works by Shannon Mello, opens 5-9 p.m. July 2, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St. Exhibit runs noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; g44gallery.com.
JULY 2-31
”What We Did” — Opens 5-8 p.m. July 2, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave. Exhibit runs through July 31; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
JULY 3
Front Range Fables — Family theater performance and hands-on art activities, 10 10:45 and 11:30 a.m., Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St. Registration required: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu/events/city-as-a -venue-2021.
Brut Fest — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Fighting the Phoenix — With The Endless Line, Arctic Origins, Lava Gato, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Boyd Sweeney — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
JULY 4
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Soul School, 7-9:30 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center, 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 522-2432.
JULY 6
Classic Tuesdays Concert Series: String Orchestra — Featuring musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
Idaho with Mute Forest — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $10. Tickets required: 424-7637, lulusdownstairs.com.
JULY 7
Summer Concerts in the Glen — With Mississippi Mudders, 6-7:15 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks Series — With Mississippi Mudders, 6-8 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 592-9541.
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With John Wise and Tribe, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $10; 520-9463.
JULY 7-8
Sunset Patio Sessions — Featuring Rico Southee, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 8
Paint the Town Blues Series — With Take 2 Blues and the Soulcasters, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
”Colorado Springs Then and Now” Photo Exhibit Opening Reception — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; 260-6637.
Country on the Courtyard Concert Series — With Triple Nickel, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
Trapt — With Acedon Franklin, Mindless Vitality, Matthew Hennis, The R Souls, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Wheel of Doom with John Rumery — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
THROUGH FRIDAY
”Here a Bird, There a Bird, Everywhere a Bird” — Works by Robert Lococo, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
”Experiments Through Color Geometries and the Human Element” — With paintings by Louis Rodriguez, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St. Exhibit viewing by appointment; themodbo.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Cottonwood Community Juneteenth Celebration” — With art from local artists, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com/first-friday.
THROUGH MONDAY
”Spring into Summer” — Works by members of the Pikes Peak Pastel Society, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/spring-into-summer.
THROUGH WEDNESDAY
”My World in Color” — With works by Hedy DuCharme, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; academyframesco.com.
THROUGH JULY 24
”The Space(s) Between” Exhibit — GOCA Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 6
”U OK?” Exhibit — GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St, Suite 100. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.
THROUGH AUG. 7
Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper from the Collection of Cheech Marin — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH AUG. 21
”To Bind or to Burn” — Works by Anna Tsouhlarakis, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
THROUGH SEPT. 2
Sack Lunch Serenade Shows — Free silent films accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Pipe Organ, noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Immanuel Organ Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $6 lunches available; 473-2010.
THROUGH SEPT. 4
Eugène Atget: “Photographing Paris, 1898-1925” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10 for nonmembers. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/ansel-adams-masterworks
”Ansel Adams: Masterworks” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10 for nonmembers. Advance tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/ansel-adams-masterworks.
THROUGH OCT. 2
”Honesty Always Wins...or...This Mine is Mine” — Melodrama dinner theater, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs. Go online for costs. Reservations required: ironspringschateau.com.
