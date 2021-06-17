THURSDAY
Paint the Town Blue Series — With John Wise and Tribe, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Banning Lewis Ranch Recreation Center, 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd.; 522-2432.
Concerts in the Park — With 101st Army Rock and Country Band, 6-8 p.m., Homestead Ranch Regional Park, 16444 Gollihar Road, Peyton; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Country on the Courtyard Concert Series — With Cowboy Dave, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
Jazz Night — With Tony Exum Jr., 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
The Still Tide with Kiltro — 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $12. Tickets required: 424-7637, lulusdownstairs.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Stephen Agyei — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $6-$8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
FRIDAY
Colorado Springs Conservatory’s Music in the Park Concert Series — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Venezia Park, 3555 Briargate Parkway; coloradospringsconservatory.org.
First & Main Town Center Concert Series — With Mary and the Pharaoh, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3302 Cinema Point; firstandmaintowncenter.com/events.
Key West Drew — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
Awaiting Eternity — With Bound by Years, Orcinus, Theocide, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $25. Tickets required: 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com.
Red Mountain Boys — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $48 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
Megalodon & LAXX — With Green Matter, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Blessed by the Best Gospel Explosion — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $58-$88. Tickets required: 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Street Deacons — 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $5. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Earthquake — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $30-$75. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
The Long Run Eagles Tribute Band — 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday 19, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$49. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY
Cordovas, Great Peacock — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Hennessy Six — 7 and 9 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $14. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
We are Not a Glum Lot — 9 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, call or go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: 424-7637, lulusdownstairs.com.
SUNDAY
Front Porch Series: Blue Frog with David Musante — 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave.; frbbq.com.
TUESDAY
Classic Tuesdays Concert Series: String Orchestra — Featuring musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
TUESDAY AND JUNE 29
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
WEDNESDAY
Sunset Patio Sessions — Featuring Roma Ransom, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
Front Porch Series: Illegal Cheeze — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave.; frbbq.com.
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With BJ Estares and Route 61, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $10; 520-9463.
JUNE 24
Paint the Town Blue Series — With Deborah Stafford and the State of Affairs, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
Country on the Courtyard Concert Series — With Ashlee and the Longshot Revival, 6-9 p.m., Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive; 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
You Look Like with Jonny & Brian — 7:30 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $8. Tickets required: looneescc.com.
JUNE 24-26
Voices of Rock Radio — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$99. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 25
Colorado Springs Conservatory’s Music in the Park Concert Series — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Cottonwood Park, 7040 Rangewood Drive; coloradospringsconservatory.org.
First & Main Town Center Concert Series — With John Wise and Tribe, 5-7 p.m., First & Main Town Center, 3302 Cinema Point; firstandmaintowncenter.com/events.
Barefoot Family Caravan — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
Jazz in the Garden Concert Series — With TREO, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
Leo & the Lark — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $32 per section up to four people. Tickets required: stargazerstheatre.com.
